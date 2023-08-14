NEVIS BRANDS INC. ADDS LISTING FRANKFURT STOCK EXCHANGE

The Company has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange with the symbol: 8DZ

SEATTLE, Aug. 14, 2023 /CNW/ - Nevis Brands Inc. (CSE: NEVI) ("Nevis," "Nevis Brands" or the "Company"), a leading provider of cannabis beverage products, has become listed on the the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The ticker symbol is 8DZ.

John Kueber, CEO of Nevis Brands commented: "Receiving a listing on the Frankfurt Exchange is an important milestone as we expand our investor base and awareness internationally," said CEO, John Kueber. "We are pleased to welcome European investors to our shareholder base."

The FSE is one of the world's largest international trading centers for securities. Operated by the Deutsche Boerse AG, FSE, is the largest of Germany's seven stock exchanges, and is responsible for approximately 90 percent of all securities traded in Germany. The FSE facilitates advanced electronic trading, settlement and information systems and enables cross-border trading for international investors.

About Nevis Brands

Nevis innovates and develops cannabis products that have been consumed by millions of consumers across multiple markets in the United States. Led by our flagship brand Major™, Nevis partners with leading cannabis product manufacturers and distributors to enhance their product offerings.

