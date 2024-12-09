New affordable homes for Nunatsiavut

NAIN, NL, Dec. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - The federal and Nunatsiavut governments are providing a combined $7.5 million to build 10 new affordable homes in Nain, Makkovik and Hopedale for families.

The homes are made up of a four-plex in Nain, a four-plex in Makkovik and a duplex in Hopedale and will be operated by the Nunatsiavut Government. The buildings will be 100 percent accessible and affordable. Construction at all three locations is expected to be complete by winter 2024.

Funding provided for these projects is as follows:

Nain four-plex located at 61 Sandbanks Road

$1,834,500 from the federal government, through the Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI)

from the federal government, through the Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI) $1,000,500 in cash equity from the Nunatsiavut Government

Makkovik four-plex

$868,500 from the federal government, through RHI2

from the federal government, through RHI2 $586,500 in cash equity from the Nunatsiavut Government

in cash equity from the Nunatsiavut Government $500,000 in land equity from the Nunatsiavut Government

Hopedale four-plex located on 9 American Road

$2,334,500 from the federal government, through RHI2

from the federal government, through RHI2 $500,500 in cash equity from the Nunatsiavut Government

Quotes:

Safe and affordable housing is necessary for the success and stability of our province, and we are working to ensure everyone in our communities have a safe place to call home. These projects made possible by investments through the Rapid Housing Initiative will make a huge difference in the lives of the residents of these communities. I am proud to share announcements like today's that demonstrates our government's commitment to tackling the housing affordability issue across Canada." – Yvonne Jones, Member of Parliament for Labrador on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"This funding is a key step in helping to address some of the critical housing needs in Nain, Makkovik, and Hopedale, providing young families with safe, accessible and affordable homes. These units will help alleviate housing shortages, offer stability to families, and create employment opportunities for Labrador Inuit. The Nunatsiavut Government is pleased to partner with the Government of Canada on this initiative and looks forward to continued collaboration to meet the housing needs in our communities." – Melva Williams, First Minister, Nunatsiavut Government

Quick Facts:

The National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10+ year, $115+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives is updated quarterly at www.placetocallhome.ca. The Housing Funding Initiatives Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed. As of September 2024 , the federal government has committed $57.57 billion to support the creation of over 156,000 units and the repair of over 297,000 units. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence.

is a 10+ year, $115+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives is updated quarterly at www.placetocallhome.ca. The Housing Funding Initiatives Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed. The Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI) is delivered through the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) under the NHS. It provides funding to facilitate the rapid construction of new housing and the acquisition of existing buildings for the purpose of rehabilitation or conversion to permanent affordable housing units. With its third phase, launched in 2022, the Rapid Housing Initiative once again exceeded targets. It is expected that with this phase over 5,200 new homes will be created, of which almost half will be for women and one third will be for Indigenous Peoples. The total number of units created with the support of Rapid Housing Initiative is expected to be over 16,000 units. The program is now closed. The RHI takes a human rights-based approach to housing, serving people experiencing or at risk of homelessness and other vulnerable people, including women and children fleeing domestic violence, seniors, young adults, Indigenous Peoples, people with disabilities, people experiencing mental health and addiction issues, Veterans, 2SLGBTQI+ individuals, racialized groups, and recent immigrants or refugees.

is delivered through the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) under the NHS. It provides funding to facilitate the rapid construction of new housing and the acquisition of existing buildings for the purpose of rehabilitation or conversion to permanent affordable housing units. With its third phase, launched in 2022, the Rapid Housing Initiative once again exceeded targets. It is expected that with this phase over 5,200 new homes will be created, of which almost half will be for women and one third will be for Indigenous Peoples. The total number of units created with the support of Rapid Housing Initiative is expected to be over 16,000 units. The program is now closed.

Additional Information:

Visit Canada.ca/housing for the most requested Government of Canada housing information.

housing information. CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that everyone in Canada has a home they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

has a home they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook. To find out more about the National Housing Strategy, please visit www.placetocallhome.ca.

SOURCE Government of Canada

Contacts: Sofia Ouslis, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]; Bert Pomeroy, Director of Communications, Nunatsiavut Government, [email protected]