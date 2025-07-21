NEVADA KING FILES TECHNICAL REPORT FOR THE MINERAL RESOURCE ESTIMATE AT ATLANTA INCLUDING OVER 1MOZ OF M&I

VANCOUVER, BC, July 21, 2025 /CNW/ - Nevada King Gold Corp. (TSXV: NKG) (OTCQB: NKGFF) ("Nevada King" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated June 4, 2025, the Company has filed a National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") technical report titled "Technical Report and Estimate of Gold and Silver Mineral Resources for the Atlanta Project, Lincoln County, Nevada, USA" (the "Technical Report"), under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The Technical Report was prepared by RESPEC (formerly Mine Development Associates) and is also available on the Company's website at nevadaking.ca.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Calvin R. Herron, P.Geo., who is a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101.

About Nevada King Gold Corp.

Nevada King is focused on advancing and growing its 100% owned, past producing, 120km2 Atlanta Gold Mine project located along the Battle Mountain trend in southeast Nevada. The project hosts an NI 43-101 compliant pit-constrained oxide resource of 1,020koz Au in the measured and indicated category (27.7M tonnes at 1.14 g/t) plus an inferred resource of 98.5koz Au (3.6M tonnes at 0.84 g/t). See the NI 43-101 Technical Report on titled "Technical Report and Estimate of Gold and Silver Mineral Resources for the Atlanta Project, Lincoln County, Nevada, USA" with an effective date of September 6, 2024, and a report date of July 18, 2025, as prepared by RESPEC (formerly Mine Development Associates) and filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ www.sedarplus.ca.

NI 43-101 Mineral Resources at the Atlanta Mine by RESPEC 2025



Tonnes Au g/t Au oz Ag g/t Ag oz AuEq g/t AuEq oz Measured 3,430,100 1.55 170,800 16.96 1,870,200 1.65 182,000 Indicated 24,280,200 1.09 848,800 8.73 6,817,200 1.14 887,700 M&I 27,710,300 1.14 1,019,600 9.75 8,687,400 1.20 1,069,700 Inferred 3,638,400 0.84 98,500 2.56 299,500 0.85 99,800

