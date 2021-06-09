Neptune Announces Exclusive Licensing Agreement Between Sprout Foods and CoComelon®

CoComelon® is the World's #1 Children's Entertainment & Education Show with Over 110 Million YouTube Subscribers

LAVAL, QC, June 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. ("Neptune" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NEPT) (TSX: NEPT), a diversified and fully integrated health and wellness company focused on plant-based, sustainable and purpose-driven lifestyle brands, today announced a multi-year licensing agreement between its Sprout Foods ("Sprout") organic baby and toddler foods and CoComelon®, the world's leading children's entertainment brand, owned and operated by Moonbug Entertainment. The licensing agreement was brokered by Moonbug's North American Licensing Agency, UTA and includes all North America. Product is expected in the summer of 2021. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Acquired by Neptune in February, Sprout was founded in 2006 and was an early innovator in the organic baby food market, driving category expansion and creating optionality for parents who want to feed their children delicious, organic foods. Combining this with Neptune's health and wellness platform will greatly elevate Sprout's efforts to make innovative, organic products accessible for today's healthy families. Today, Sprout is the #5 market share leader in the high-growth organic baby food category in North America and the #3 organic baby food brand on Amazon.

"I am thrilled to announce this arrangement with CoComelon, the number one children's show in North America," said Michael Cammarata, Chief Executive Officer and President of Neptune. "Since acquiring Sprout in February, we have already increased sales through expanding our distribution across Target stores in the United States, and we expect to add more national retailers. This agreement with CoComelon, through its unparalleled reach, should fuel additional dynamic growth for this leading organic baby food brand."

With more than 110 million subscribers worldwide, CoComelon is the #1 children's entertainment and educational show in the world claiming a #1 ranking on Youtube with its top three episodes generating nearly nine billion views around the world. Additionally, the show was #1 on Netflix and maintains a Top 10 ranking across all genres with the recent launch of Season 3.

Simon Philips, Senior In-House Advisor at Moonbug added, "Healthy living is a core part of what makes CoComelon a global family favorite, so are thrilled to be launching a partnership with Sprout, a leading North American organic baby food and toddler snack brand."

About Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.

Neptune Wellness Solutions is a unique global health and wellness company that is changing consumer habits through the creation and distribution of environmentally friendly, ethical and innovative consumer product goods. Neptune's simultaneous focus on B2C and B2B customer-oriented brand development provides the Company with international reach and scale from its owned and operated facilities that extract and create product formulation, all the way to the sales floor at top global retailers.

Underpinned by a disruptive spirit, Neptune's diversified, and fully integrated business model focuses on natural, plant-based, sustainable and purpose-driven lifestyle brands and the use of cannabinoids in household products to make them safer, healthier and more effective. Its portfolio includes emerging brands such as Sprout Food, Forest Remedies™, Ocean Remedies™, Neptune Wellness™, Mood Ring™, and OCEANO3™, which are poised for rapid growth and expansion.

Backed with a cost-efficient manufacturing and supply chain infrastructure that can be scaled up and down or into adjacent product categories to identify new innovation opportunities, Neptune quickly adapts to consumer preferences and demand, and is bringing its products as well as other Fortune 100 brands to market through strategic distribution partnerships, mass retail partners and e-commerce channels. Neptune is committed to its core mission of redefining health and wellness and helping humanity thrive by providing sustainable consumer focused solutions. For additional information, please visit: www.neptunecorp.com.

About Moonbug Entertainment

Moonbug Entertainment is an award-winning global entertainment company providing values-based educational programming for children. Its popular kids' lineup includes global sensations CoComelon, Blippi, Little Baby Bum, My Magic Pet Morphle, Supa Strikas, Go Buster, Playtime with Twinkle, Gecko's Garage, ARPO and many more which are available in 27 languages.

In just two years, it has become a kids programming powerhouse with a library of more than 550 hours of content, which is distributed on more than 100 platforms globally, including YouTube, Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Sky, Tencent, Youku and Roku. In May of 2020, Tubular Labs named Moonbug one of the leading digital kids' entertainment companies in the world based on the total number of minutes watched worldwide.

