Nerds on Site Increases Focus on Cybersecurity Services

INCREASING RANSOMWARE, CYBER CRIMINAL ATTACKS PRESENT GROWTH OPPORTUNITY

TORONTO, Oct. 8, 2019 /CNW/ - Nerds On Site Inc. ("NERDS" or the "Company") (CSE: NERD) (FSE: 3NS.F) (OTCQB: NOSUF), a mobile IT solutions company servicing the SME marketplace, announces that it is increasing its focus on its cybersecurity services to protect existing and new clients.

"In a climate where there are significant increases in cybersecurity attacks, and with 43% of cyber attacks aimed at small business (Small Business Trends), NERDS has made it a priority to provide best of class cybersecurity services," said NERDS CEO, Charles Regan. "In development for the past 3 years, our CyberSecurity Defence and Response programs protect existing clients and rescue new clients who are under attack."

The information security market is expected to grow 8.7% in 2019 to $124 billion , driven in part by spending on consultation and implementation services related to the European Union's (EU's) General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and other privacy legislation (Computer Weekly)

230,000 new malware samples are produced every day — and this is predicted to only keep growing (Panda Security)

It takes most companies over six months, or around 197 days to detect a data breach (ZD Net)

Damage related to cybercrime is projected to hit $6 trillion annually by 2021 (CyberSecurity Ventures)

It is estimated there will be a ransomware attack on businesses every 14 seconds by the end of 2019, up from every 40 seconds in 2016

The global damage costs connected with ransomware attacks is estimated to reach $11.5 billion in 2019 (Cybersecurity Ventures)

NERDS CyberSecurity protocols take a SECURITY FIRST MINDSET. Traditionally IT Security came as an after thought, as an additional layer to good IT infrastructure practices. Security in context is now more fundamental than all other IT infrastructure.

"It is unfortunate that we operate in such a climate, however, we are placing a strong emphasis on this segment of the IT sector, recognizing that it is critical to address the threats in a comprehensive way - and as a result we have a very large business opportunity," said Charles Regan, CEO of NERDS.

About Nerds On Site:

Nerds On Site, a company founded in 1995, specializes in providing cost effective, leading edge solutions to small and medium sized enterprise ("SME"), serving as the complete SME IT solution specialists. Nerds On Site was established in London, Ontario with current annual revenues of approximately $10,000,000 with normalized net earnings of about $100,000.00. The Company services over 12,000 clients per year with a superb 96.5% customer satisfaction rating. NERDS' business model is based on Nerds sub-contractors in Canada and a franchise model for USA expansion.

For further information: Mr. Charles Regan, CEO of Nerds On Site, Please visit www.investors.nerdsonsite.com, Call 1-877-778-2335, or email IR@nerdsonsite.com.

