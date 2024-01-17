NEVADA KING INTERSECTS HIGH-GRADE OXIDE GOLD 600M NORTH OF THE ATLANTA PIT WITH 9.72 G/T AU OVER 9.1M WITHIN 47.3M OF 2.57 G/T AU, DOUBLES SIZE OF THE "NORTH EXTENSION TARGET"

Figure 9. Cross section 22-30N(2) looking north across the AMFZ. Mineralization occurs along a gently west-dipping horizon developed at the contact between basal Ordovician age dolomite and overlying Tertiary age volcanics. (CNW Group/Nevada King Gold Corp.)

Figure 10. Cross section 22-31N looking north across the AMFZ. Mineralization occurs along a gently west-dipping horizon developed at the contact between basal Ordovician age dolomite and overlying Tertiary age volcanics.

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) AT23NS-144 100.6 125.0 24.4 1.98 0.4 AT23NS-155 146.3 193.6 47.3 2.57 4.4 Includes 160.1 169.2 9.1 9.72 15.5

Table 1: Highlight holes released today. Mineralization occurs along near-horizontal horizons with true

mineralized thickness in vertical holes estimated to be 85% to 95% of reported drill intercept length.

reported holes is shown in Figure 1 where the thicker, higher-grade mineralization is concentrated along the AMFZ and also along a WNW-trending fracture zone that intersects the AMFZ, where the highest grades are found. The gradual decrease in grade and thickness moving eastward from the AMFZ is evident, but to the west both thickness and grade remain fairly uniform from hole to hole over a large area, albeit at greater depth. The vector arrows in Figure 1 show the directions in which mineralization remains open around the NET. The east-directed vector is heading toward the still-to-be tested East Ridge Target, while the other vectors indicate potential to the west and south. A 100m gap currently exists between the NET and the northern edge of the main resource zone, so the southerly-directed vectors indicate good potential for connecting these two mineralized zones together. The Company is currently drilling this gap and also expanding the drill pattern westward.

Cal Herron, Exploration Manager of Nevada King, stated, "In early 2021, our geologic mapping revealed several northerly-trending high-angle faults that progressively down-dropped the basement stratigraphy and gold mineralization moving westward across the pit area. After recognizing this stair-like, downdropped fault pattern and its relationship to mineralization, we went back through the historical drill data looking for similar basement offsets that might provide vectors for extending the known mineralization. A good possibility for such a structure was seen in the NET between two historical holes, Goldfields hole AR-7 (24.4m @ 0.73 g/t Au) and Kinross hole KN98-12 (27.5m @ 0.77 g/t Au), where a 50m to 80m displacement down to the west was evident. Nevada King's AT21-3, the third hole drilled in 2021, was positioned in the middle between these two historical intercepts and hit the high-grade AMFZ, returning 18.3m grading 4.64 g/t Au. This "discovery" hole prompted follow- up drilling in the vicinity of A21-3 that eventually outlined the higher-grade core along the East Atlanta Fault, thereby revealing the potential of the NET target. Today's drilling continues to outline this growing zone, which now covers a 330m x 350m size area, that is not included in the existing Atlanta resource. Our evolving geological model played prominently into the discovery of the NET and now allows us to better explore for additional blind zones within the Atlanta caldera as we continue along our discovery process."

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) AT23NS-134* 94.5 128.0 33.5 0.19 <0.5 AT23NS-135 99.1 125.0 25.9 0.20 <0.5 AT23NS-136 79.3 99.1 19.8 0.46 0.5 AT23NS-137 44.2 53.4 9.1 0.21 4.0 And 82.3 89.9 7.6 0.24 <0.5 AT23NS-138 96.0 106.7 13.7 0.36 1.8 AT23NS-139 27.4 33.5 6.1 0.22 3.7 AT23NS-140 79.3 105.2 25.9 0.35 1.8 AT23NS-141 73.2 74.7 1.5 0.31 3.4 AT23NS-142 122.0 155.5 33.5 0.40 0.7 AT23NS-143 97.6 146.3 48.8 0.73 <0.5 AT23NS-144 100.6 125.0 24.4 1.98 <0.5 AT23NS-145* 109.8 131.1 21.3 0.42 1.9 AT23NS-147 144.8 161.6 16.8 0.74 3.5 AT23NS-148 93.0 147.9 54.9 0.65 <0.5 AT23NS-150* 230.2 253.0 22.9 1.02 7.1 AT23NS-151 231.7 257.6 25.9 0.97 23.1 AT23NS-152 140.2 158.5 18.3 0.74 18.4 AT23NS-153 195.1 227.1 32.0 0.73 5.3 AT23NS-154 184.5 213.4 29.0 1.34 7.2 AT23NS-155 146.3 193.6 47.3 2.57 4.4 Includes 160.1 169.2 9.1 9.72 15.5 AT23NS-156 103.7 135.7 32.0 0.48 1.0 AT23NS-157 251.5 283.5 32.0 0.77 16.4 AT23NS-158* 216.5 245.4 29.0 0.91 1.9 AT23NS-159 166.2 186.0 19.8 1.15 14.0 AT23NS-160* 91.5 129.6 38.1 0.40 2.7

Table 2. Holes released today. Mineralization occurs along near-horizontal horizons with true mineralized thickness in

vertical holes estimated to be 85% to 95% of reported drill intercept length. *Denotes hole that bottomed in mineralization.

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) AT23NS-108 182.9 210.4 27.4 0.31 4.0 AT23NS-109 225.6 239.3 13.8 3.69 1.3 AT23NS-110* 175.3 201.2 25.9 1.21 3.5 AT23NS-111 175.3 190.5 15.2 0.49 1.2 AT23NS-112 155.5 176.8 21.3 4.03 6.7 AT23NS-113 256.1 297.3 41.2 0.40 5.4 AT23NS-114 190.5 227.1 36.6 0.77 5.8 AT23NS-115 218.0 231.7 13.7 0.82 7.1 AT23NS-127 117.4 146.3 28.9 0.96 1.5 AT23NS-10A 105.2 144.8 39.6 0.68 2.0 AT21-002C+ 86.3 104.6 18.3 0.56 2.1 AT22NS-009 86.9 128.0 41.2 0.65 <0.5 AT22NS-011* 102.1 125.0 22.9 1.36 0.5 AT22NS-013 135.7 160.1 24.4 1.67 <0.5 AT22NS-012 175.3 195.1 19.8 1.77 <0.5 AT22NS-014 99.1 143.3 44.2 0.71 <0.5 AT22NS-016 91.5 106.7 15.2 0.54 <0.5 AT22NS-017 85.4 114.3 28.9 0.46 2.7 AT22NS-018 178.4 193.6 15.2 0.70 4.5 AT22NS-019 166.2 179.9 16.8 0.31 2.5 AT21-001* 94.5 131.1 25.9 1.00 <0.5 AT21-002 82.3 105.2 22.9 0.71 <0.5 AT21-003 155.5 173.8 18.3 4.64 11.2 AT21-004 85.4 118.9 33.5 0.74 1.4 AT21-005 99.1 103.7 4.6 0.42 3.4 DHRI-11-04RC 103.7 123.5 19.8 0.47 <0.5 DHRI-11-05RC 61.0 82.3 21.3 0.24 3.0 DHRI-11-06RC 76.2 77.7 1.5 0.10 7 DHRI-11-07RC* 74.7 108.2 33.5 0.18 0.7 DHRI-11-08RC 120.4 143.3 22.9 0.30 3.84 DHRI-11-08C^ 175.3 182.9 7.6 0.09 <0.5 DHRI-11-12C^ 297.3 304.9 7.6 0.27 11.4 DHRI-11-13C 169.2 213.4 44.2 0.27 1.7 DHRI-11-14C^ 129.6 158.5 28.9 0.05 1.1 KN98-02+ 42.7 57.9 15.2 0.14 9.5 KN98-10+ 198.2 211.9 13.7 1.19 1.0 KN98-11+ 230.2 253.0 22.9 2.07 0.7 KN98-12 196.6 224.1 27.5 0.77 1.9 KN98-13+ 231.7 274.4 42.7 0.67 0.3 KN98-14+ 237.8 265.2 27.4 0.48 3.0 AR-06+ 146.3 157.0 10.7 0.14 29.8 AR-07+ 112.8 137.2 24.4 0.73 0.6 90-04 208.8 256.1 47.3 0.11 2.9

Table 3. Previously released drill holes and historic drill holes used in today's cross sections. AT series holes were drilled by

Nevada King. DHRI series holes were drilled by Meadow Bay in 2011, preceeded by KN98 series drill holes from Kinross in

1998, AR series by Goldfields in 1991 and 90 series by Bobcat in 1990. *Denotes hole that bottomed in mineralization.

^Denotes core hole. +Denotes angle hole.

QAQC Protocols

All RC samples from the Atlanta Project are split at the drill site and placed in cloth and plastic bags utilizing a nominal 2kg sample weight. CRF standards, blanks, and duplicates are inserted into the sample stream on-site on a one-in-twenty sample basis, meaning all three inserts are included in each 20-sample group. Samples are shipped by a local contractor in large sample shipping crates directly to American Assay Lab in Reno, Nevada, with full custody being maintained at all times. At American Assay Lab, samples were weighed then crushed to 75% passing 2mm and pulverized to 85% passing 75 microns in order to produce a 300g pulverized split. Prepared samples are initially run using a four acid + boric acid digestion process and conventional multi-element ICP-OES analysis. Gold assays are initially run using 30-gram samples by lead fire assay with an OES finish to a 0.003 ppm detection limit, with samples greater than 10 ppm finished gravimetrically. Silver samples that run greater than 100ppm are also finished gravimetrically. Every sample is also run through a cyanide leach for gold with an ICP-OES finish. The QA/QC procedure involves regular submission of Certified Analytical Standards and property-specific duplicates.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Calvin R. Herron, P.Geo., who is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

About Nevada King Gold Corp.

Nevada King is the third largest mineral claim holder in the State of Nevada, behind Nevada Gold Mines (Barrick/Newmont) and Kinross Gold. Starting in 2016, the Company has staked large project areas hosting significant historical exploration work along the Battle Mountain trend located close to current or former producing gold mines. These project areas were initially targeted based on their potential for hosting multi-million-ounce gold deposits and were subsequently staked following a detailed geological evaluation. District-scale projects in Nevada King's portfolio include (1) the 100% owned Atlanta Mine, located 100km southeast of Ely, (2) the Lewis and Horse Mountain-Mill Creek projects, both located between Nevada Gold Mines' large Phoenix and Pipeline mines, and (3) the Iron Point project, located 35km east of Winnemucca, Nevada.

The Atlanta Mine is a historical gold-silver producer with a NI 43-101 compliant pit-constrained resource of 460,000 oz Au in the measured and indicated category (11.0M tonnes at 1.3 g/t) plus an inferred resource of 142,000 oz Au (5.3M tonnes at 0.83 g/t). See the NI 43-101 Technical Report on Resources titled "Atlanta Property, Lincoln County, NV" with an effective date of October 6, 2020, and a report date of December 22, 2020, as prepared by Gustavson Associates and filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

Resource Category Tonnes (000s) Au Grade (ppm) Contained Au

Oz Ag Grade (ppm) Contained Ag

Oz Measured 4,130 1.51 200,000 14.0 1,860,000 Indicated 6,910 1.17 260,000 10.6 2,360,000 Measured + Indicated 11,000 1.30 460,000 11.9 4,220,000 Inferred 5,310 0.83 142,000 7.3 1,240,000

Table 4. NI 43-101 Mineral Resources at the Atlanta Mine

