NEUTRISCI UPDATES MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS'

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 17, 2021 /CNW/ - NeutriSci International Inc. ("NeutriSci" or the "Company") (TSX-V: NU) (OTCQB: NRXCF) (FSE: 1N9), announces that as a result of a review by the British Columbia Securities Commission it has refiled its management discussion & analysis for the six- and nine-month periods ended June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2021 (collectively, the "MD&A"). The refiled MD&A includes additional disclosure regarding a one-time financial loss incurred by the Company, and which was already reflected in the accompanying interim financial statements for these periods. No changes to the interim financial statements were made in connection with the refiling of the MD&A.

Copies of the refiled MD&A are available for review under the profile for the Company on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

About NeutriSci International Inc.

NeutriSci specializes in the innovation, production, and formulation of nutraceutical products. Established in 2009, NeutriSci's is building sustainable sales models with Convenience, Chain Drug, and Mass Market and Supermarket retailers for its products offering co-branding as well as private label opportunities and contract manufacturing services. For more information, please visit: www.neutrisci.com.

