NEVADA KING RECEIVES APPROVAL FROM BUREAU OF LAND MANAGEMENT FOR 47 ADDITIONAL DRILL PADS AND NEW ROAD CONSTRUCTION AS PART OF ITS PHASE III DRILL PROGRAM AT ATLANTA

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Nevada King Gold Corp. (TSXV: NKG) (OTCQB: NKGFF) ("Nevada King" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has received a Finding of No Significant Impact, or "FONSI", from the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) as well as approval from the State of Nevada for a minor modification to its existing 45km2 Plan of Operations at the 100%-owned Atlanta Gold Mine Project along the prolific Battle Mountain Trend 264km northeast of Las Vegas, Nevada. This is the second modification successfully permitted by the Company and follows receipt of the first plan modification that was issued by the BLM in October 2024.

Figure 1. Red markers indicate permitted drill pad locations while red lines show permitted road cuts included within the Plan of Operations Modification approved by the BLM in January 2025. (CNW Group/Nevada King Gold Corp.) Figure 2. Construction currently underway on new drill roads along the South Quartzite Ridge Target. (CNW Group/Nevada King Gold Corp.)

Highlights:

Today's announced approval of the Company's existing Plan of Operations from the BLM allows for 47 additional drill sites and 1.9km of new drill road construction throughout the Atlanta District (Figure 1).

The road construction contractor arrived at the project on January 29 and 650m of new roads along the South Quartzite Ridge Target ("SQRT") have been completed as of February 3 (Figure 2). When completed, these new roads and pads will allow for drill-testing 600m of strike length within the SQRT's central portion, where CSAMT data suggest gold mineralization is potentially present 150m deep within a low resistivity horizon overlain by a highly resistive, barren quartzite cap.

Since inception of the Phase III drill program on October 16, 2024, Nevada King has completed 11,870m (covering 49 holes) of a total planned 20,000m of reverse circulation ("RC") drilling, with assays pending receipt and release. Two drill rigs are currently conducting operations at the site.





, has completed (covering 49 holes) of a total planned of reverse circulation (" ") drilling, with assays pending receipt and release. Two drill rigs are currently conducting operations at the site. Current drilling largely involves following up on technical insights gained from the Phase II drilling in an effort to expand mineralization along the SQRT southward from the resource zone and at the same time find new satellite deposits elsewhere within the Atlanta District. The Company is relying on CSAMT anomalies, surface sample anomalies, and several weakly mineralized historical drill holes to identify and test prospective target areas, most of which occur along a semi-circular ring fault zone bounding the eastern, southern, and western margins of the 7 km-wide Atlanta Caldera.

Cal Herron, Exploration Manager of Nevada King, stated: "We are very pleased to see such quick action by the BLM and State of Nevada in finalizing their approvals for this important modification. This new modification adds more holes and new road access in the southern half of the SQRT, while more holes and cross-country travel routes have been added to the Silver Park region. This now allows us to offset existing holes at closer spacings plus follow structural trends seen in the CSAMT data."

QA/QC Protocols

All RC samples from the Atlanta Project are split at the drill site and placed in cloth and plastic bags utilizing a nominal 2kg sample weight. CRF standards, blanks, and duplicates are inserted into the sample stream on-site on a one-in-twenty sample basis, meaning all three inserts are included in each 20-sample group. Samples are shipped by a local contractor in large sample shipping crates directly to American Assay Lab in Reno, Nevada, with full custody being maintained at all times. At American Assay Lab, samples were weighted then crushed to 75% passing 2mm and pulverized to 85% passing 75 microns in order to produce a 300g pulverized split. Prepared samples are initially run using a four acid + boric acid digestion process and conventional multi-element ICP-OES analysis. Gold assays are initially run using 30-gram samples by lead fire assay with an OES finish to a 0.003 ppm detection limit, with samples greater than 10 ppm finished gravimetrically. Every sample is also run through a cyanide leach for gold with an ICP-OES finish. The QA/QC procedure involves regular submission of Certified Analytical Standards and property-specific duplicates.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Calvin R. Herron, P.Geo., who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101").

About Nevada King Gold Corp.

Nevada King is focused on advancing and growing its 100% owned, past producing, 120km2 Atlanta Gold Mine project located along the Battle Mountain trend in southeast Nevada. The project hosts an NI 43-101 compliant pit-constrained oxide resource of 460,000 oz Au in the measured and indicated category (11.0M tonnes at 1.3 g/t) plus an inferred resource of 142,000 oz Au (5.3M tonnes at 0.83 g/t) based on historical drilling, and does not include any of the 100,000m+ of drilling completed by Nevada King. See the NI 43-101 Technical Report on Resources titled "Atlanta Property, Lincoln County, NV" with an effective date of October 6, 2020, and a report date of December 22, 2020, as prepared by Gustavson Associates and filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

Resource Category Tonnes

(000s) Au Grade (ppm) Contained Au Oz Ag Grade (ppm) Contained Ag Oz Measured 4,130 1.51 200,000 14.0 1,860,000 Indicated 6,910 1.17 260,000 10.6 2,360,000 Measured + Indicated 11,000 1.30 460,000 11.9 4,220,000 Inferred 5,310 0.83 142,000 7.3 1,240,000

Table 1. NI 43-101 Mineral Resources at the Atlanta Mine

Please see the Company's website at www.nevadaking.ca.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Information

For further information, contact Collin Kettell at [email protected] or (845) 535-1486.