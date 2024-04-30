NEVIS BRANDS INC. Announces Licensing Agreement and Expansion of Major™ brands to Mississippi.

The Company has secured a licensing agreement with Stash House Distro to produce and distribute Major™ in Mississippi





The Company anticipates production and distribution to begin in summer of 2024





With expansion to Mississippi , Major (™) has grown its market footprint to a total of 10 states.

SEATTLE, WA, April 30, 2024 /CNW/ - Nevis Brands Inc. (CSE: NEVI) (OTCQB: PSCBF) ("Nevis," "Nevis Brands" or the "Company"), a leading provider of cannabis beverage products, announced today it has executed a licensing agreement with Stash House Distro LLC – also known as "Stash House" – to exclusively produce and distribute Major(™) in the state of Mississippi.

Shane Finn, COO of Stash House, commented: "Having worked with Nevis to launch Major(™) in Missouri and receiving an enthusiastic market response, we are eager to continue our licensing and expansion to another market."

Major 2 oz shots - Fruit Punch, Blueberry and Blackberry Lemonade (CNW Group/Nevis Brands Inc.)

Stash House has licensed the full lineup of Major(™) and will lead with the production of Major (™) shots in Blueberry, Fruit Punch and Blackberry Lemonade. Major is a dose-able 100mg THC beverage that delivers the effects of cannabis within 10-20 minutes of consumption. Over 5 million bottles of Major(™) have been sold since its initial launch in Washington State in 2019.

Mississippi enabled legalization and sale of cannabis for medical use in January of 2023 and now has over 400 dispensaries licensed to sell cannabis. "We strongly believe in being early to growing markets and we look forward to offering Mississippians the unique benefits of Major(™). With rapid onset, great taste, and the ability to enjoy cannabis without combustion, we believe we have a unique offering for the market," said John Kueber, CEO of Nevis Brands.

Mississippi represents the 10th state for Major (™) to be licensed for production. Major is currently sold in Washington, Oregon, Arizona, Ohio, Colorado,Nevada, California and Missouri. The Company is preparing for production in Michigan.

ABOUT NEVIS BRANDS

Nevis innovates and develops cannabis products that have been consumed by millions of consumers across Washington, Oregon, Colorado, Arizona, Nevada, Ohio and next year in California. Led by our flagship brand Major™ (www.drinkmajor.com) Nevis partners with leading cannabis product manufacturers and distributors to enhance their product offerings.

Nevis Brands Inc. is publicly traded on the CSE under the symbol "NEVI," OTC under PSCBF and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange symbol under the symbol "8DZ"

ABOUT STASH HOUSE

Stash House (www.stashhousedistro.com) manufactures and distributes a wide variety of cannabis finished form products to meet the needs of dispensary customers. They've solidified market strength by partnering with some of the most recognized national brands. Stash House's technology platform enables brand transparency and puts stress-free dispensary ordering at its customers' fingertips. This technology platform, coupled with a robust experience in distribution and sales, separates Stash House from the rest of the market. In addition to Mississippi and Missouri, Stash House currently operates in Oklahoma, New Mexico, and Montana, with additional plans for future growth in 2024.

