Nerds On Site Inc. Reports Gross Revenues Up 20% Year Over Year

TORONTO, Jan. 21, 2020 /CNW/ - Nerds On Site Inc. ("NERDS" or the "Company") (CSE: NERD) (FSE: 3NS.F) (QTCQB: NOSUF), a mobile IT solutions company servicing the SME marketplace in Canada and the USA announces that 2019 gross revenue has exceeded 2018 by 20%, with continued growth as the second half of the year exceeded 2018 gross revenue by 25%. Quarterly financials, for the quarter ending November 30th, 2019 will be released at the end of January.

The Company added 20 new NERDS in 2019, exceeding its goal of 15 as interest in expansion into new markets continues to gain traction. In addition, the Company added 70 new retail operations in Canada that are now using its proprietary TimeWellScheduled software. Cybersecurity services represent a continuing growth sector as previously reported, and leadership is pursuing new, significant and sustainable opportunities in the Company's cybersecurity business line, both in the US and Canada.

"We are deploying our resources toward our growth objectives throughout North America and this revenue increase is a strong indicator of the team's success to date," said Mr. Charles Regan, NERDS CEO. "Because of ongoing changes in the market regarding cybersecurity and tech over the last 18 months we have made the shift to security first, as our focus, and our traditional tech second. We are building off our proven NERD SME IT service model, emphasizing the highly lucrative cybersecurity line, which is serving to turn prospects into clients and open new channel partnership opportunities. All of which bodes well for continued growth in 2020."

About Nerds On Site:

Nerds On Site, a company founded in 1995, specializes in providing cost effective, leading edge solutions to Small and Medium sized Enterprise (SME), serving as the complete SME IT solution specialists. Nerds On Site was established in London, Ontario with current annual revenues of approximately $10,000,000 with normalized net earnings of about $100,000.00. The company services over 12,000 clients per year with a superb 96.5% customer satisfaction rating. NOS's business model is based on Nerds sub-contracts in Canada and a Franchise model for USA expansion.

