NEVADA KING GRADUATES TO THE PREMIUM OTCQX BEST MARKET, ENHANCING VISIBILITY FOR U.S. INVESTORS

VANCOUVER, BC, June 26, 2026 /CNW/ - Nevada King Gold Corp. (TSXV: NKG) (OTCQX: NKGFF) ("Nevada King" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares have been approved to begin trading today on the OTCQX® Best Market under the ticker symbol "NKGFF". The Company graduates to the premium tier from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

The OTCQX® Best Market is the highest tier of the OTC Markets Group, designed for established investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best-practice corporate governance, and demonstrate strict compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to OTCQX marks a significant milestone for Nevada King, validating its corporate standards and substantially elevating its profile within the U.S. investment community.

John Sclodnick, CEO of Nevada King, commented: "Trading on the OTCQX is a major milestone that directly supports our strategy to expand Nevada King's reach across North American capital markets. Completing our strategic share consolidation on May 7, 2026 was a key catalyst that allowed us to meet the financial and share price thresholds required for this premium tier.

"This upgrade significantly enhances our visibility among U.S. institutional and retail investors by providing a more transparent, highly accessible, and efficient platform to trade our stock. Ultimately, we expect this move to streamline the investment process for our U.S. partners at a time when our 40,000-metre Phase 4 drill program at the Atlanta Gold Mine project is hitting full stride."

The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "NKG". The OTCQX quotation involves no change in the Company's share capital, and U.S. investors who previously held or traded the stock on the OTCQB will automatically see their shares traded on the premium OTCQX market going forward.

About Nevada King Gold Corp.

Nevada King is focused on advancing and growing its 100% owned, past producing, 130km2 Atlanta Gold Mine project located along the Battle Mountain trend in southeast Nevada. The project hosts an NI 43-101 compliant pit-constrained oxide resource of 1,020koz Au in the measured and indicated category (27.7M tonnes at 1.14 g/t) plus an inferred resource of 99koz Au (3.6M tonnes at 0.84 g/t) based on US$2,200/oz Au and US$25/oz Ag. For the full particulars of the mineral resource, including the assumptions relating thereto, see the NI 43-101 Technical Report titled "Technical Report and Estimate of Gold and Silver Mineral Resources for the Atlanta Project, Lincoln County, Nevada, USA" with an effective date of September 6, 2024, and a report date of July 18, 2025, as prepared by RESPEC (formerly Mine Development Associates) and filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ www.sedarplus.ca.

Please see the Company's website at www.nevadaking.ca.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Nevada King VP Exploration, Justin Daley, P.Geo., a non-independent Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, without limitation, statements relating to expected benefits of the OTCQX trading commencement, capital markets strategy, potential investor visibility, and streamlining of the investment process, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or "should" occur or be achieved. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by Nevada King, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, technical, geologic, environmental, regulatory, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and the parties have made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation, the ability to complete proposed exploration work, the results of exploration, continued availability of capital, and changes in general economic, market and business conditions. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release concerning these items. For a more detailed discussion of additional risks and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements in this news release, please refer to the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Nevada King does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements should beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, change, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Nevada King Gold Corp.

For more information, contact John Sclodnick at [email protected]; The Company's telephone number is (845) 535-1486.