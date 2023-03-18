Mar 18, 2023, 18:06 ET
OTTAWA, ON, March 18, 2023 /CNW/ -
Product: Nestlé Good Start Soothe (infant formula)
Issue: Food - Microbial Contamination - Other
Distribution: The recalled product has been sold nationally
See the affected products and product photos for this recall
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
For further information: Media and public enquiries: Company information: Perrigo Company plc, Media Relations: Tim Schramm, 908-370-4771, [email protected]; Public Enquiries: 1-800-387-4636 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. EST (Monday - Friday), [email protected] or https://www.madewithnestle.ca/help/contact; Public enquiries: Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations, Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]
Share this article