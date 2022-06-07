NEUTRISCI SHIPS ORDER TO TABLETZ DISTRIBUTION PARTNER

VANCOUVER, BC, June 7, 2022 /CNW/ - NeutriSci International Inc. ("NeutriSci" or the "Company") (TSXV: NU) (OTCQB: NRXCF) (FRANKFURT: 1N9), an innovative technology company developing products, licencing, IP and technology for B2B partnerships and the nutraceutical industry, is pleased to announce that it has shipped an additional order to Tabletz LLC.

Tabletz LLC has been shipped the second half of its approximate $250,000 USD purchase order, which is destined to one of its distribution partners in Japan. The Tabletz brand products, in Mint, Lemon and Berry flavours, were shipped by air and expected to arrive in Japan in the coming days. This second half of their initial order will make its way to its distribution partner and then be distributed to retail shelves in the coming weeks.

Glen Rehman, CEO of NeutriSci, commented, "This order was requested by Tabletz to be broken up into two equal halves with the second half being shipped last week. The order is for a new partner of Tabletz LLC, and they and their distribution partners continue to expand the distribution network in Japan. Previous purchase orders are still in effect. We look forward to continuing to build out the network with Tabletz LLC."

About NeutriSci International Inc.

NeutriSci specializes in the innovation, production, and formulation of nutraceutical products. Established in 2009, NeutriSci's is building sustainable sales models with Convenience, Chain Drug, and Mass Market and Supermarket retailers for its products offering co-branding as well as private label opportunities and contract manufacturing services. For more information, please visit: www.neutrisci.com.

