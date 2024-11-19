NEVADA KING COMMENCES ITS PHASE III, 20,000 METRE REGIONAL DRILL PROGRAM AT ATLANTA

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 19, 2024 /CNW/ - Nevada King Gold Corp. (TSXV: NKG) (OTC: NKGFF) ("Nevada King" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its Phase III regional drill program is now underway, following receipt of all necessary approvals from the Bureau of Land Management, at its 100%-owned Atlanta Gold Mine Project along the prolific Battle Mountain Trend, 264km northeast of Las Vegas, Nevada.

Highlights:

Figure 1. Regional Atlanta map showing proposed drill hole locations for the Phase III program, as well as the newly constructed roads along the South Quartzite Ridge Road. (CNW Group/Nevada King Gold Corp.) Figure 2. Drilling is underway at Atlanta with road construction along the South Quartzite Ridge Target nearing completion. (CNW Group/Nevada King Gold Corp.)

The Phase III drill program will include an initial 20,000m of drilling across roughly 80 drill targets that are planned throughout the Atlanta district (targets released on September 17, 2024 , and October 3, 2024 ).

The program will utilize two reverse-circulation ("RC") drills, the first of which arrived on site on November 13, 2024 , and has completed three holes at the Jumbo and Northeast Target areas. The second rig, which will be used at the South Quartzite Ridge Target ("SQRT") arrived on November 19, 2024 .

Road construction at the SQRT commenced on November 8, 2024 , to provide access to new drill pad locations along the eastern side and top of the ridge. Initially expected to take 8-12 weeks, progress has been faster than anticipated, with the majority of the road construction already complete, ahead of schedule, and below budget (see Figures 1-2).

Planned SQRT holes are sited to drill down through the impermeable quartzite cap, into the low resistivity zone visible on geophysics underlying much of the ridge and thought to be the southward extension of altered felsic intrusive rock that hosts the 6.28 g/t Au over 54.9m returned in AT24HG-41 (released July 23, 2024 ) at the very northern end of the SQRT.

Cal Herron, Exploration Manager of Nevada King, stated, "The Atlanta resource is almost entirely covered by variably thick sections of alluvium and unmineralized volcanics, quartzite, and dolomite. Since the mid-70s through successive stages of drilling, the extent of mineralization expanded from a small outcrop discovered 140 years ago to what it is today. Despite the discovery of numerous Au-Ag occurrences throughout the Atlanta district, discovery of additional deposits has been severely hampered by extensive thick cover. New high resolution geophysical data together with a more comprehensive understanding of the structural and lithological controls has provided Nevada King focus and a number of high priority targets for our Phase III drilling program. We look forward to testing these targets to assess their geological environment and potential for hosting significant gold mineralization."

QA/QC Protocols

All RC samples from the Atlanta Project are split at the drill site and placed in cloth and plastic bags utilizing a nominal 2kg sample weight. CRF standards, blanks, and duplicates are inserted into the sample stream on-site on a one-in-twenty sample basis, meaning all three inserts are included in each 20-sample group. Samples are shipped by a local contractor in large sample shipping crates directly to American Assay Lab in Reno, Nevada, with full custody being maintained at all times. At American Assay Lab, samples were weighted then crushed to 75% passing 2mm and pulverized to 85% passing 75 microns in order to produce a 300g pulverized split. Prepared samples are initially run using a four acid + boric acid digestion process and conventional multi-element ICP-OES analysis. Gold assays are initially run using 30-gram samples by lead fire assay with an OES finish to a 0.003 ppm detection limit, with samples greater than 10 ppm finished gravimetrically. Every sample is also run through a cyanide leach for gold with an ICP-OES finish. The QA/QC procedure involves regular submission of Certified Analytical Standards and property-specific duplicates.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Calvin R. Herron, P.Geo., who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101").

About Nevada King Gold Corp.

The Atlanta Mine is a historical gold-silver producer with a NI 43-101 compliant pit-constrained resource of 460,000 oz Au in the measured and indicated category (11.0M tonnes at 1.3 g/t) plus an inferred resource of 142,000 oz Au (5.3M tonnes at 0.83 g/t). See the NI 43-101 Technical Report on Resources titled "Atlanta Property, Lincoln County, NV" with an effective date of October 6, 2020, and a report date of December 22, 2020, as prepared by Gustavson Associates and filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

Resource Category Tonnes

(000s) Au Grade (ppm) Contained Au Oz Ag Grade (ppm) Contained Ag Oz Measured 4,130 1.51 200,000 14.0 1,860,000 Indicated 6,910 1.17 260,000 10.6 2,360,000 Measured + Indicated 11,000 1.30 460,000 11.9 4,220,000 Inferred 5,310 0.83 142,000 7.3 1,240,000

Table 1. NI 43-101 Mineral Resources at the Atlanta Mine

Please see the Company's website at www.nevadaking.ca.

