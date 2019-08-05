Neovasc to Attend Canaccord Genuity 39th Annual Growth Conference

Presentation Scheduled for 11:30 am Eastern Time on August 8th

VANCOUVER, Aug. 5, 2019 /CNW/ - Neovasc, Inc. ("Neovasc" or the "Company") (NASDAQ,TSX: NVCN), a leader in the development of minimally invasive transcatheter mitral valve replacement technologies and in the development of minimally invasive devices for the treatment of refractory angina, today announced that Fred Colen, Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview at the Canaccord Genuity 39th Annual Growth Conference, being held August 7-8, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Presentation Details:

Date: Thursday, August 8 Time: 11:30am Eastern Time Webcast: http://wsw.com/webcast/canaccord35/nvcn/

About Neovasc Inc.

Neovasc is a specialty medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets products for the rapidly growing cardiovascular marketplace. Its products include the Neovasc Reducer™ (the "Reducer"), for the treatment of refractory angina, which is not currently commercially available in the United States and has been commercially available in Europe since 2015, and the Tiara™, for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease, which is currently under clinical investigation in the United States, Canada and Europe. For more information, visit: www.neovasc.com.

