NEVIS BRANDS INC. Announces Licensing Agreement and Expansion of Major™ brands to Missouri, Partnering with Stash House.

The Company has secured a licensing agreement with Stash House MO, Inc. to produce and distribute Major™ (www.drinkmajor.com)

The Company anticipates production and distribution to begin in April 2024

With expansion to Missouri , Major (™) has grown its market footprint to a total of 9 states.

SEATTLE, WA, Jan. 24, 2024 /CNW/ - Nevis Brands Inc. (CSE: NEVI) ("Nevis," "Nevis Brands" or the "Company"), a leading provider of cannabis beverage products, announced today it has executed a licensing agreement with Stash House's Missouri operation, Stash House MO, Inc. ("Stash House") – to exclusively produce and distribute Major(™) in the state of Missouri.

Major 2 oz shots - Fruit Punch, Blueberry and Blackberry Lemonade (CNW Group/Nevis Brands Inc.)

Stash House has licensed the full lineup of Major(™) ( www.drinkmajor.com ) and will lead with the production of Major (™) shots. Major is a dosable 100mg THC beverage that delivers the effects of cannabis within 10-20 minutes of consumption. Over 5 million bottles of Major(™) have been sold since its initial launch in Washington State in 2019.

Missouri saw cannabis sales of $1.3 Billion in 2023 (Source: Missouri's Division of Cannabis Regulations). "Missouri has been a target market of ours for some time and we are pleased to be working with a partner that is a leader in both production and distribution of edible cannabis products," said John Kueber, CEO of Nevis Brands. "We look forward to collaborating with Stash House and serving consumers in Missouri".

Missouri represents the 9th state for Major (™) to be licensed for production. Major is currently sold in Washington, Oregon, Arizona, Ohio, Colorado and Nevada. The Company is also preparing for production in California and Michigan.

ABOUT NEVIS BRANDS

Nevis innovates and develops cannabis products that have been consumed by millions of consumers across Washington, Oregon, Colorado, Arizona, Nevada, Ohio and next year in California. Led by our flagship brand Major™ (www.drinkmajor.com) Nevis partners with leading cannabis product manufacturers and distributors to enhance their product offerings.

Nevis Brands Inc. is publicly traded on the CSE under the symbol "NEVI," OTC under PSCBF and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange symbol under the symbol "8DZ".

ABOUT STASH HOUSE

Stash House manufactures and distributes a wide variety of cannabis finished form products to meet the needs of dispensary customers. They've solidified market strength by partnering with some of the most recognized national brands. Stash House's technology platform enables brand transparency and puts stress-free dispensary ordering at its customers' fingertips. This technology platform, coupled with a robust experience in distribution and sales, separates Stash House from the rest of the market. In addition to Missouri, Stash House currently operates in Oklahoma, New Mexico, and Mississippi, with additional plans for future growth in 2024. Learn more at www.stashhousedistro.com.

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER HAS REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE. Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information Some of the statements contained in this news release are forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as "expects", "intends", "is expected", "potential", "suggests" or variations of such words or phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. This forward-looking information is provided as of the date of this news release. The forward-looking information reflects our current expectations and assumptions and is subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any anticipated future results, performance or expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. No assurance can be given that these assumptions will prove correct. Forward-looking statements and information are not historical facts and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties beyond the Company's control. Investors are advised to consider the risk factors under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's Form 2A, available at www.sedar.com for a discussion of the factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance and achievements to be materially different from any anticipated future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

SOURCE Nevis Brands Inc.

For further information: John Kueber, CEO - Investor Relations - [email protected] - Tel: 425-380-2151; www.nevisbrands.com