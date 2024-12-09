NEVADA KING DRILLS MULTIPLE THICK +1 G/T GOLD INTERCEPTS HIGHLIGHTED BY 1.95 G/T AU OVER 29.0M INCLUDING 6.6 G/T AU OVER 6.1M AT NORTH EXTENSION TARGET AT ATLANTA

Figure 9. Section 22-24N(3) looking north across the AMFZ. Mineralization occurs along a gently west-dipping, silicified horizon developed at the unconformable contact between basal Ordovician age dolomite and overlying Tertiary age volcanics. True mineralized thickness estimated to be 85% to 95% of reported drill intercept length in vertical holes. (CNW Group/Nevada King Gold Corp.)

Highlights:

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Interval

(m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) AT23NS-173 149.4 178.4 29.0 1.34 2.7 AT23NS-179* 118.9 154.0 35.1 1.45 2.6 AT23NS-177 227.1 256.1 29.0 1.95 0.9 Includes 228.6 234.7 6.1 6.60 5.43 AT23NS-183A 201.2 263.7 62.5 1.05 6.1 AT24NS-189 112.8 164.6 51.8 1.21 4.8

Table 1. Highlight holes released today. Mineralization occurs along near-horizontal horizons with true mineralized thickness in vertical holes estimated to be 85% to 95% of reported drill intercept length. *Denotes holes bottoming in mineralization.

Highlight hole AT23NS-177 returned 1.95 g/t Au over 29.0m including 6.60 g/t Au over 6.1m , making this one of the highest-grade holes drilled to date within the NET. AT23NS-177 is located 150m northwest of previously released AT21-3 that intercepted 4.64 g/t Au over 18.3m , (released November 23, 2022 ), demonstrating the presence of multiple high-grade zones in the NET. The 21 NET holes released today are plotted along nine cross sections (Figures 3-11) together with 49 previously released holes drilled by Nevada King from 2021 to 2023 (Figure 2).





Results indicate that both grade and thickness within the NET remains consistent from east to west with highest grades proximal to the Atlanta Mine Fault Zone (" AMFZ ") along a 50m -wide corridor. High-grade holes proximal to the AMFZ include previously released AT23NS-112 intercepting 4.08 g/t Au over 21.3m , discovery hole AT21-3 intersecting 4.64 g/t Au over 18.3m , and AT23NS-155 intersecting 2.57 g/t Au over 47.3m including 9.72 g/t over 9.1m . Today's AT23NS-189 grading 1.21 g/t Au over 51.8m continues the trend of finding thicker, >1.0 g/t Au oxide mineralization along this structural corridor.





Through its Phase I and II drill programs, Nevada King has substantially increased the drilling density within the NET with a total of 77 holes added to the 23 historical holes collared in the zone. Mineralization remains open along strike and laterally of the NET as seen in Figure 1, extending into new areas such as the Wild West Zone and trending towards regional targets to the northeast of the historic resource such as the Bounty and Lone Ranger Targets.





has substantially increased the drilling density within the NET with a total of 77 holes added to the 23 historical holes collared in the zone. Mineralization remains open along strike and laterally of the NET as seen in Figure 1, extending into new areas such as the Wild West Zone and trending towards regional targets to the northeast of the historic resource such as the Bounty and Lone Ranger Targets. Final assays from the Phase II drilling at the ERT listed below in Table 5 show anomalous Au mineralization in nearly all the holes, which were designed to test shallow, CSAMT intrusive signatures intruding the barren dolomite ridge east of the historic pit. These results along with previously released holes at the ERT including 1.32g/t over 22.9m , show a small footprint of surface oxide mineralization, which importantly demonstrates the correlation between geochemistry and field mapping, with subsurface CSAMT anomalies. This demonstrated correlation can now be used to identify other CSAMT anomalies that are analogous to that of the ERT, but on a district scale. Nevada King is now applying these concepts to much larger anomalies across the district for a potential large-scale discovery.

Cal Herron, Exploration Manager of Nevada King, stated, "Gold mineralization is remarkably uniform in grade and thickness all across the NET, with higher grades occurring along and adjacent to high angle feeder structures. Based on gold, silver, and tracer element distributions, the NET is clearly a northward extension of the Atlanta resource zone; however, unlike the resource zone where mineralization and associated intrusive activity were concentrated in down-dropped grabens, the NET mineralization spread along a relatively intact unconformity surface. The thicker, higher-grade mineralization within the main deposit at Atlanta is hosted within deep low resistivity zones, while the shallow low resistivity zone within the NET represents leakage from the main deposit. Given these relationships between CSAMT responses and the observed gold distribution, we are now able to target similar, shallow NET-type environments elsewhere within the Atlanta caldera that can potentially lead into higher-grade gold concentrations."

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Section

Line AT23NS-173 149.4 178.4 29.0 1.34 2.7 30N(3) AT23NS-175 118.9 149.4 30.5 0.22 <0.5 31N(3) AT23NS-176 158.5 181.4 22.9 0.75 0.8 30N(3) AT23NS-177 227.1 256.1 29.0 1.95 0.9 31N(3) Includes 228.6 234.7 6.1 6.60 5.43 31N(3) AT23NS-178 97.6 137.2 39.6 0.33 <0.5 31N(3) AT23NS-179* 118.9 154.0 35.1 1.45 2.6 30N(3) AT23NS-180 227.1 245.4 18.3 1.35 1.3 30N(3) AT23NS-181 237.8 248.5 10.7 1.23 1.2 28N(3) AT23NS-182A* 231.7 266.8 35.1 0.94 14.0 26N(2) AT23NS-183A 201.2 263.7 62.5 1.05 6.1 26N(2) AT24NS-155C+ 158.4 170.6 12.2 1.95 11.9 28N(3) AT24NS-184 85.4 118.9 33.5 0.66 0.5 30N(3) AT24NS-185 225.6 248.5 22.9 1.31 6.7 27N(3) AT24NS-186 201.2 225.6 24.4 1.34 2.6 25N(3) AT24NS-187 189.0 219.5 30.5 0.91 10.1 27N(3 AT24NS-188 108.2 146.3 38.1 0.72 1.4 29N(3) AT24NS-189 112.8 164.6 51.8 1.21 4.8 28N(3) AT24NS-190 233.2 253.0 19.8 1.89 9.2 23N AT24NS-191 216.5 231.7 15.2 0.17 4.0 22N AT24NS-192 211.9 231.7 19.8 0.66 6.9 24N(3) AT24NS-195 216.5 251.5 35.1 0.30 9.4 22N

Table 2: All holes released in today's sections. Mineralization occurs along near-horizontal horizons with true mineralized thickness in vertical holes estimated to be 85% to 95% of reported drill intercept length. *Denotes hole that bottomed in mineralization.

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Interval

(m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Section

Line AT21-001* 94.5 131.1 25.9 1.00 <0.5 30N(3) AT21-002 82.3 105.2 22.9 0.71 <0.5 30N(3) AT21-003 155.5 173.8 18.3 4.64 11.2 28N(3) AT21-004 85.4 118.9 33.5 0.74 1.4 28N(3) AT21-005 99.1 103.7 4.6 0.42 3.4 28N(3) AT21-006 163.1 175.3 12.2 0.96 9.8 26N(2) AT21-007 91.5 111.3 19.8 1.01 2.2 26N(2) AT21-002C+ 86.3 104.6 18.3 0.56 2.1 30N(3) AT22NS-9 86.9 128.0 41.2 0.65 <0.5 30N(3) AT22NS-11* 102.1 125.0 22.9 1.36 0.5 29N(3) AT22NS-13 135.7 160.1 24.4 1.67 <0.5 28N(3) AT22NS-12 175.3 195.1 19.8 1.77 <0.5 28N(3) AT22NS-14 99.1 143.3 44.2 0.71 <0.5 27N(3) AT23NS-10A 105.2 144.8 39.6 0.68 2.0 29N(3) AT22NS-15* 155.5 176.8 21.3 1.83 5.5 26N(2) AT23NS-15A 160.1 179.9 19.8 1.31 12.1 26N(2) AT22NS-16 91.5 106.7 15.2 0.54 <0.5 27N(3) AT22NS-18 178.4 193.6 15.2 0.69 4.5 24N(3) AT22NS-19A 170.7 176.8 6.1 0.28 7.1 24N(3) AT23NS-108 182.9 210.4 27.4 0.31 4.0 27N(3) AT23NS-109 225.6 239.3 13.8 3.69 1.3 30N(3) AT23NS-110* 175.3 201.2 25.9 1.21 3.5 29N(3) AT23NS-111 175.3 190.5 15.2 0.49 1.2 30N(3) AT23NS-112 155.5 176.8 21.3 4.03 6.7 29N(3) AT23NS-113 256.1 297.3 41.2 0.40 5.4 24N(3) AT23NS-114 190.5 227.1 36.6 0.77 5.8 28N(3) AT23NS-115 218.0 231.7 13.7 0.82 7.1 29N(3) AT23NS-127 117.4 146.3 28.9 0.96 1.5 29N(3) AT23NS-134* 94.5 128.0 33.5 0.190 <0.5 31N(3) AT23NS-135 99.1 125.0 25.9 0.200 <0.5 30N(3) AT23NS-136 79.3 99.1 19.8 0.461 0.5 31N(3) AT23NS-137 44.2 53.4 9.1 0.206 4.0 30N(3) And 82.3 89.9 7.6 0.240 <0.5 30N(3) AT23NS-138 96.0 106.7 13.7 0.363 1.8 24N(3) AT23NS-139 27.4 33.5 6.1 0.224 3.7 27N(3) AT23NS-140 79.3 105.2 25.9 0.350 1.8 27N(3) AT23NS-141 73.2 74.7 1.5 0.309 3.4 29N(3) AT23NS-142 122.0 155.5 33.5 0.40 0.7 30N(3) AT23NS-143 97.6 146.3 48.8 0.73 <0.5 30N(3) AT23NS-144 100.6 125.0 24.4 1.98 <0.5 29N(3) AT23NS-145* 109.8 131.1 21.3 0.42 1.9 28N(3) AT23NS-147 144.8 161.6 16.8 0.74 3.5 27N(3) AT23NS-148 93.0 147.9 54.9 0.65 <0.5 30N(3) AT23NS-153 195.1 227.1 32.0 0.73 5.3 27N(3) AT23NS-155 146.3 193.2 47.3 2.57 4.4 28N(3) Includes 160.1 169.2 9.1 9.72 15.5 28N(3) AT23NS-156 103.7 135.7 32.0 0.48 1.0 30N(3) AT23NS-157 251.5 283.5 32.0 0.77 16.4 24N(3) AT23NS-158* 216.5 245.4 29.0 0.91 1.9 24N(3) AT23NS-159 166.2 186.0 19.8 1.15 14.0 27N(3) AT23NS-160* 91.5 129.6 38.1 0.40 2.7 28N(3)

Table 3. Previously released drill holes used in today's cross sections. AT series holes were drilled by Nevada King in 2021 to 2024. Mineralization occurs along near-horizontal horizons with true mineralized thickness in vertical holes estimated to be 85% to 95% of reported drill intercept length. *Denotes holes bottoming in mineralization. +Denotes core hole.

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) DHRI-11-03RC 68.6 77.7 9.1 <0.10 5.76 DHRI-11-05RC 61.0 82.3 21.3 0.24 3.0 DHRI-11-06RC 76.2 77.7 1.5 0.10 7 DHRI-11-07RC* 74.7 108.2 33.5 0.18 0.7 DHRI-11-09RC 175.2 179.8 4.6 0.11 <0.5 DHRI-11-08C+ 175.3 182.9 7.6 0.09 <0.5 DHRI-11-12C+ 297.3 304.9 7.6 0.27 11.4 DHRI-11-13C+ 169.2 213.4 44.2 0.27 1.7 KN98-10^ 198.2 211.9 13.7 1.19 1.0 KN98-11^ 230.2 253.0 22.9 2.07 0.7 KN98-12 196.6 224.1 27.5 0.77 1.9 KN98-13^ 231.7 274.4 42.7 0.67 <0.5 KN98-14^ 237.8 265.2 27.4 0.48 3.0 AR-06^ 146.3 157.0 10.7 0.14 29.8 AR-07^ 112.8 137.2 24.4 0.73 0.6

Table 4. All historic holes used in today's cross sections. AR series holes drilled by Goldfields in 1991. KN series holes drilled by Kinross in 1998. DHRI series holes drilled by Meadow Bay in 2011. *Denotes holes that bottomed in mineralization. +Denotes core hole. ^Denotes angled hole.

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) AT24ET-16 NSM NSM NSM NSM NSM AT24ET-17 0 7.6 7.6 0.22 1.26 AT24ET-18 NSM NSM NSM NSM NSM AT24ET-19 27.4 35.1 7.6 0.103 <0.5 AT24ET-20 NSM NSM NSM NSM NSM AT24ET-21 NSM NSM NSM NSM NSM AT24ET-22 30.5 38.1 7.6 <0.1 1.28 AT24ET-23 0 15.2 15.2 0.46 1.08 AT24ET-24 4.6 12.2 7.6 0.10 1.02 AT24ET-25 7.6 18.3 10.7 1.1 1.59 AT24ET-26 1.5 7.6 6.1 0.20 <0.5 AT24ET-27 15.2 24.4 9.1 0.435 1.65 AT24ET-28 50.3 71.6 21.3 0.431 <0.5 AT24ET-29 12.2 13.7 1.5 0.141 4.8

Table 5. All remaining East Ridge Target holes reported in today's release.



QA/QC Protocols

All RC samples from the Atlanta Project are split at the drill site and placed in cloth and plastic bags utilizing a nominal 2kg sample weight. CRF standards, blanks, and duplicates are inserted into the sample stream on-site on a one-in-twenty sample basis, meaning all three inserts are included in each 20-sample group. Samples are shipped by a local contractor in large sample shipping crates directly to American Assay Lab in Reno, Nevada, with full custody being maintained at all times. At American Assay Lab, samples were weighted then crushed to 75% passing 2mm and pulverized to 85% passing 75 microns in order to produce a 300g pulverized split. Prepared samples are initially run using a four acid + boric acid digestion process and conventional multi-element ICP-OES analysis. Gold assays are initially run using 30-gram samples by lead fire assay with an OES finish to a 0.003 ppm detection limit, with samples greater than 10 ppm finished gravimetrically. Every sample is also run through a cyanide leach for gold with an ICP-OES finish. The QA/QC procedure involves regular submission of Certified Analytical Standards and property-specific duplicates.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Calvin R. Herron, P.Geo., who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101").

About Nevada King Gold Corp.

The Atlanta Mine is a historical gold-silver producer with a NI 43-101 compliant pit-constrained resource of 460,000 oz Au in the measured and indicated category (11.0M tonnes at 1.3 g/t) plus an inferred resource of 142,000 oz Au (5.3M tonnes at 0.83 g/t). See the NI 43-101 Technical Report on Resources titled "Atlanta Property, Lincoln County, NV" with an effective date of October 6, 2020, and a report date of December 22, 2020, as prepared by Gustavson Associates and filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

Resource Category Tonnes

(000s) Au Grade (ppm) Contained Au Oz Ag Grade (ppm) Contained Ag Oz Measured 4,130 1.51 200,000 14.0 1,860,000 Indicated 6,910 1.17 260,000 10.6 2,360,000 Measured + Indicated 11,000 1.30 460,000 11.9 4,220,000 Inferred 5,310 0.83 142,000 7.3 1,240,000

Table 6. NI 43-101 Mineral Resources at the Atlanta Mine



Please see the Company's website at www.nevadaking.ca.

