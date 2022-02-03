NEUTRISCI PROVIDES UPDATE AND PARTNER PROGRESS

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 3, 2022 /CNW/ - NeutriSci International Inc. ("NeutriSci" or the "Company") (TSXV: NU) (OTC PINK: NRXCF) (FRANKFURT: 1N9), an innovative technology company developing products, licencing, IP and technology for B2B partnerships and the nutraceutical industry, is pleased to provide the following update.

Tabletz: On January 17th, the Company shipped an order for 45,000 sticks to Tabletz for distribution in Japan. The product was received by Tabletzs' distribution partner CFC Japan Co. for further distribution across the country to a national grocery chain, some convenience stores and to replenish product in the Biopole stores. While some shipping challenges remain, for the most part, the Company has overcome those challenges and is positioned nicely for future shipments to Japan. The Company is working on completing an additional order to replenish the existing stores as well building product for new stores to come online. Tabletz is implementing a comprehensive marketing campaign in Japan that includes social media, traditional media, in-store programs, and sampling programs where Covid restrictions allow. The next order is expected to ship in Q2. Further details on distribution partners, marketing initiatives and stores will follow.

Cryopharm: Cryopharm's partner, Red Bud Roots, has completed manufacturing and started the distribution and sale of a small introductory order of products that initially includes gummies, to the market. Red Bud has distribution in 275 locations. They own licences for infusion, grow, extraction, sales and distribution. NeutriSci is expected to realize revenue from its licencing arrangement with Cryopharm in Q2 of this year. Cryopharm also continues to move forward with their partnership with an Oklahoma group. They have been working on supporting roll out needs and will continue to do so well into Q3. Timing for start of production is still unknown at this time.

Neuenergy: NeutriSci's latest production of tablets for the neuenergy® line has made its way to its national distribution partner, ANB. The initial 1,500 case order will be placed into ANB's distribution channel in Canada. Retailers include Overwaitea, Mckesson, Sobey's, Safeway, Pharmasave, and Guardian. The previously announced partnership and order with the German marketing and distribution group, THIC, is on track to commence distribution of neuenergy® in the European market in Q2. An initial order for 10,000 units of resealable bulk bags with 36 tablets each has already been placed and a deposit has been received. The Company and THIC plan to release packaging, distribution and sales details in the coming weeks.

NeutriSci specializes in the innovation, production, and formulation of nutraceutical products. Established in 2009, NeutriSci's is building sustainable sales models with Convenience, Chain Drug, and Mass Market and Supermarket retailers for its products offering co-branding as well as private label opportunities and contract manufacturing services. For more information, please visit: www.neutrisci.com.

