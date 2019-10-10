Nerds on Site Launches CyberSecurity Incident Response

COORDINATED RESPONSE KEY TO THWARTING CYBER CRIMINAL THREATS

TORONTO, Oct. 10, 2019 /CNW/ - Nerds On Site Inc. ("NERDS" or the "Company") (CSE: NERD) (FSE: 3NS.F) (OTCQB: NOSUF), a mobile IT solutions company servicing the SME marketplace, launches its CyberSecurity Incident Response, designed to address cyberattacks with minimal damage, recovery time and cost.

"We have seen significant increases in cyber criminal activity, our CyberSecurity Incident Response is a carefully planned approach to addressing and managing the reaction after a cyberattack or security breach," said Mr. Charles Regan, NERDS CEO. "We have proven the NERDS Incident Response Team is top calibre with a major showcase as previously noted, and we are scaling up this line of the business to protect businesses and fight cyber criminals."

The NERDS Incident Response protocol defines the role of everyone at all levels at a company or institution in all phases of incident management. The goal is to minimize damage, reduce recovery time, and lessen related expenses, getting networks back on track and to protect them going forward. It is practical and disciplined, including a summary of the tools, technologies, and resources that must be in place to react to a breach and contemplates all third-party requirements including reporting to law enforcement.

The launch of the CyberSecurity Incident Response program is aimed primarily at acquiring new clients, validated by the Company's strong security record with existing clients, including its recent major showcase success story where the over $600,000 in Ransomware was thwarted by the NERDS Incident Response Team.

"We now understand how security is unfair and always will be. Bad actors need to find only a single weakness," added Mr. Regan. "The defenders, however, must find ALL of them. It is essential to protect your critical data and systems with the best cybersecurity systems out there. But if a breach occurs before an organization is fully secure, the NERDS Incident Response Team can be counted upon to get systems up and running as quickly as possible."

About Nerds On Site:

Nerds On Site, a company founded in 1995, specializes in providing cost effective, leading edge solutions to small and medium sized enterprise ("SME"), serving as the complete SME IT solution specialists. Nerds On Site was established in London, Ontario with current annual revenues of approximately $10,000,000 with normalized net earnings of about $100,000.00. The Company services over 12,000 clients per year with a superb 96.5% customer satisfaction rating. NERDS' business model is based on Nerds sub-contractors in Canada and a franchise model for USA expansion.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements - Certain information set forth in this material may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding future financial position, business strategy, use of proceeds, corporate vision, proposed acquisitions, partnerships, joint-ventures and strategic alliances and co-operations, budgets, cost and plans and objectives of or involving the Company. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. A number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results or performance to materially differ from any future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions and dependence upon regulatory approvals. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities laws.

For further information: Mr. Charles Regan, CEO of Nerds On Site, Please visit www.investors.nerdsonsite.com, Call 1-877-778-2335, or email IR@nerdsonsite.com.

