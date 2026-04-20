NeutronX Secures CAGE Code; Launches Federal Bidding Strategy Positioning NextNRG (NASDAQ: NXXT) to Target U.S. Energy Security and Infrastructure Contracts

MIAMI, April 20, 2026 /CNW/ -- NeutronX, a mission-driven energy and infrastructure company focused on national security and grid resilience, today announced it has received its Commercial and Government Entity (CAGE) Code, enabling direct participation in U.S. federal contracting. In parallel, NeutronX is advancing its strategic collaboration with NextNRG, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXXT), forming a coordinated effort to pursue large-scale government energy and infrastructure opportunities.

This milestone marks NeutronX's formal entry into the federal procurement ecosystem and positions the company to bid on high-priority projects across defense, critical infrastructure, and resilient energy systems. Based on identified procurement targets and addressable market opportunities reviewed to date, NeutronX is actively advancing a federal energy and infrastructure opportunity pipeline representing approximately $1.3 billion to $2.2 billion in potential contract and market value.

Pilot Phase Results and Autonomous Bidding Engine

NeutronX's federal execution process is supported by its Autonomous Government Contracting Intelligence System, an AI-powered platform designed to identify, validate, prioritize, and manage federal opportunities from discovery through submission readiness. The system operates through a human-in-the-loop model: AI supports discovery, analysis, drafting, and workflow management, while human operators retain responsibility for quality control, compliance review, and final submission approval.

Early operating activity demonstrates the platform's capabilities through a successful pilot phase. NeutronX completed and submitted more than 40 RFQ, RFI, sources-sought, and quote submissions totaling over $10.5 million in bid value across eight federal opportunities. Each submission was processed through the complete workflow--from opportunity identification and requirement analysis through vendor coordination, bid assembly, compliance validation, and final submission--all completed and emailed to respective agencies as of today.

This pilot phase validates the platform's ability to operate at scale, identify qualified opportunities, prepare compliant responses, and coordinate with vendors under compressed timelines while maintaining quality standards.

With its CAGE Code and core federal registrations now active, NeutronX will target contracts supporting U.S. military bases, federal agencies, and strategic assets requiring secure, reliable, and intelligent energy solutions. Solution areas include microgrids, distributed generation, backup power systems, photovoltaic maintenance, utility services, battery storage, grid modernization, and AI-driven energy management platforms.

"Our CAGE Code and federal certifications establish the foundation for executing our federal strategy," said Edmund Cienava, Chief Legal Officer of NeutronX. "Through our partnership with NextNRG, we are positioned to deliver scalable, mission-critical power solutions to federal customers."

About NeutronX

NeutronX is an energy and infrastructure company focused on delivering resilient, intelligent power solutions for national security, critical infrastructure, and government applications. The company specializes in microgrids, distributed energy systems, and advanced energy management technologies designed to ensure operational continuity in mission-critical environments.

About NextNRG, Inc.

NextNRG, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXXT) is an energy company focused on next-generation infrastructure and AI-driven energy solutions, transforming how energy is produced, managed, and delivered. The company develops scalable, resilient power systems designed to meet the growing demands of modern infrastructure and critical applications.

Press Contact

NeutronX Corp. | [email protected] | +1 (305) 897-1654 | 1501 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33132

SOURCE NeutronX