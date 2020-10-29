NeuroLeadership Institute Hosting 17th Summit Bringing Top Scientists and Business Leaders Together to Discuss "Building a Better Normal"

The Conference Will Explore How to Change the Work World Following the Events That Shaped 2020

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2020 /CNW/ -- NeuroLeadership Institute, a global research organization and pioneer in the neuroscience of leadership, convenes its 17th NeuroLeadership Summit, taking place virtually for the first time November 10-12, 2020. This three-day global experience has sessions available across three time zones: America, Europe, and Asia.

The theme of this year's Summit is "Build a Better Normal." Industry titans from science, technology, retail, education, finance, healthcare, and more will explore new ways of connecting, learning, and designing leadership solutions in a world shaped by a pandemic, racial injustice, and the uncertainty of 2020. The Summit will promote networking and idea formation amongst attendees and speakers alike.

This year's presenters include prolific scientists from Yale, Harvard, Columbia, and NYU; top executives from major companies like Microsoft, Netflix, Zoom and Patagonia; and NeuroLeadership Institute team members. Presenters and attendees will delve into topics that tie back to the science of change and building new habits during this unique time. Among session topics are allyship, fairness and justice, inclusivity, equity, leadership principles, and crisis management.

"We're excited for this year's Summit, we feel that we have built something really special and are ready to connect, learn and grow with all of those attending the conference," said Dr. David Rock, co-founder and CEO of the NeuroLeadership Institute. "This year hasn't been easy, so we're providing speakers and attendees with the tools to overcome crises and circumstances they continue to face or may face in the future. It's important to all of us to build a better normal."

The conference experience is designed with cognitive science as its guide. Core concepts and research are accompanied with actionable solutions to drive effective change.

About NeuroLeadership Institute

The NeuroLeadership Institute (NLI) is a leading global research, consulting, and training organization and the pioneer of bringing neuroscience to leadership. Since its inception, over 20 years ago, the Institute has united the world's foremost neuroscientists, leadership researchers, and organizational practitioners with the purpose of transforming how we think, develop, and perform. With offices in New York City, London, and Sydney NLI is a strategic advisor to hundreds of leading global organizations including more than 50 of Fortune 100 companies.

