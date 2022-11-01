NEVADA KING EXPANDS PHASE II DRILLING PROGRAM AT ITS 100% OWNED ATLANTA GOLD MINE PROJECT BATTLE MOUNTAIN TREND NEVADA

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Nevada King Gold Corp. (TSXV: NKG) (OTCQX: NKGFF) ("Nevada King" or the "Company") is pleased to announce an increase to its 2022 Phase II resource expansion and definition drilling program at its 5,166 hectare (19.94 square mile), 100% owned Atlanta Gold Mine Project, located in the prolific Battle Mountain Trend 264km northeast of Las Vegas, Nevada.

Highlights:

The Phase II drill program was initially designed to include 13,100m in 100 holes. To date, Nevada King has completed 95 reverse circulation (" RC ") holes totaling 9,651m , 13 RC pre-collar holes totaling 1,835m , and 14 core holes totaling 1,532m , for a grand total of 13,018m .

in 100 holes. To date, has completed 95 reverse circulation (" ") holes totaling , 13 RC pre-collar holes totaling , and 14 core holes totaling , for a grand total of . Based on the positive initial assay results and the numerous high priority drill targets that demand testing, the Company now intends to continue drilling until winter weather impedes further progress. It is expected that the drill program will expand 20% and will now exceed 16,000m of total drilling.

Results from Phase II drilling include high-grade oxide hosted intervals of 120.4m of 1.49 g/t Au and 57.9m of 1.38 g/t Au , located south and southeast of the Atlanta pit, as well as 54.9m of 3.41 g/t Au , 50.3m of 2.65 g/t Au , and 51.8m of 2.23 g/t Au , starting from surface at the bottom of the Atlanta pit, (see September 13, 2022 , and October 18, 2022 news releases).

and , located south and southeast of the pit, as well as , , and , starting from surface at the bottom of the pit, (see , and news releases). Drilling continues to target high-grade gold mineralization along the Atlanta Mine Fault Zone (" AMFZ "), westward and southwestward from last year's drilling. Assays from these target areas returned high-grade intercepts including 41.2m of 3.94 g/t Au, 64m of 3.35 g/t Au, and 54.9m of 5.34 g/t Au , starting at surface from within the Atlanta pit (see January 20, 2022 , news release).

"), westward and southwestward from last year's drilling. Assays from these target areas returned high-grade intercepts including and , starting at surface from within the pit (see , news release). 10,561m of combined core and RC are pending assay from American Assay Labs in Reno, Nevada .

Exploration Manager Cal Herron, P.Geo., stated: "Drilling at Atlanta is advancing at a fast and expansive pace. We initially planned our Phase II drill program to include 13,100m in 100 holes. We are pleased to reach that milestone well ahead of schedule and with time left in the season. With numerous high priority targets left to test, we will continue to press ahead until inclement weather brings our 2022 drilling season to an end. Over the next month, we will place special emphasis on developing a number of pre-collar holes with the aim of keeping a core rig on site to facilitate drilling into the winter months. Drill results continue to demonstrate a strongly mineralized system that is open in all directions. With each drill hole, we are gaining a better understand of the geology, controls on mineralization, and grade distribution of mineralization at Atlanta."

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Calvin R. Herron, P.Geo., who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101").

About Nevada King Gold Corp.

Nevada King is the third largest mineral claim holder in the State of Nevada, behind Nevada Gold Mines (Barrick/Newmont) and Kinross Gold. Starting in 2016 the Company has staked large project areas hosting significant historical exploration work along the Battle Mountain trend located close to current or former producing gold mines. These project areas were initially targeted based on their potential for hosting multi-million-ounce gold deposits and were subsequently staked following a detailed geological evaluation. District-scale projects in Nevada King's portfolio include (1) the 100% owned Atlanta Mine, located 100km southeast of Ely, (2) the Lewis and Horse Mountain-Mill Creek projects, both located between Nevada Gold Mines' large Phoenix and Pipeline mines, and (3) the Iron Point project, located 35km east of Winnemucca, Nevada.

The Company is well funded with cash of approximately $14.5 million as of November 2022.

The Atlanta Mine is a historical gold-silver producer with a NI 43-101 compliant pit-constrained resource of 460,000 oz Au in the measured and indicated category (11.0M tonnes at 1.3 g/t) plus an inferred resource of 142,000 oz Au (5.3M tonnes at 0.83 g/t). See the NI 43-101 Technical Report on Resources titled "Atlanta Property, Lincoln County, NV" with an effective date of October 6, 2020, and a report date of December 22, 2020, as prepared by Gustavson Associates and filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

NI 43-101 Pit-Constrained Mineral Resources at the Atlanta Mine

Resource

Category Tonnes

(000's) Au Grade

(ppm) Contained Au Oz

(000's) Ag Grade

(ppm) Contained Ag Oz

(000's) Measured 4,130 1.51 200 14.0 1,860 Indicated 6,910 1.17 260 10.6 2,360 Measured + Indicated 11,000 1.30 460 11.9 4,220 Inferred 5,310 0.83 142 7.3 1,240

Please see the Company's website at www.nevadaking.ca.

