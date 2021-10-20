LAVAL, QC, Oct. 20, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. ("Neptune" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NEPT) (TSX: NEPT), a diversified and fully integrated health and wellness company focused on plant-based, sustainable and purpose-driven lifestyle brands, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office ("USPTO") has granted Neptune U.S. Patent No. 11,110,372, covering a method of extracting and isolating compounds from the plants of the Cannabis genus at low temperature using cold organic solvents. Leveraging this patent, the Company plans to pursue licensing opportunities for its unique extraction process with manufacturers.

Michael Cammarata, President and Chief Executive Officer of Neptune Wellness, said, "Building out a comprehensive IP portfolio is an important strategy to unlock durable growth drivers for Neptune. Our differentiated extraction process was developed through years of science-backed research and represents the continued progress of our IP strategy."

About Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.

Headquartered in Laval, Quebec, Neptune is a diversified health and wellness company with a mission to redefine health and wellness. Neptune is focused on building a portfolio of high quality, affordable consumer products in response to long-term secular trends and market demand for natural, plant-based, sustainable and purpose-driven lifestyle brands. The Company utilizes a highly flexible, cost-efficient manufacturing and supply chain infrastructure that can be scaled to quickly adapt to consumer demand and bring new products to market through its mass retail partners and e-commerce channels. For additional information, please visit: https://neptunewellness.com/.

For further information: Valter Pinto, Managing Director, KCSA Strategic Communications, [email protected], 212.896.1254

