NEVADA KING ANNOUNCES COURT APPROVAL OF SPIN-OUT OF NON-ATLANTA CLAIMS PORTFOLIO

VANCOUVER, BC, July 26, 2024 /CNW/ - Nevada King Gold Corp. (TSXV: NKG) (OTCQX: NKGFF) ("Nevada King" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has obtained a final order from the Supreme Court of British Columbia approving the proposed plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") whereby all of the Company's concessions and properties with the exception of the Atlanta Gold Mine Project ("Atlanta") will be spun out to Nevada King shareholders (the "Spin-Out") through a subsidiary of the Company ("SpinCo"). In connection with the Spin-Out, Nevada King will also grant to SpinCo a 3.0% net smelter return royalty on all gold and silver production from Atlanta including the Atlanta resource area and non-core claims surrounding the Atlanta Gold Mine Project.

The Arrangement was previously approved by 96.30% of votes cast by Nevada King shareholders at the annual and special meeting of Nevada King Shareholders held on July 22, 2024.

Subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the remaining customary closing conditions, including final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"), Nevada King expects that the Arrangement will become effective at 12:01 a.m. PST on August 1, 2024.

Assuming the Arrangement becomes effective on August 1, 2024, the Nevada King shareholders of record as of the close of trading on July 31, 2024 will receive, for each Nevada King common share held immediately prior to the effective time: (i) one new common share of Nevada King; and (ii) one-thirtieth of one SpinCo common share. Nevada King options will also be adjusted pursuant to the Arrangement as described in more detail in the Nevada King Information Circular (as defined below).

Additional information regarding the terms of the Arrangement, including a summary of the terms and conditions of the arrangement agreement, is set out in the Company's information circular dated June 14, 2024 (the "Nevada King Information Circular"), which is filed under Nevada King's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Nevada King Gold Corp.

Nevada King is the third largest mineral claim holder in the State of Nevada, behind Nevada Gold Mines (Barrick/Newmont) and Kinross Gold. Starting in 2016 the Company has staked large project areas hosting significant historical exploration work along the Battle Mountain trend located close to current or former producing gold mines. These project areas were initially targeted based on their potential for hosting multi-million ounce gold deposits and were subsequently staked following a detailed geological evaluation. District-scale projects in Nevada King's portfolio include (1) the 100% owned Atlanta Mine, located 100km southeast of Ely, (2) the Lewis and Horse Mountain-Mill Creek projects, both located between Nevada Gold Mines' large Phoenix and Pipeline mines, and (3) the Iron Point project, located 35km east of Winnemucca, Nevada.

The Atlanta Mine is a historical gold-silver producer with a National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") compliant pit-constrained resource of 460,000 oz Au in the measured and indicated category (11.0M tonnes at 1.3 g/t) plus an inferred resource of 142,000 oz Au (5.3M tonnes at 0.83 g/t). See the NI 43-101 Technical Report on Resources titled "Atlanta Property, Lincoln County, NV" with an effective date of October 6, 2020, and a report date of December 22, 2020, as prepared by Gustavson Associates and filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Calvin R. Herron, P.Geo., who is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

Resource Category Tonnes (000s) Au Grade (ppm) Contained Au

Oz Ag Grade (ppm) Contained Ag

Oz Measured 4,130 1.51 200,000 14.0 1,860,000 Indicated 6,910 1.17 260,000 10.6 2,360,000 Measured + Indicated 11,000 1.30 460,000 11.9 4,220,000 Inferred 5,310 0.83 142,000 7.3 1,240,000

NI 43-101 Mineral Resources at the Atlanta Mine

Please see the Company's website at www.nevadaking.ca.

For more information, contact Collin Kettell at [email protected] or (845) 535-1486.