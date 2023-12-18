NEVIS BRANDS INC. Announces Corporate Update

The Company has expanded its Major line of beverages in Ohio

SEATTLE, Dec. 18, 2023 /CNW/ - Nevis Brands Inc. (CSE: NEVI) ("Nevis," "Nevis Brands" or the "Company"), a leading provider of cannabis beverage products, announced several corporate updates:

Product Extension in Ohio: The Company has expanded its Major line of beverages to include a 6th flavor of Major: Atomic Apple. Production has now been completed and inventory is being sold to Ohio retailers.

"Major is the cornerstone of our beverage offering in Ohio and we will continue to build upon the success we have seen with Major," said David Johns, Vice-President of Appalachian Pharm. "The Ohio cannabis consumer has consistently shown an appetite for Major and we look forward to continued growth through the introduction of new flavors and products."

Product Expansion: Washington State. The Company has filed 3 new products for approval in Washington State. The products include two new beverage products and an additional edible product. Nevis will announce specifics of the products upon approval and when production has started.

"We expect to continue to expand our company's offerings not only geographically but by introducing our existing product portfolio to new markets. In addition, we see opportunities to build on the brand recognition of Major(™) to introduce new lines of edible products," said John Kueber, CEO, Nevis Brands.

Revenues from Expansion states: The Company is now generating revenue from its Nevada operations. Revenue from previously announced expansion to Michigan and California expansion is expected to begin in early 2024. In addition, the Company is currently in discussions with two additional licensees for expansion in 2024.

John Kueber, CEO commented: "We will continue to grow the business with our low capex, high margin licensing operations by capitalizing on new geographic opportunities as well as new product opportunities within new markets. We remain enthusiastic about our growth trajectory."

