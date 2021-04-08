Neurotechnology Combined with Saliva Testing Boosts Accuracy in Detecting and Quantifying Cannabis Psychoactive Effects

HAMILTON, ON, April 8, 2021 /CNW/ - A new study , released today in the scientific journal Advances in Therapy is providing critical evidence that neurotechnology combined with saliva testing can drastically reduce the likelihood of falsely determining cannabis impairment due to THC residual detection. The independent, blind study, conducted by KGK Science on behalf of Zentrela , confirms that Zentrela's pioneering neurotechnology is the industry's most accurate test for detecting and quantifying actual cannabis psychoactive effects, and unlocks the potential for new testing protocols for law enforcement and employers.

There is limited understanding of the brain effects caused by cannabis psychoactive properties, and limited means to accurately quantify those effects. Law enforcement and employers have relied upon traditional methods for detecting and quantifying THC-compound levels using body fluids such as saliva, blood and urine. However, it is well known that there is no direct correlation between THC concentration levels in body fluids and whether an individual is actually experiencing psychoactive effects associated with THC. This means law enforcement or employers cannot accurately confirm impairment, leading to the possibility of inaccurate determinations of cannabis impairment. These determinations can negatively affect the reputation and employment of individuals who may be consuming legal cannabis products responsibly.

The KGK Science study describes the performance of Zentrela's Cognalyzer® neurotechnology to detect and quantify cannabis' psychoactive effects and shows that when combined with an oral fluid test for detecting and quantifying THC levels, neurotechnology can drastically improve the accuracy of testing and minimize the likelihood of falsely determining cannabis impairment due to THC residual detection.

For the next phase of its research, Zentrela will collaborate with strategic research partners to correlate its objective cannabis psychoactive effect scale with driving and cognitive performance data to determine a psychoactive effect level (cutoff level) that indicates when it is not advisable for consumers to drive or work.

"The ability to definitively measure the psychoactive effects of cannabis allows us to begin addressing the problems related to cannabis consumption that affect the industry and the broader community," says Zentrela Chief Science Officer, Dr. Dan Bosnyak. "A scientifically objective cannabis psychoactive-effect test has endless applications for cannabis producers and product manufacturers, for law enforcement, and for employers in many industries."

An available scientific database of cannabis product effects also unlocks one of the most significant challenges facing producers and brands in the recreational cannabis industry: availability of regulatory-compliant cannabis effect data.

"Without this information, producers cannot differentiate their products and inform consumers about the different effects created by their recreational cannabis products, retailers cannot meet their CANCELL mandate to educate consumers and promote responsible cannabis use and of course, consumers are missing out on the information that they require to make more accurate and informed decisions about recreational cannabis consumption," says Zentrela CEO, Israel Gasperin. "The data we are generating will give retailers and producers access to a centralized source of scientifically-derived product effect information, which will benefit the entire cannabis industry value chain."

"Until this point, there simply hasn't been an accurate, science-based test for quantifying cannabis psychoactive effects. We have clearly demonstrated that neuroscience powered by artificial intelligence (AI) can accurately detect and quantify the psychoactive effects of cannabis. This represents a huge potential for Zentrela to become the definitive source for specific, science-based data on cannabis product effects for the entire industry. And we are still at the beginning of our journey. There is no reason we cannot apply this proven neurotechnology to other drugs and industries."

