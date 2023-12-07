New advisory committee to foster connection between technological innovation and securities regulation

CALGARY, AB, Dec. 7, 2023 /CNW/ - The Alberta Securities Commission (ASC) today announced the establishment of a new advisory committee that aims to ensure securities regulation considers existing and emerging technologies. The Technology and Innovation Advisory Committee will bring together experts and ASC staff to facilitate a better understanding of new technology and its application to the Alberta capital market.

"Innovation is key to strengthening and diversifying Alberta's economy and this requires insights from a broad range of stakeholders," said Dr. Ryan Clements, Director, Advanced Research and Knowledge Management at the ASC. "The Technology and Innovation Advisory Committee will connect ASC staff with emerging technology experts, developers, innovators, market participants and investors to provide guidance and input into the ASC's work."

The committee will recommend responses to potential opportunities and challenges created by the introduction and proliferation of new technology and enhance the ASC's knowledge of emerging risks and trends and potential impacts on the capital market. Concurrently, the committee will identify areas of securities regulation that create challenges for financial technology entrepreneurs and existing businesses, dealers, investors and advisors.

"As the public agency charged with administering Alberta securities laws, we play a key role in ensuring that the securities regulatory regime adequately responds to evolving technologies," said Stan Magidson, Chair and CEO of the ASC. "We are delighted to have such breadth of expertise join the Technology and Innovation Advisory Committee as a resource to support our commitment to fostering a fair and efficient capital market while protecting investors."

Committee members first convened on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. Current members include:

Matthew Burgoyne , Partner, Co-Chair of Digital Assets and Blockchain practice, Osler

, Partner, Co-Chair of Digital Assets and Blockchain practice, Alana Schoepp , Manager, Self-Serve Data & Analytics, Suncor

, Manager, Self-Serve Data & Analytics, Suncor Dr. Rei Safavi-Naini , Alberta Innovates Strategic Chair in Information Security, Professor of Computer Science, University of Calgary

, Alberta Innovates Strategic Chair in Information Security, Professor of Computer Science, Dr. Nidhi Hegde , Fellow & Canada CIFAR AI Chair, AMII, Associate Professor of Computer Science, University of Alberta

, Fellow & Canada CIFAR AI Chair, AMII, Associate Professor of Computer Science, Dr. Alfred Lehar , Professor, Haskayne School of Business, University of Calgary

, Professor, Haskayne School of Business, Dr. Barry Sanders , Professor, Institute for Quantum Science and Technology, University of Calgary

, Professor, Institute for Quantum Science and Technology, Dr. Jean-Christophe Boucher , Associate Professor, Faculty of Arts, Science Director, International Policy and Trade, School of Public Policy, University of Calgary

, Associate Professor, Faculty of Arts, Science Director, International Policy and Trade, School of Public Policy, Dr. Kaiwen Zhang , Professor, Information and Communications Technologies, École de technologie supérieure, Université du Québec

, Professor, Information and Communications Technologies, École de technologie supérieure, Université du Québec Dr. Raymond A. Patterson , Professor and Area Chair, Business Technology Management, Haskayne School of Business, University of Calgary

, Professor and Area Chair, Business Technology Management, Haskayne School of Business, JQ Lien, Partner, Technology Strategy & Transformation, KPMG

The ASC is seeking additional Technology and Innovation Advisory Committee members in the following areas:

Machine learning and artificial intelligence

Digital banking and digital payments

Peer-to-peer economy

Blockchain protocols and smart contracts

Decentralized finance and decentralized autonomous organizations

finance and autonomous organizations Tokenomics

Quantum computing

Economics and finance

Members are appointed for staggered three-year terms and meetings will take place quarterly. Interested subject matter experts are invited to contact Dr. Ryan Clements at [email protected].

The ASC is the regulatory agency responsible for administering the province's securities laws. It is entrusted with fostering a fair and efficient capital market in Alberta and with protecting investors. As a member of the Canadian Securities Administrators, the ASC works to improve, coordinate and harmonize the regulation of Canada's capital markets.

