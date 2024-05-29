Nevis Brands Reports Announces the launch of Major(™) Gummies for Washington State

The Company has completed production of 2 flavors of Major(™) Gummies for Washington State

Major(™) Gummies represents the company's first gummy product, which uses SoRSE(™) emulsion for rapid onset.

SEATTLE, May 29, 2024 /CNW/ - Nevis Brands Inc (CSE: NEVI) (OTCQB: NEVIF) ("Nevis" or the "Company") a leading provider of cannabis beverages brands, today reported expansion of the Major(™) brand from beverages to gummies.

"The Major(™) brand of beverages is already carried in hundreds of retail stores across 8 states and based on feedback from our retail partners we saw an opportunity to expand our offerings to capitalize on the enthusiasm for Major's effects and flavor profiles," said John Kueber, CEO of Nevis.

Nevis Brands - Major(TM) Gummies (CNW Group/Nevis Brands Inc.)

Major Gummies are offered in 100mg packages of ten 10mg gummies per package. It is the only gummy in the Washington market that utilizes SoRSE(™) emulsion, the same ingredient used in Major(™) beverages that allows for improved taste and rapid onset. Major(™) Gummies will be consistent with the flavor profiles of its beverages and will initially be offered in Orange Mango and Blue Raspberry flavors.

According to Imarc group, a research firm, the cannabis edibles market is approximately $3.4 Billion. Cannabis beverages comprising approximately $1 Billion.

Kueber continued: "As the cannabis beverage market matures and grows we believe Gummies can introduce additional growth for Nevis starting in Washington and one additional market in the second half of 2024. We are excited to introduce this new line of products consistent with our business model of licensing the Major(™) brand to established producers and distributors to succeed in each market. We will continue to innovate and bring more existing products to consumers under our brands."

Nevis' licensee for Major(™) in Washington State has completed its initial round of production and initial sales will begin in the first week of June. Gummies revenues will have an impact on Q3 results.

About Nevis Brands

Nevis innovates and develops cannabis products that have been consumed by millions of consumers across Washington, Oregon, California, Colorado, Arizona, Nevada and Ohio with agreements to expand to Michigan and Missouri. Led by our flagship brand Major™ (www.drinkmajor.com) Nevis partners with leading cannabis product manufacturers and distributors to enhance their product offerings.

Nevis Brands Inc. is publicly traded on the CSE under the symbol "NEVI," OTCQB "NEVIF" and Frankfurt Stock Exchange symbol under the symbol "8DZ."

