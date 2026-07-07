NetExperience Launches Secure Wireless Gateway That Protects Users Directly on Wi‑Fi Access Points

New in-kernel Layer 7 security application protects users at the network edge while creating new recurring revenue opportunities for service providers.

OTTAWA, ON, July 7, 2026 /CNW/ -- NetExperience, creator of the first end-to-end WLAN software and service compatible with OpenWiFi, today announced the availability of its new Secure Wireless Gateway. The software runs on any compatible OpenWiFi access point, from vendors like Edgecore, Cybertan and Actiontec, as an in-kernel application. This innovative approach is a highly efficient methodology, avoiding the need for deep packet inspection (DPI) for providing security at the edge of the network.

The Secure Wireless Gateway includes advanced Layer 7 inspection and content filtering capabilities that help prevent users from bypassing security policies through encrypted DNS, VPN tunneling, and other common evasion techniques. The Secure Wireless Gateway includes content filtering for Multi-protocol L7 inspection: DNS, HTTP, TLS (SNI) with six curated blocklist categories including ads, adult, gambling, threats, trackers and bypass services, all enforced at the AP before a bypass channel is established.

For multi-dwelling unit (MDU) environments, the Secure Wireless Gateway enables per-tenant security policies through dynamic 802.1X VLAN assignment. Service providers can offer premium family-safe filtering tiers, P2P controls, and enhanced tenant isolation that helps prevent security incidents from spreading between residents. Specialized profiles can also be deployed for senior living communities, helping reduce exposure to scams, phishing attempts, and tech-support fraud. For education environments, the platform supports CIPA-compliant filtering with distinct policies for classrooms, dormitories, and guest networks.

"Service providers are increasingly looking for ways to deliver enhanced security without deploying additional hardware. By running directly on OpenWiFi access points, our Secure Wireless Gateway enables operators to add advanced security services, create new recurring revenue opportunities, and improve customer protection through software alone," said Jack Raynor, President of NetExperience.

The NetExperience Secure Wireless Gateway is available immediately on supported OpenWiFi access points and is managed through the NetExperience cloud platform.

About NetExperience

NetExperience, a Pavlov Media company is the leading Cloud Management and Controller Platform for Wi-Fi service providers deploying the Telecom Infra Project OpenWiFi and OpenLAN architecture. The Platform is compatible with all OpenWiFi Access Points and OpenLAN Switches available from many different hardware vendors. Service Providers benefit from a highly scalable platform with an extensive feature set and significantly lower costs than traditional brands. For more information please see our web site at www.netexperience.com or follow us on LinkedIn

SOURCE NetExperience

Huw Rees, [email protected], www.netexperience.com