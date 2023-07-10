Nevada Sunrise Engages ABH Engineering Inc. for the Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

VANCOUVER, BC, July 10, 2023 /CNW/ - Nevada Sunrise Metals Corp. ("Nevada Sunrise", or the "Company") (TSXV: NEV) (OTC: NVSGF) is pleased to announce the engagement of ABH Engineering Inc. ("ABH") for engineering studies on its 100%-owned Gemini Lithium Project ("Gemini", or the "Project"). Gemini is located in the Lida Valley basin in Esmeralda County, Nevada, where Nevada Sunrise made a significant lithium-in-sediment discovery by drilling in 2022 and 2023. ABH has initiated the process of data verification and desktop analysis of the drill data in order to produce a National Instrument 43-101-compliant technical report for the Project, with the further goal of generating a preliminary economic assessment ("PEA").

About ABH

ABH Engineering Inc. is a mining engineering company based in Surrey, BC, Canada, offering geology, mining, and processing services to the mining sector. With key experience in open pit, underground, ore sorting, plant design, and optimization, ABH is committed to deliver maximum value to its clients, while considering the evolving landscape of new mining technology.

ABH strives to be an innovator in mine design. With the proper application of technology, ABH's technical team has consistently added over 40% in net present value to mining projects, prevented the closing of historic mines, and averted the release of untold tonnes of CO 2 into the atmosphere, while boosting mine economics in an environmentally sustainable way.

About Gemini

Gemini consists of 582 unpatented placer and lode claims located in the western Lida Valley, Esmeralda County, approximately 6 miles (10 kilometres) east of the town of Lida, Nevada. The Lida Valley is a flat, arid basin with a similar geological setting to the better-known Clayton Valley basin where Albemarle Corporation operates the Silver Peak lithium brine mine, which has operated continuously since 1966.

Gemini is situated adjacent to the Gold Point Solar Energy Zone, a BLM land reserve set aside for solar and wind power generation projects until 2033. Exploration at Gemini is complemented by the Company's 80.09 acre/feet/year water right, a pre-requisite for the exploration and development of lithium brine projects in Nevada.

In March and April 2022, Nevada Sunrise drilled two RC boreholes for a total of 2,020 feet (615.85 metres) in its maiden drilling program at Gemini. The drill sites were located within a defined gravity low that hosts conductive layers detected by historical ground electromagnetic surveys. The results from the first two holes at Gemini represented a new discovery of lithium mineralization in the western Lida Valley, which was not historically drill tested for lithium (see Nevada Sunrise news release dated May 18, 2022). Three additional boreholes totaling 5,310 feet (1,618.9 metres) were completed from October 2022 to April 2023, with each intersecting lithium mineralization (see Nevada Sunrise news release dated May 24, 2023). Metallurgical tests carried out on Gemini lithium-in-sediment mineralization in 2023 has achieved a 90.2% lithium extraction rate (see Nevada Sunrise news release dated June 5, 2023).

Sampling and Analytical QA/QC and Statement of Qualified Person

Sediment samples from the Gemini 2022-2023 drilling program were submitted to American Assay and ALS Global USA in Reno, NV and were analyzed utilizing a multi-element ICP-AES method. Specifically, the analytical method involves aqua regia digestion of the sample followed by the inductively coupled plasma (ICP) technique to ionize the sample, and atomic emission spectrometry (AES) to determine elemental concentrations. Duplicates, field blanks, and certified reference standards were inserted at regular intervals in the sample stream to ensure accuracy of the analytical method.

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Robert M. Allender, Jr., CPG, RG, SME, a Qualified Person for Nevada Sunrise as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Nevada Sunrise

Nevada Sunrise is a junior mineral exploration company with a strong technical team based in Vancouver, BC, Canada, that holds interests in lithium, gold, and copper exploration projects located in the State of Nevada, USA.

Nevada Sunrise owns 100% interests in the Gemini, Jackson Wash and Badlands lithium projects, with no applicable royalties, all of which are located in the Lida Valley in Esmeralda County, NV. The Company owns Nevada water right Permit 86863, also located in the Lida Valley basin, near Lida, NV.

The Company's key gold asset is a 20.01% interest in a joint venture at the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project near Wendover, NV with CopAur Minerals Inc. Kinsley Mountain is a Carlin-style gold project hosting a National Instrument 43-101 compliant gold resource consisting of 418,000 indicated ounces of gold grading 2.63 g/t Au (4.95 million tonnes), and 117,000 inferred ounces of gold averaging 1.51 g/t Au (2.44 million tonnes), at cut-off grades ranging from 0.2 to 2.0 g/t Au 1.

1 Technical Report on the Kinsley Project, Elko County, Nevada, U.S.A., dated June 21, 2021 with an effective date of May 5, 2021 and prepared by Michael M. Gustin, Ph.D., and Gary L. Simmons, MMSA and filed under New Placer Dome Gold Corp.'s Issuer Profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

Nevada Sunrise has the right to earn a 100% interest in the Coronado VMS Project, located approximately 48 kilometers (30 miles) southeast of Winnemucca, NV.

