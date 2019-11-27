NERDS USA Expansion Continues to Build Momentum

STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIPS PROVIDING OPPORTUNITIES IN KEY REGIONS AND ESTABLISHING BRAND GROWTH

TORONTO, Nov. 27, 2019 /CNW/ - Nerds On Site Inc. ("NERDS" or the "Company") (CSE: NERD) (FSE: 3NS.F) (QTCQB: NOSUF), a mobile IT solutions company servicing the SME marketplace in Canada and the USA is providing an update in its USA operations.

"In continuing to build a strong market presence, NERDS has several key growth initiatives that are building momentum in new US markets," said Mr. Charles Regan, CEO of NERDS. "Our team has put in place an innovative cybersecurity channel pilot partnership in the insurance sector. We have added to our NERDS team in Nevada and North Carolina and this week we are launching a marketing program to various Chambers of Commerce members in key regions where we now have the teams and infrastructure to serve."

Highlights

Innovative insurance industry pilot launched related to cybersecurity insurance

Increase of NERDS team in Nevada and North Carolina

and Chamber of Commerce marketing program launches in multiple regions

The Company has identified a major growth area in the cybersecurity needs for small and medium enterprises, which make up the core of its customer base. In partnership with an insurance broker in the USA, the Company has designed a channel marketing partnership that will see hundreds of prospective clients at a time educated on the cybersecurity risks they are facing, gain insight on cybersecurity measures that can be provided by NERDS to protect them and as a part of the partnership with the insurance broker, have clarity on cybersecurity insurance coverage they require.

"This is an innovative approach that is solution oriented and streamlined at time when cybersecurity insurance claims are forecasted by Marketwatch to increase from $2.92 billion in 2019 to $16.7 billion by 2024,1" noted Mr. Regan. "This model is totally aligned with our philosophy, to inform and empower our clients and establish long term relationships on the ground with our NERDS. We see this as a model that can grow from the pilot into a dedicated program we can package and promote to other insurance brokers with SME clients."

In Nevada and North Carolina, the Company has added three additional NERDS with new territories, and another two prospective NERDS are in training and will come online officially in the next 6-8 weeks. This growth in NERDS in the key regions identified is scaling to plan and that capacity will allow NERDS to grow its marketing programs.

NERDS has developed a cybersecurity and IT support package to be marketed through Chambers of Commerce in key regions where the Company now has capacity to serve its client base. This program is launching this week with select Florida, North Carolina and Ontario Chambers. "This is an exciting period, the work we have done to lay the foundation, build the brand and train NERDS in key regions is providing the springboard for us to launch specific marketing programs to grow our client base."

1https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/338-growth-for-cyber-insurance-market-size-to-2024-2019-02-08

About Nerds On Site:

Nerds On Site, a company founded in 1995, specializes in providing cost effective, leading edge solutions to Small and Medium sized Enterprise (SME), serving as the complete SME IT solution specialists. Nerds On Site was established in London, Ontario with current annual revenues of approximately $10,000,000 with normalized net earnings of about $100,000.00. The company services over 12,000 clients per year with a superb 96.5% customer satisfaction rating. NOS's business model is based on Nerds sub-contracts in Canada and a Franchise model for USA expansion.

