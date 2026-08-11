Neurotechnology company announces treatment-resistant depression as its first clinical focus and launches online registry to support recruitment and future clinical research

What if the future of brain health was personalized, non-invasive, wearable – and made in Canada?

TORONTO, Aug. 11, 2026 /CNW/ -- Grey Matter Neurosciences today announced treatment-resistant depression as the inaugural clinical focus for its world-leading neuromodulation platform. The company's pilot clinical study, targeting seniors and adults living with treatment-resistant depression, is anticipated to begin in early 2027.

To support recruitment for this work and future clinical research, the company has also launched an online registry.

Grey Matter is commercializing focused ultrasound technology conceptualized over the past decade by Dr. Kullervo Hynynen and his team at Sunnybrook Research Institute. The company's non-invasive platform is designed to precisely target deep structures in the brain – without surgery, implanted devices, incisions, or even shaving a patient's head.

Treatment-resistant depression affects millions of people worldwide, and for many, the search for an effective treatment can stretch on for years, taking a profound toll on patients and the people who love them.

"Our focused ultrasound platform can non-invasively access the brain in an unprecedented manner," said Dr. Jeffrey Coull, CEO of Grey Matter Neurosciences. "We believe that the ability of our device to target not only one, but multiple regions in the deepest recesses of the brain renders it particularly promising for improving outcomes in treatment-resistant depression, which represents one of the most significant unmet needs in mental health, particularly among older adults. While we're starting with depression, we see this as the first step toward a broader platform for disorders of the brain."

Individuals interested in participating in clinical research can register their interest and provide preliminary information at www.greymatterneurosciences.com.

"Treatment-resistant depression remains one of the most difficult challenges in psychiatry, and too many patients run out of options," said Dr. Nir Lipsman, Dan Family Chair of Neurosurgery at the University of Toronto, Harquail Chair in Neuromodulation at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre, and Chair of Grey Matter's Scientific Advisory Board, who will lead the company's pilot clinical study in treatment-resistant depression. "I've spent much of my career developing focused ultrasound as a precise, non-invasive approach to accessing deep brain circuits, and I look forward to translating that experience into more personalized and accessible treatments for patients living with severe depression."

Future research is expected to explore additional applications, including mild cognitive impairment and other neurological disorders associated with aging, as Grey Matter works to make advanced brain therapy more precise, personalized, and accessible to Canadians and people around the world.

About Grey Matter Neurosciences

Grey Matter Neurosciences is a Toronto-based medical technology company developing medical devices, brain-computer interfaces, and other products that support non-invasive, ultrasound-based neuromodulation. The company is built on a strong base of intellectual property, much of which was invented at Sunnybrook Research Institute, and enjoys generous support from the Weston Family and other investors. Ultimately, Grey Matter is committed to delivering more personalized, effective, and accessible treatments to seniors and adults with brain diseases.

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SOURCE Grey Matter Neurosciences