NEVADA KING EXTENDS MINERALIZATION 150M ALONG STRIKE AT SILVER PARK EAST

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 10, 2025 /CNW/ -- Nevada King Gold Corp. (TSX-V: NKG; OTCQB: NKGFF) ("Nevada King" or the "Company") is pleased to announce results for the remaining 10 holes at its Silver Park East target from the Phase III drill program. Silver Park East ("SPE") is located 2km west of the Atlanta Resource Zone ("ARZ"), within the Company's 13,000 hectare (130km2), 100% owned Atlanta Gold Mine Project, located in the prolific Battle Mountain Trend 264km northeast of Las Vegas, Nevada (see Table 1).

Silver Park East Highlights:

Figure 1. Plan view of Silver Park East target showing mineralization over a 450m by 300m area in relationship to district scale. (CNW Group/Nevada King Gold Corp.)

Drill results released today confirm gold and silver mineralization over a 450m by 300m footprint, with a strike extension of 150m, and clear expansion potential demonstrated by an untested 270m gap to the southeast. Continuity and scale of mineralization suggest SPE may represent a new satellite oxide gold and silver zone (see Figure 1).

Notable intervals from reconnaissance drilling at SPE include 0.25 g/t AuEq over 70.1m in AT25SP-41 and 0.30 g/t AuEq over 41.1m in AT25SP-37. Hole AT25SP-36 intercepted 1.60 g/t AuEq over 4.6m which is part of an 86.8m interval consisting of three separate mineralized horizons starting at 35m depth that taken together average 0.53 g/t AuEq over 22.9m

Mineralization at SPE remains open to expansion to the east and to the south and is hosted within the same dolomite host rocks at the unconformity and shows the same geochemical signatures as the ARZ, indicating a shared mineralizing system.

Follow up drilling will test the undrilled 270m gap between holes AT25SP-33 and AT25SP-41 in an effort to expand the mineralized envelope to the southeast. It will target structurally enhanced zones within this envelope, such as 0.84 g/t AuEq over 7.6m in AT25SP-35, in order to identify cross-cutting fault intersections and fluid pathways similar to those that define high-grade domains at the ARZ and improve overall grade distribution.

Justin Daley, VP Exploration of Nevada King, stated, "The objective of the Phase III regional exploration program was to identify additional oxide gold zones beyond the ARZ. Despite the post-mineral cover across the area, the potential at Silver Park East is now clear, with low grade oxide gold and silver consistently found at the unconformity over a wide area, and gold vectors bringing an emerging model for the source of those mineralizing fluids into sharper focus.

"Drilling at the ARZ, which we now strongly believe is the same mineralizing event as SPE, has demonstrated that the highest gold grades occur at the intersection of these structural corridors where hydrothermal activity was strongest. Our task now is to map those key fluid pathways and test the intersections at SPE and elsewhere within the district, where we believe the best grades remain to be found, guided by trace element vectors and newly identified hyperspectral alteration zones."

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) AuEq* (g/t) AT25SP-33 100.6 102.1 1.5 0.46 4.6 0.51 AT25SP-34 103.6 109.7 6.1 0.10 6.7 0.18 AT25SP-35 44.2 51.8 7.6 0.16 60.16 0.84 AT25SP-36 35.0 39.6 4.6 0.17 125 1.6 And 88.4 94.5 6.1 0.24 22.8 0.5 And 109.7 121.9 12.2 0.1 4.2 0.15 AT25SP-37 147.9 189.0 41.1 0.11 16.12 0.30 Includes 147.8 163.1 15.3 0.22 39.0 0.66 AT25SP-38 140.2 189.0 48.8 0.11 8.5 0.20 AT25SP-39+ 233.2 272.8 39.6 0.091 11.3 0.22 AT25SP-40 176.8 184.4 7.6 0.10 43.3 0.6 AT25SP-41 80.8 150.9 70.1 0.2 4.0 0.25 Includes 80.8 85.3 4.5 0.34 11.0 0.46 Includes 92.9 103.6 10.7 0.27 13.0 0.42 Includes 115.8 129.5 13.7 0.40 1.74 0.42 AT25SP-42 120.4 134.1 13.7 0.33 11.3 0.46

Table 1. Drill holes released today from the Silver Park East target. + Denotes composite assay interval due to lost circulation zone. *AuEq based on US$2,200/oz Au and US$25/oz Ag, as applied to mineral resource estimate.

Phase III Update

The Company has now completed 28,000m of the planned 30,000m Phase III regional exploration program. Assays for 7,815m are pending release and assay.

QA/QC Protocols

All Reverse Circulation (RC) samples from the Atlanta Project are split at the drill site and placed in cloth and plastic bags utilizing a nominal 2kg sample weight. CRF standards, blanks, and duplicates are inserted into the sample stream on-site on a one-in-twenty sample basis, meaning all three inserts are included in each 20-sample group. Samples are shipped by a local contractor in large sample shipping crates directly to American Assay Lab in Reno, Nevada, with full custody being maintained at all times. At American Assay Lab, samples were weighted then crushed to 75% passing 2mm and pulverized to 85% passing 75 microns to produce a 300g pulverized split. Prepared samples are initially run using a four acid + boric acid digestion process and conventional multi-element ICP-OES analysis. Gold assays are initially run using 30-gram samples by lead fire assay with an OES finish to a 0.003 ppm detection limit, with samples greater than 10 ppm finished gravimetrically. Every sample is also run through a cyanide leach for gold with an ICP-OES finish. The QA/QC procedure involves regular submission of Certified Analytical Standards and property-specific duplicates.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Nevada King VP Exploration, Justin Daley, P.Geo., a non-independent Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101").

About Nevada King Gold Corp.

Nevada King is focused on advancing and growing its 100% owned, past producing, 130km2 Atlanta Gold Mine project located along the Battle Mountain trend in southeast Nevada. The project hosts an NI 43-101 compliant pit-constrained oxide resource of 1,020koz Au in the measured and indicated category (27.7M tonnes at 1.14 g/t) plus an inferred resource of 99koz Au (3.6M tonnes at 0.84 g/t). See the NI 43-101 Technical Report titled "Technical Report and Estimate of Gold and Silver Mineral Resources for the Atlanta Project, Lincoln County, Nevada, USA" with an effective date of September 6, 2024, and a report date of July 18, 2025, as prepared by RESPEC (formerly Mine Development Associates) and filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ www.sedarplus.ca .

NI 43-101 Mineral Resources at the Atlanta Mine by RESPEC 2025



Tonnes Au g/t Au oz Ag g/t Ag oz AuEq g/t AuEq oz Measured 3,430,100 1.55 170,800 16.96 1,870,200 1.65 182,000 Indicated 24,280,200 1.09 848,800 8.73 6,817,200 1.14 887,700 M&I 27,710,300 1.14 1,019,600 9.75 8,687,400 1.20 1,069,700 Inferred 3,638,400 0.84 98,500 2.56 299,500 0.85 99,800

Please see the Company's website at www.nevadaking.ca .

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, without limitation, statements relating to the future operations and activities of Nevada King, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or" should" occur or be achieved. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by Nevada King, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, technical, geologic, environmental, regulatory, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and the parties have made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation, the ability to complete proposed exploration work, the results of exploration, continued availability of capital, and changes in general economic, market and business conditions. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release concerning these items. Nevada King does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements should beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, change, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Nevada King Gold Corp.

For more information, contact John Sclodnick at [email protected]; The Company's telephone number is (845) 535-1486