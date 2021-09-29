Nevada Lithium to Commence Trading on Canadian Securities Exchange

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Nevada Lithium Resources Inc. (the "Company") announces that it has now received final approval from the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") and the Company's common shares will commence trading on the CSE on September 29, 2021 under the symbol "NVLH".

"We are very pleased to announce Nevada Lithium Resources entrance onto the Canadian Exchange", said CEO, Stephen Rentschler. "We are extremely optimistic about the lithium industry and the role that the Bonnie Claire Project can play in its future."

For further information concerning the Company and its business, please see the long form prospectus dated September 14, 2021 (the "Prospectus") supporting its application for listing on the CSE. A copy of the Prospectus was filed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.

In connection with the CSE listing, the Company also announces that 3,900,000 incentive stock options were granted to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company in accordance with the Company's stock option plan (the Option Plan"). The options vest immediately, have an exercise price of $0.20 per share and are exercisable for a period of five years unless terminated pursuant to the terms of the Option Plan. The options and any shares issued upon exercise thereof will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of grant. In addition, the Company has awarded 190,000 restricted stock units to an executive officer of the Company pursuant to the terms of the Company's restricted share unit plan.

About Nevada Lithium Resources Inc.

Nevada Lithium Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration and development company in the business of acquiring, exploring, evaluating, and developing natural resource properties. The company has acquired, or has under option to acquire, a 50 percent interest in the Bonnie Claire Project located in the Sarcobatus Flat, Nye County, Nevada. The Bonnie Claire Project is prospective for sediment-hosted lithium and lithium brines.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD of DIRECTORS

Nevada Lithium Resources Inc.

"Kelvin Lee"

Kelvin Lee,

CFO and Director

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (collectively "forward-looking statements"). The use of any of the word "will" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon.. Actual results achieved may vary from the information provided herein as a result of numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors. The Company believes the expectations reflected in those forward-looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct. The Company does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

For further information: [email protected], Tel: (604) 416-4099