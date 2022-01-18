NEUTRISCI SHIPS TABLETZ ORDER TO JAPAN

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 18, 2022 /CNW/ - NeutriSci International Inc. ("NeutriSci" or the "Company") (TSXV: NU) (OTCQB: NRXCF) (FSE: 1N9), an innovative technology company developing products, licensing IP and technology for B2B partnerships and the nutraceutical industry, is pleased to announce that it has shipped another order that was placed by Tabletz LLC, via air freight to Japan. The respective revenue will be booked in the current quarter.

This order consists of several thousand 3-tab TABLETZ sticks, including all 3 flavors - Mint, Lemon, and Berry. The TABLETZ sticks will be placed in a nation-wide grocery chain, as well as a convenience store chain, and Biopole, a retailer in Japan specializing in organic food sales, cosmetics, and beauty products.

Glen Rehman, CEO of NeutriSci, commented, "We are pleased see the success Tabletz is having with the product and how well it is being received in Japan. We look forward to helping to build upon the success Tabletz LLC is having."

The Company also announces that the non-brokered private placement announced on September 10, 2021, which involved the issuance of 210,333 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.15 per unit, closed on September 21, 2021. Each Unit consisted of one common share and one common share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder to acquire an additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.15 until March 21, 2023. All securities issued in connection with the financing are subject to a statutory hold period expiring January 22, 2022.

About NeutriSci International Inc.

NeutriSci specializes in the innovation, production, and formulation of nutraceutical products. Established in 2009, NeutriSci's is building sustainable sales models with Convenience, Chain Drug, and Mass Market and Supermarket retailers for its products offering co-branding as well as private label opportunities and contract manufacturing services. For more information, please visit: www.neutrisci.com.

