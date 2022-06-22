NEVADA KING ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF SHAREHOLDER MEETING AND WELCOMES WILLIAM HAYDEN TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

VANCOUVER, BC, June 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Nevada King Gold Corp. (TSX-V: NKG) (OTCQX: NKGFF) ("Nevada King" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that at its meeting of Shareholders (the "Shareholders") held on June 21, 2022, Shareholders approved the re-election of incumbent directors Paul Matysek, Collin Kettell and Craig Roberts. In addition, William Hayden was elected to the Board of Directors (the "Board") of the Company.

Mr. Hayden is a geologist with nearly 38 years of experience in the mineral exploration industry, much of which has been in Africa, South America and the Asia-Pacific region. He has been involved with Ivanhoe Mining Ltd. since 1998, serving as a director from 1998 – 2002 and again from 2007 to the present date, and also as President from 1998 to 2001. Since 1986, Mr. Hayden has worked in a management capacity with several exploration and mining companies in Australia and internationally. Mr. Hayden currently also serves as a director of Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSX, NYSE, AMEX) and of Palisades Goldcorp Ltd., a Canadian resource-focused merchant bank. Mr. Hayden holds a Bachelor of Science (Hons) in Geology from Sierra Nevada University, Nevada.

All other matters put forward before the Shareholders at the Meeting for consideration and approval, including the re-appointment of Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditor of the Company at a remuneration to be fixed by the Board, and renewal of the stock option plan of the Company, as set out in the Company's Management Information Circular dated May 3, 2022, were approved.

About Nevada King Gold Corp.

Nevada King is the third largest mineral claim holder in the State of Nevada, behind Nevada Gold Mines (Barrick/Newmont) and Kinross Gold. Starting in 2016 through to the present day the Company has staked large project areas hosting significant historical exploration work along the Battle Mountain trend located close to current or former producing gold mines. These project areas were initially targeted based on their potential for hosting multi-million ounce gold deposits and were subsequently staked following a detailed geological evaluation. District-scale projects in Nevada King's portfolio include (1) the 100% owned Atlanta Mine, located 100km southeast of Ely, (2) the Lewis and Horse Mountain-Mill Creek projects, both located between Nevada Gold Mines' large Phoenix and Pipeline mines, and (3) the Iron Point project, located 35km east of Winnemucca, Nevada.

The Atlanta Mine is a historical gold-silver producer with a National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") compliant pit-constrained resource of 460,000 oz Au in the measured and indicated category (11.0M tonnes at 1.3 g/t) plus an inferred resource of 142,000 oz Au (5.3M tonnes at 0.83 g/t). See the NI 43-101 Technical Report on Resources titled "Atlanta Property, Lincoln County, NV" with an effective date of October 6, 2020, and a report date of December 22, 2020, as prepared by Gustavson Associates and filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Calvin R. Herron, P.Geo., who is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

NI 43-101 Mineral Resources at the Atlanta Mine

Resource Category Tonnes (000's) Au Grade (ppm) Contained Au Oz (000's) Ag Grade (ppm) Contained Ag Oz (000's) Measured 4,130 1.51 200 14.0 1,860 Indicated 6,910 1.17 260 10.6 2,360 Measured+Indicated 11,000 1.30 460 11.9 4,220

Please see the Company's website at www.nevadaking.ca.

