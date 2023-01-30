Nevada Sunrise Engages McClelland Laboratories Inc. for the Gemini Lithium Project

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 30, 2023 /CNW/ - Nevada Sunrise Metals Corp. ("Nevada Sunrise", or the "Company", formerly Nevada Sunrise Gold Corp.) (TSXV: NEV) (OTC: NVSGF) is pleased to announce that it has contracted McClelland Laboratories Inc. of Sparks, NV ("MLI") to perform metallurgical leach tests on samples of lithium mineralization intersected by the Company at the Gemini Lithium Project ("Gemini", or the "Project") in Esmeralda County, Nevada. Gemini is located in the Lida Valley, approximately 25 miles (38 kilometres) southwest of the only producing lithium mine in the United States at Silver Peak, Nevada.

"Nevada Sunrise looks forward to the ongoing collaboration between MLI and our Nevada-based metallurgical consultant, Mr. Willem Duyvesteyn", said Warren Stanyer, President and CEO of Nevada Sunrise. "We anticipate that the work of MLI's technical team will provide critical information about the lithium mineralization and extractability from sample material generated during our 2022 drilling campaign, to help guide future exploration and development at Gemini."

MLI has offered metallurgical, environmental, analytical testing and consulting services to the mineral exploration industry since 1987 and operates an ISO 17025 accredited facility that provides quality laboratory services during all phases of project development and operation. Willem Duyvesteyn, M.Sc., is renowned as an innovator in his field of and is the primary inventor and author of over 100 patents for mineral and hydrocarbon extractive technologies, including numerous applications for the extraction and leaching of metals and minerals from ores, brines, and solutions (see Nevada Sunrise news release dated November 15, 2022).

About Gemini

Gemini consists of 582 unpatented placer and lode claims (covering about nine square miles) located in the western Lida Valley, Esmeralda County, approximately 6 miles (10 kilometres) east of the town of Lida, Nevada. The Lida Valley is a flat, arid basin with a similar geological setting to the better-known Clayton Valley basin where Albermarle Corporation operates the Silver Peak lithium brine mine, which has operated continuously since 1966.

Gemini is situated adjacent to the Gold Point Solar Energy Zone, a Bureau of Land Management land reserve set aside for solar and wind power generation projects until 2033. Exploration at Gemini is complemented by the Company's 80.09 acre/feet/year water right, a pre-requisite for the exploration and development of lithium brine projects in Nevada. Under the laws of Nevada, water cannot be pumped from a subterranean source without a valid water permit.

In March 2022, Nevada Sunrise began drilling geophysical targets at Gemini and intersected significant zones of lithium mineralization in sediment and groundwater in the first two holes (see Nevada Sunrise news release dated June 6, 2022). Drilling continues in 2023 with a Phase 2 drilling program of up to six additional holes. Final geochemical analyses for lithium-in-sediments and groundwater are pending for hole GEM23-03, which was completed in mid-December 2022.

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Robert M. Allender, Jr., CPG, RG, SME and a Qualified Person for Nevada Sunrise as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Nevada Sunrise

Nevada Sunrise is a junior mineral exploration company with a strong technical team based in Vancouver, BC, Canada, that holds interests in lithium, gold, copper and cobalt exploration projects located in the State of Nevada, USA.

Nevada Sunrise owns 100% interests in the Gemini and Jackson Wash lithium projects, both of which are located in Esmeralda County, NV. The Company owns Nevada water right Permit 86863, located in the Lida Valley basin, near Lida, NV.

The Company's key gold asset is a 20.01% interest at the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project ("Kinsley Mountain") near Wendover, NV. Kinsley Mountain is a joint venture with Copaur Minerals Inc. ("Copaur"), following the completion of a plan of arrangement between Copaur and the Company's former joint venture partner, New Placer Dome Gold Corp. Kinsley Mountain is a Carlin-style gold project hosting a National Instrument 43-101 compliant gold resource consisting of 418,000 indicated ounces of gold grading 2.63 g/t Au (4.95 million tonnes), and 117,000 inferred ounces of gold averaging 1.51 g/t Au (2.44 million tonnes), at cut-off grades ranging from 0.2 to 2.0 g/t Au 1.

1 Technical Report on the Kinsley Project, Elko County, Nevada, U.S.A., dated June 21, 2021 with an effective date of May 5, 2021 and prepared by Michael M. Gustin, Ph.D., and Gary L. Simmons, MMSA and filed under New Placer Dome Gold Corp.'s Issuer Profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

Nevada Sunrise has the right to earn a 100% interest in the Coronado VMS Project, located approximately 48 kilometers (30 miles) southeast of Winnemucca, NV. The Company owns a 15% interest in the historic Lovelock Cobalt Mine and the Treasure Box copper properties, each located approximately 150 kilometers (100 miles) east of Reno, NV, with Global Energy Metals Corp. holding an 85% participating interest.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release may contain forward–looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur and include disclosure of anticipated exploration activities. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward–looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward–looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date such statements were made. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward–looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Such factors include, among others, risks related to the exploration plans at our Nevada lithium projects; reliance on technical information provided by third parties on any of our exploration properties; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; current economic conditions; future prices of commodities; possible variations in grade or recovery rates; failure of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; the failure of contracted parties to perform; labor disputes and other risks of the mining industry; delays encountered due to pandemic; delays in obtaining governmental approvals, financing, or in the completion of exploration, as well as those factors discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis for the Year Ended September 30, 2022, which is available under Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com .

Although Nevada Sunrise has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Nevada Sunrise disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Warren Stanyer, President and Chief Executive Officer