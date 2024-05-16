Netcore Unbxd Named Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Search and Product Discovery

Vendor also ranked 1st in B2C Search in Gartner's Critical Capabilities, receiving the highest possible score in this critical area

DALLAS, May 16, 2024 /CNW/ -- Netcore Cloud , a comprehensive customer experience platform, proudly announces that its flagship product, Netcore Unbxd has been named as a leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Search and Product Discovery. This recognition comes after Netcore Unbxd was named as a Leader in the Forrester WaveTM: Commerce Search and Product Discovery, Q3 2023.

Netcore Unbxd was also ranked first in B2C Search out of 18 vendors evaluated in Gartner's Critical Capabilities research, which supports their Magic Quadrant.

Kalpit Jain, Group CEO of Netcore Cloud, stated, "Our recognition by top global analysts like Gartner and Forrester underscores our commitment to innovation and excellence in the commerce technology landscape. These achievements reflect our team's relentless pursuit of delivering AI-powered solutions that cater to the dynamic needs of ecommerce brands today."

Pavan Sondur, Founder of Netcore Unbxd, highlighted the technical advancements: "The strength of Netcore Unbxd lies in its deep focus on B2C verticals and a broad AI strategy encompassing everything from relevance personalization to predictive merchandising. Our future-proof, composable architecture ensures we continue leading the market in innovation and performance."

Strengths of Netcore Unbxd highlighted in The Magic Quadrant include:

Deep B2C Vertical Focus: Netcore Unbxd's AI models are tailored for nine retail verticals, a unique feature among the vendors in this research. These models include capabilities relevant to each vertical, which merchants can activate or extend to create custom models.

Wide AI Strategy: AI is integrated into core customer-facing capabilities such as relevance personalization, recommendations, and fitment selection, as well as merchant operations like catalog enrichment, predictive merchandising, and updating synonyms. Customers also have the option to bring their own AI models to the product.

Future-Proof Product Strategy: The product features a composable or MACH architecture with over 30 independently scalable and deployable services, facilitating innovation. An in-house distributed indexing system enhances performance for indexing and querying large datasets.

About Netcore Unbxd

Netcore Unbxd is a cutting-edge, AI-powered product discovery platform that enhances the ecommerce experience with personalized interactions. By providing a range of solutions including contextually relevant Search, Personalization, and Product Recommendations, alongside an intelligent Product Information Management (PIM) platform and an intuitive merchandising console, Netcore Unbxd offers brands the tools to optimize their ecommerce objectives. Noteworthy global brands such as Advance Auto Parts, Mattress Firm, The Children's Place, HSN, Purchasing Power, Backcountry, Waitrose, Dan Murphy's, Unilever, and many more have placed their trust in Netcore Unbxd.

About Netcore Cloud

Netcore Cloud, a global leader in marketing technology, empowers marketers with its comprehensive Customer Engagement and Experience Suite to create personalized, omnichannel experiences. Leveraging AI to integrate customer data, Netcore enables targeted segments and meaningful digital interactions. Trusted by over 6,500 brands across sectors like Ecommerce, Retail, Banking and Financial Services, Media and Entertainment, and Travel, its marquee clients include Walmart, Unilever, Tommy Hilfiger, Domino's, McDonald's, Pizza Hut, and Crocs. Acclaimed as a Leader in Commerce Search and Product Discovery by The Forrester Wave™ 2023 and in Marketing Platforms by G2's Winter 2024 Grid, Netcore is the only vendor in its category globally rated by Forrester.

Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designations. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

