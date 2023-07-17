Neptune Reports Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results

Consolidated revenues for fiscal 2023 totaled $52.6 million, an increase of $3.8 million or 7.8% as compared to $48.8 million for fiscal 2022

Q4 net sales $12.1 million, up 5% from last year's $11.5 million

Sprout maintained a top 3 brand position on Amazon in fiscal 2023 and strong sales levels in all periods nationally1



Sprout was available in 90% of footprint the Organic Baby Food market across all 50 U.S. states and Canada



LAVAL, QC, July 17, 2023 /CNW/ - Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. ("Neptune" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NEPT), a consumer-packaged goods company focused on plant-based, sustainable and purpose-driven lifestyle brands, today announced its financial and operating results for the three-month and twelve-month periods ending March 31, 2023.

"Neptune Wellness Solutions has made significant strides in fiscal 2023, demonstrating our unwavering commitment to growth and innovation in the consumer-packaged goods space. Our brands, Sprout and Biodroga, have been instrumental in propelling our platform this year," said Michael Cammarata, CEO and President of Neptune Wellness Solutions. "With Sprout's expansion into the Organic Baby Food market across all 50 U.S. states and Canada, we are strategically focused on delivering high-quality, sustainable products to our customers. We're excited about the cost savings and efficiencies we've achieved, but we acknowledge there's more work to be done. As we transition into fiscal 2024, we remain dedicated to further optimizing our operations and improving our financial position. We recognize there are risks ahead, but we are confident that the platform we are building is the right move for our future."

Raymond P. Silcock, Chief Financial Officer of Neptune added, "As well as growing our key focus business areas of Sprout and Biodroga, Neptune is focused on further reducing corporate costs, managing expenses and improving its liquidity position into fiscal 2024. We are focused on further optimizing the supply chain for Sprout, and we have restructured production planning with $2.6 million in cost savings for the remainder of fiscal 2023 expected."

__________________________ 1 Nielsen data from 52 weeks to 4/22/23.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Highlights:

Fiscal fourth quarter revenue totaled $12.1 million , as compared to $11.5 million for the same period last year.

, as compared to for the same period last year. Fiscal year 2023 revenue totaled $52.6 million , an increase of $3.8 million or 7.8% as compared to $48.8 million for fiscal 2022.

, an increase of or 7.8% as compared to for fiscal 2022. Reported gross profit (loss) of $(2.5) million for fiscal 2023, compared to $(7.5) million for fiscal 2022, an improvement of $5.0 million or 67%.

for fiscal 2023, compared to for fiscal 2022, an improvement of or 67%. Reported gross profit (loss) for the fourth fiscal quarter of $(2.6) million compared to $(5.7) million for the prior corresponding period, an improvement of $3.1 million or 55%.

compared to for the prior corresponding period, an improvement of or 55%. Reported fourth quarter net profit (loss) of $(44.5) million compared to a reported net profit (loss) of $(36.7) million in the comparable period in fiscal 2022 and reported fiscal year 2023 net profit (loss) of $(88.8) million compared to a net profit (loss) of $(84.4) million for the fiscal year 2022.

compared to a reported net profit (loss) of in the comparable period in fiscal 2022 and reported fiscal year 2023 net profit (loss) of compared to a net profit (loss) of for the fiscal year 2022. Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) 1 profit (loss) for fiscal year 2023 was $(39.7) million compared to an Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) 1 profit (loss) of $(53.3) million for the fiscal year 2022, an improvement of 26%.

profit (loss) for fiscal year 2023 was compared to an Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) profit (loss) of for the fiscal year 2022, an improvement of 26%. Cash and cash equivalents were $2.0 million , as of March 31, 2023 .

Fourth Quarter & Recent Business Highlights:

Expanded Sprout Organics CoComelon co-branded organic baby food into Target stores.

Sprout extended distribution so its products are now available in 90% of Organic Baby Food footprint in the market, all 50 U.S. states and Canada , with recent launch into Loblaws, the largest grocer in Canada and shipping direct-to-consumers through the Sprout website.

, with recent launch into Loblaws, the largest grocer in and shipping direct-to-consumers through the Sprout website. Sprout continued to optimize its supply chain and expects to achieve $2.6 million in cost savings for the remainder of calendar 2023 due to restructured production planning.

in cost savings for the remainder of calendar 2023 due to restructured production planning. Sprout's sales are maintaining a top 3 brand position on Amazon in fiscal 2023 and strong sales levels in all periods nationally, according to Nielsen data.

On a fiscal year to date basis, Sprout's fill rate has improved to 90%, compared to 73% for the same period last year.

At +12%, Sprout's sales growth outperformed the Total Shelf Stable Baby Food category 2 .

. Biodroga reported gross margins of 28%, up from 25% the same period year prior. Revenue for fiscal 2023 totaled $14.9 million , an increase of 18% as compared to fiscal 2022.

Fourth Quarter & Recent Corporate Highlights:

Announced closing of debt financing for $4 million , improving the Company's capital position.

, improving the Company's capital position. Announced an accounts receivable factoring facility of up to $7.5 million for its Sprout Organics baby food brand.

for its Sprout Organics baby food brand. Extended the maturity of its existing $13 million secured promissory note for Sprout with Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital.

___________________________ 2 Nielsen data from 13 weeks to 4/1/23



ADJUSTED EBITDA

Although the concept of Adjusted EBITDA is not a financial or accounting measure defined under US GAAP and it may not be comparable to other issuers, it is widely used by companies. Neptune obtains its Adjusted EBITDA measurement by adding to net loss, net finance costs (income) and depreciation and amortization, and income tax expense (recovery). Other items such as stock-based compensation, non-employee compensation related to warrants, litigation provisions, business acquisition and integration costs, signing bonuses, severances and related costs, impairment losses on non-financial assets, write-downs of non-financial assets, revaluations of derivatives, system migration, conversion and implementation, and other changes in fair values are also added back. The exclusion of net finance costs (income) eliminates the impact on earnings derived from non-operational activities. The exclusion of depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, non-employee compensation related to warrants, litigation provisions, impairment losses, write-downs revaluations of derivatives and other changes in fair values eliminates the non-cash impact, and the exclusion of acquisition costs, integration costs, signing bonuses, severance and related costs, costs. From time to time, the Company may exclude additional items if it believes doing so would result in a more effective analysis of underlying operating performance. Adjusting for these items does not imply they are non-recurring.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In U.S. dollars)





As at

As at



March 31,

2023

March 31,

2022 Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$1,993,257

$8,726,341 Short-term investment

17,540

19,255 Trade and other receivables

7,507,333

7,599,584 Prepaid expenses

1,025,969

3,983,427 Inventories

13,006,074

17,059,406 Total current assets

23,550,173

37,388,013









Property, plant and equipment

1,403,264

21,448,123 Operating lease right-of-use assets

1,941,347

2,295,263 Intangible assets

1,607,089

21,655,035 Goodwill

2,426,385

22,168,288 Total assets

$30,928,258

$104,954,722









Liabilities and Equity







Current liabilities:







Trade and other payables

$27,051,561

$22,700,849 Current portion of operating lease liabilities

339,620

641,698 Loans and borrowings

7,538,369

— Deferred revenues

—

285,004 Provisions

2,948,340

1,118,613 Liability related to warrants

3,156,254

5,570,530 Total current liabilities

41,034,144

30,316,694









Operating lease liabilities

2,017,888

2,063,421 Loans and borrowings

15,412,895

11,648,320 Other liability

24,000

88,688 Total liabilities

58,488,927

44,117,123









Shareholders' Equity (Deficiency):







Share capital - without par value (11,996,387 shares issued and outstanding as of

March 31, 2023; 5,560,829 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2022)

321,946,102

317,051,125 Warrants

6,155,323

6,079,890 Additional paid-in capital

58,138,914

55,980,367 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(14,538,830)

(7,814,163) Deficit

(383,641,363)

(323,181,697) Total equity (deficiency) attributable to equity holders of the Company

(11,939,854)

48,115,522









Non-controlling interest

(15,620,815)

12,722,077 Total shareholders' equity (deficiency)

(27,560,669)

60,837,599









Commitments and contingencies







Subsequent events







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity (deficiency)

$30,928,258

$104,954,722

See accompanying notes to the consolidated financial statements.



Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

(In U.S. dollars)















Years ended





March 31,

2023

March 31,

2022











Revenue from sales, net of excise taxes

of $643,476 (2022 - $1,877,543)

$51,744,817

$47,695,828 Royalty revenues

818,584

1,019,861 Other revenues

51,937

81,435 Total revenues

52,615,338

48,797,124











Cost of sales other than impairment loss on inventories,

net of subsidies of nil (2022 - $924,644)

(49,591,156)

(52,561,404) Impairment loss on inventories

(5,498,347)

(3,772,066) Total Cost of sales

(55,089,503)

(56,333,470) Gross profit (loss)

(2,474,165)

(7,536,346)











Research and development expenses

(484,224)

(880,151) Selling, general and administrative expenses, net of subsidies

of nil (2022 - $99,840 )

(46,424,295)

(60,538,424) Impairment loss related to intangible assets

(17,979,060)

(1,527,000) Impairment loss related to property, plant and equipment

—

(14,765,582) Impairment loss on assets held for sale

(15,346,119)

— Impairment loss on right of use assets

(424,454)

— Impairment loss related to goodwill

(19,542,436)

(3,288,847) Net gain (loss) on sale of property, plant and equipment

(172,945)

6,469 Loss from operating activities

(102,847,698)

(88,529,881)











Finance income

1,445

7,123 Finance costs

(3,824,030)

(2,143,978) Loss on issuance of derivatives

(3,156,569)

— Foreign exchange gain (loss)

6,434,510

(685,708) Change in revaluation of marketable securities

—

(107,203) Gain on revaluation of derivatives

14,709,805

7,035,118 Loss on settlement of liability

(120,021)

—





14,045,140

4,105,352 Loss before income taxes

(88,802,558)

(84,424,529)











Income tax recovery

—

— Net loss

(88,802,558)

(84,424,529)











Other comprehensive income (loss)







Net change in unrealized foreign currency gains (losses)

on translation of net investments in foreign operations

(tax effect of nil for all periods)

(6,724,667)

750,248 Total other comprehensive income (loss)

(6,724,667)

750,248











Total comprehensive loss

$(95,527,225)

$(83,674,281)











Net loss attributable to:







Equity holders of the Company

$(60,459,666)

$(74,971,745) Non-controlling interest

(28,342,892)

(9,452,784) Net loss

$(88,802,558)

$(84,424,529)











Total comprehensive loss attributable to:







Equity holders of the Company

$(67,184,333)

$(74,218,802) Non-controlling interest

(28,342,892)

(9,455,479) Total comprehensive loss

$(95,527,225)

$(83,674,281)











Basic loss per share attributable to:







Common Shareholders of the Company

$(5.12)

$(15.54)











Diluted loss per share attributable to:







Common Shareholders of the Company

$(5.12)

$(15.54)











Basic and diluted weighted average number of common shares

11,812,337

4,824,336



SELECTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

The following table sets out selected consolidated financial information and are prepared in accordance with US GAAP.





Three-month periods ended Twelve-month periods ended



March 31,

2023

March 31,

2022

March 31,

2023

March 31,

2022







Recasted





Recasted



$

$

$

$ Total revenues

12.147

11.532

52.615

48.797 Adjusted EBITDA1

(12.963)

(12.762)

(39.660)

(53.258) Net loss

(44.513)

(36.662)

(88.803)

(84.425) Net loss attributable to equity holders of the

Company

(26.566)

(31.942)

(60.460)

(74.972) Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest

(17.947)

(4.720)

(28.343)

(9.453) Basic and diluted loss per share

(3.74)

(7.47)

(7.52)

(17.50) Basic and diluted loss attributable

to common shareholders of the Company

(2.23)

(6.51)

(5.12)

(15.54)





As at

March 31, 2023

As at

March 31, 2022

As at

March 31, 2021



$

$

$ Total assets

30.928

104.955

186.948 Working capital2

(17.484)

7.071

54.718 Non-current financial liabilities

17.455

13.800

14.593 (Deficiency) equity attributable to equity holders of the Company

(11.940)

48.116

115.368 (Deficiency) equity attributable to non-controlling interest

(15.621)

12.722

22.178

1 The Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. It is not a standard measure endorsed by US GAAP requirements. A reconciliation to the Company's net loss is presented below. In the quarter ended September 30, 2022, the Company recasted comparative Adjusted EBITDA to conform to its current definition. As a result, the following adjustments were removed in the current and comparative quarters: litigation provisions, business acquisition and integration costs, signing bonus, severance and related costs, and write-down of inventories and deposits. 2 Working capital is calculated by subtracting current liabilities from current assets. Because there is no standard method endorsed by US GAAP, the results may not be comparable to similar measurements presented by other public companies. Current assets as at March 31, 2023, 2022 and 2021 were $23.550, $37.388 and $89.528 respectively, and current liabilities as at March 31, 2023, 2022 and 2021 were $41.034, $30.317 and $34.809 respectively.



NON-GAAP FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE MEASURES

The Company uses one adjusted financial measure, Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") to assess its operating performance. This non-GAAP financial measure is presented in a consistent manner, unless otherwise disclosed. The Company uses this measure for the purposes of evaluating its historical and prospective financial performance, as well as its performance relative to competitors. The measure also helps the Company to plan and forecast for future periods as well as to make operational and strategic decisions. The Company believes that providing this information to investors, in addition to its GAAP financial statements, allows them to see the Company's results through the eyes of Management, and to better understand its historical and future financial performance. Neptune's method for calculating Adjusted EBITDA may differ from that used by other corporations.

A reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted EBITDA is presented below.

ADJUSTED EBITDA

Although the concept of Adjusted EBITDA is not a financial or accounting measure defined under US GAAP and it may not be comparable to other issuers, it is widely used by companies. Neptune obtains its Adjusted EBITDA measurement by excluding from its net loss the following items: net finance costs (income), depreciation and amortization, and income tax expense (recovery). Other items such as equity classified stock-based compensation, non-employee compensation related to warrants, impairment losses on non-financial assets, revaluations of derivatives, costs related to conversion from IFRS to US GAAP and other changes in fair values are also added back to Neptune's net loss. The exclusion of net finance costs (income) eliminates the impact on earnings derived from non-operational activities. The exclusion of depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, non-employee compensation related to warrants, impairment losses, revaluations of derivatives and other changes in fair values eliminates the non-cash impact of such items, and the exclusion of costs related to conversion from IFRS to US GAAP, together with the other exclusions discussed above, present the results of the on-going business. From time to time, the Company may exclude additional items if it believes doing so would result in a more effective analysis of underlying operating performance. Adjusting for these items does not imply they are non-recurring. For purposes of this analysis, the Net finance costs (income) caption in the reconciliation below includes the impact of the revaluation of foreign exchange rates.

In the quarter ended September 30, 2022, the Company recast comparative Adjusted EBITDA to conform to the current definition. As a result, the following adjustments were removed in the current and comparative quarters: litigation provisions, business acquisition and integration costs, signing bonus, severance and related costs, D&O insurance and write-down of inventories and deposits.

Adjusted EBITDA1 reconciliation, in millions of dollars





Three-month periods ended

Twelve-month periods ended



March 31,

2023

March 31,

2022

March 31,

2023

March 31,

2022



0

Recasted





Recasted

















Net loss for the year

$(44.513)

$(36.662)

$(88.803)

$(84.425) Add (deduct):















Depreciation and amortization

0.843

1.656

3.234

6.791 Revaluation of derivatives

1.374

1.672

(14.710)

(7.035) Net finance costs

1.166

1.266

3.823

2.823 Equity classified stock-based compensation

0.671

1.565

3.504

7.817 Non-employee compensation related to warrants

—

—

—

0.179 System migration, conversion, implementation

—

(0.001)

—

0.327 Impairment loss on long-lived assets

27.511

17.177

53.292

19.581 Costs related to conversion from IFRS to US GAAP

—

0.577

—

0.577 Change in revaluation of marketable securities

—

—

—

0.107 Income tax recovery

(0.015)

(0.012)

—

— Adjusted EBITDA1

$(12.963)

$(12.762)

$(39.660)

$(53.258)

1 The Adjusted EBITDA is not a standard measure endorsed by US GAAP requirements. In the quarter ended September 30, 2022, the Company recasted comparative Adjusted EBITDA to conform to its current definition. As a result, the following adjustments were removed in the current and comparative quarters: litigation provisions, business acquisition and integration costs, signing bonus, severance and related costs, and write-down of inventories and deposits

