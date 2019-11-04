Nevada Sunrise and Liberty Gold Commence Drilling Program at Kinsley Mountain Gold Project in Nevada

TSX Venture Exchange: NEV

VANCOUVER, Nov. 4, 2019 /CNW/ - Nevada Sunrise Gold Corporation ("Nevada Sunrise" or the "Company") (TSXV: NEV) is pleased to announce that drilling has commenced at the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project ("Kinsley Mountain" or the "Project"), located near Wendover in eastern Nevada, USA. Kinsley Mountain is a joint venture between Liberty Gold Inc. ("Liberty Gold", formerly Pilot Gold Inc.) (TSX: LGD) and the Company, with Liberty Gold holding a 79.1 percent interest, and Nevada Sunrise, through a wholly-owned U.S. subsidiary, holding a 20.9 percent interest.

2019 Drilling at Kinsley Mountain

Nevada Sunrise and Liberty Gold have approved the 2019 budget for Kinsley Mountain at US$590,000, which includes administrative and holding costs. The 2019 drilling program is planned to consist of approximately 1,600 metres (5,250 feet) of reverse circulation drilling in five to six holes. Drill holes will target the eastward extension of the Western Flank high-grade sulphide resource that includes 284,000 Indicated ounces at an average grade of 6.04 grams/tonne gold (see gold resource estimate described below). Two other targets in the Central Kinsley Trend and Racetrack area are also scheduled to be tested.

For maps showing the 2019 target areas, please access Nevada Sunrise's website at: http://www.nevadasunrise.ca/projects/kinsley-mountain/

About Kinsley Mountain

Kinsley Mountain is located approximately 80 kilometres (50 miles) south of Wendover, Nevada, and consists of 513 unpatented lode claims on U.S. Bureau of Land Management land plus 5 leased patents totaling 4,189 hectares (10,451 acres). Kinsley Mountain hosts near-surface mineralization similar to other Carlin-style, sediment-hosted gold systems, and hosts a past-producing mine with an extensive exploration database and numerous untested gold targets.

Liberty Gold, as operator, discovered the Western Flank deposit in 2013 hosted by the Secret Canyon Shale and outlined a sulphide resource estimate, using multiple cut-offs1, of 284,000 Indicated ounces of gold grading 6.04 grams per tonne ("g/t") and 39,000 Inferred ounces grading 2.41 g/t gold.

1 Cut-off grades assume an open-pit mining scenario, using a pit floor elevation generated using Whittle software, reasonable assumptions for mining and milling costs, and a US$1,300/ounce gold price.

Further information on Kinsley Mountain is available in the National Instrument 43-101 compliant technical report entitled "Updated Technical Report and Estimated Mineral Resources for the Kinsley Project, Elko and White Pine Counties, Nevada, U.S.A.", effective October 15, 2015, dated December 16, 2015 and prepared by Michael M. Gustin, CPG, Moira Smith, Ph.D., P.Geo., and Gary Simmons, B.Sc. MMSA (the "Kinsley Technical Report"), available at www.nevadasunrise.ca/investors or under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

John R. Kerr, P. Eng., is the Company's designated Qualified Person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

About Nevada Sunrise

Nevada Sunrise is a junior mineral exploration company with a strong technical team based in Vancouver, BC, Canada, that holds interests in gold, copper, cobalt and lithium exploration projects located in the State of Nevada, USA.

The Company's key gold asset is a 21% interest in a joint venture with Liberty Gold Inc. (TSX: LGD) at the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project near Wendover, with the property subject to a 3.0% net smelter returns royalty.

Nevada Sunrise has the right to earn a 100% interest in the historic Lovelock Cobalt Mine and Treasure Box copper properties, each located approximately 150 kilometers (100 miles) east of Reno, both of which are currently under option to Global Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: GEMC), who can earn up to an 85% participating interest from the Company. In September 2018, Nevada Sunrise acquired the right to earn a 100% interest in the Coronado VMS Project, located in Pershing County, approximately 48 kilometers (30 miles) southeast of Winnemucca.

Nevada Sunrise owns 100% interests in the Jackson Wash and Gemini lithium projects, both of which are located in Esmeralda County. The Company owns Nevada water right Permit 44411, located within the Clayton Valley basin near Silver Peak, Nevada.

Forward Looking Statements

All statements in this release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to Nevada Sunrise Gold Corporation ("Nevada Sunrise") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements that address future mineral production, reserve potential, exploration drilling, the future price of gold, potential quantity and/or grade of minerals, potential size of a mineralized zone, potential expansion of mineralization, the timing and results of current or future mineral resource estimates, or other study, proposed exploration and development of our exploration properties and the estimation of mineral resources. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intends", "believe", "potential", and similar expressions, or describes a "goal", or variation of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "should", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievement of Nevada Sunrise to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information.

Such factors include, among others, risks related to the interpretation and actual results of historical production at Kinsley Mountain, reliance on technical information provided by third parties on any of our exploration properties, including access to historical information on the Kinsley Mountain property as well as specific historical data associated with drill results from the Kinsley Mountain property, information from Liberty Gold Inc., current exploration and development activities; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; current economic conditions; future prices of commodities; possible variations in grade or recovery rates; failure of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; the failure of contracted parties to perform; failure of Nevada Sunrise and/or Liberty Gold Inc. to complete anticipated work programs; labor disputes and other risks of the mining industry; delays in obtaining governmental approvals, financing or in the completion of exploration, as well as those factors discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis for the Nine Months ended June 30, 2019, which is available under Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com

Although Nevada Sunrise has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Nevada Sunrise disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and accordingly are subject to change after such date. Except as otherwise indicated by Nevada Sunrise, these statements do not reflect the potential impact of any non-recurring or other special items or of any dispositions, monetizations, mergers, acquisitions, other business combinations or other transactions that may be announced or that may occur after the date hereof. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans and allowing investors and others to get a better understanding of our operating environment. Nevada Sunrise does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that are included in this document, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this release. The Securities of Nevada Sunrise Gold Corporation have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to the account or benefit of any U.S. person.

SOURCE Nevada Sunrise Gold Corporation

For further information: Warren Stanyer, President and Chief Executive Officer, Telephone: (604) 428-8028, Facsimile: (604) 684-9365, email: warrenstanyer@nevadasunrise.ca

Related Links

http://www.nevadasunrise.ca/

