Nerds CEO, Charlie Regan, Provides Update on Company Progress Through COVID-19 Period

Increases in cybercrime, remote work requirements and channel partnerships driving momentum and growth

TORONTO, Aug. 13, 2020 /CNW/ - Nerds On Site Inc. ("NERDS" or the "Company") (CSE: NERD) (FSE: 3NS.F) (QTCQB: NOSUF), a mobile IT solutions company servicing the SME marketplace in Canada and the USA, is providing an update on business activities during the COVID – 19 pandemic, as the Company addresses new opportunities with remote workplaces, remote schooling and the increase in cybercrime during the period.

As it applies to COVID-19 operational adherence, NERDS is categorized as an essential service and the Company has developed and implemented a comprehensive set of procedures for onsite visits to ensure the safety of clients and team members.

"As a result of the pandemic, the requirements for many companies to establish and operate remote workplaces has increased business volume for NERDS. As it relates to protecting clients from cybercrime, a key business unit for NERDS, there has been a substantial increase in cybercriminal incidents, which has also resulted in increased business volume for the Company," stated NERDS CEO, Mr. Charles Regan.

Highlights

NERDS On Site offering sees demand rise with remote work environment growth and increased activity from cybercriminals

NERDS is providing a first stage cybercrime assessment to gauge and recommend proper protocol which may include implementation of the Company's AdamONE Don't talk to Strangers offering

offering NERDS establishes safe, distraction free, learning enabled "SchoolZones" in the home for student's virtual classroom sessions (https://www.nerdsonsite.com/nerds-on-site-schoolzone-offerings/)

NERDS USA Insurance Broker channel partnership adds 5 new clients and reaches threshold to expand to six new states

NERDS continues to design and implement at-home/remote "WorkZones" that are safe and distraction-free, adhering to best practices in adherence with work safety standards.

In addition, NERDS is addressing remote "SchoolZones" inside homes, with the design and implementation of a three-level offering to establish an online distraction-free school schedule along with hardware requirements protected with the Company's AdamONE security offering. Working with a national retailor (NDA protected relationship) NERDS is positioned to provide desks, chairs, accessories and collapsible partitions for these home "SchoolZones" – appropriate for grade, high school and post-secondary students. NERDS is also addressing the need for technical training at the school board level to deliver quality, dependable online education programming, ensuring the tools and approach are optimized.

The Company is also working with existing and new clients to design roadmaps for re-entry of workers to traditional workplace environments.

"NERDS is driven to empower its clients with best practices and learnings from all areas of its client network that can benefit others in terms of the deployment of technology and security to streamline business operations, attributes that are of critical value in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. NERDS is in position to assume a larger leadership role and facilitate company efficiencies whether teams are working remotely, on company grounds, or a hybrid of both." added Mr. Regan.

The Company continues to advance its insurance brokerage channel partnership in the USA as previously announced. The pilot program has resulted in an additional five clients over the last month. Based on the success to date, the program is being expanded to six additional states.

About Nerds On Site:

Nerds On Site, a company founded in 1995, specializes in providing cost effective, leading edge solutions to Small and Medium sized Enterprise (SME), serving as the complete SME IT solution specialists. Nerds On Site was established in London, Ontario with current annual revenues of approximately $10,000,000. The Company services over 12,000 clients per year with a superb 96.5% customer satisfaction rating (more than 88,550 five-star ratings). NOS's business model is based on Nerds sub-contracts in Canada and a franchise model for USA expansion.

For further information: Mr. Charles Regan, CEO of Nerds On Site, Please visit www.investors.nerdsonsite.com, Call 1-877-778-2335, or email [email protected]

