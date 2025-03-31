Neutrogena® and John Cena Team Up for the Ultimate Disappearing Act in New Ultra Sheer ® Mineral Sunscreen Campaign

Inspired by the legendary 'You Can't See Me' catchphrase, the Sunscreen You Can't See campaign reinforces that while you may not see Ultra Sheer ® Sunscreen on your skin, the high-SPF mineral formula is working hard to protect you from the harshest UV rays. Joining Cena in the campaign is dermatologist and skin cancer surgeon Dr. Neera Nathan.

"I had a blast working on this campaign. It's funny, but it also gets across a really important point—wearing SPF every day isn't something you should skip," said John Cena. "Neutrogena® Ultra Sheer ® Sunscreen is lightweight, not greasy, and honestly, it's so sheer you barely notice it's there."

"As a dermatologist who removes skin cancers daily, I know sun protection is crucial for preventing sun-induced cancers and photoaging," says Dr. Neera Nathan. "Ultra Sheer ® Mineral Face Liquid Sunscreen stands out for its lightweight, high-SPF mineral protection and invisible finish, which I hope will encourage more people to wear sunscreen daily."

The Neutrogena® Ultra Sheer ® Sunscreen collection is designed for everyday wear, offering superior broad-spectrum UVA/UVB protection powered by proprietary Helioplex® and Purescreen® Technology. The advanced, fast-absorbing mineral formula ensures an ultra-light, invisible finish without the heavy, greasy feel, making sunscreen use effortless and enjoyable.

"At Neutrogena®, we're committed to breaking down barriers to sun protection," said Andrew Stanleick, Kenvue President of Skin Health & Beauty in North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa. "By leveraging humor and cultural relevance, we're making sun safety and daily sunscreen use a conversation people want to engage with, especially younger audiences."

In 2025, Neutrogena® is strengthening its longstanding commitment to education and awareness for sun safe practices, while increasing the number of dermatologists engaged and sunscreen sampled. As the official sun care sponsor of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and Stagecoach Festival, the brand will offer complimentary sunscreen stations and education. Additionally, Neutrogena® is deepening its eight-year relationship with the Melanoma Research Foundation, surpassing $1 million in total donations over their relationship and partnering to host activations during Melanoma Awareness Month.

Furthering its impact, the brand will serve as an official sun care sponsor of the 2025 World Surf League, emphasizing the importance of sun protection for beach and water activities. To reach younger audiences, Neutrogena® has partnered with Young Minds Inspired to develop the Sun Safety for All program, providing education to students across the country and fostering lifelong sun protection habits at an early age.

