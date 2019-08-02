Neovasc to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on Wednesday, August 7th

Conference Call Scheduled for 4:30 pm Eastern Time on August 7th

NASDAQ,TSX: NVCN

VANCOUVER, Aug. 2, 2019 /CNW/ - Neovasc, Inc. ("Neovasc" or the "Company") (NASDAQ,TSX: NVCN), a leader in the development of minimally invasive transcatheter mitral valve replacement technologies and in the development of minimally invasive devices for the treatment of refractory angina, today announced that it will report financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 and host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 pm Eastern Time on Wednesday August 7, 2019.

Conference Call & Webcast

Wednesday, August 7th @ 4:30 pm Eastern Time

A replay of the event will be available via webcast through August 21st on the Company's website, www.neovasc.com, or at http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=135275.

About Neovasc Inc.

Neovasc is a specialty medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets products for the rapidly growing cardiovascular marketplace. Its products include the Reducer, for the treatment of refractory angina, which is not currently commercially available in the United States and has been commercially available in Europe since 2015, and the Tiara™, for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease, which is currently under clinical investigation in the United States, Canada and Europe. For more information, visit: www.neovasc.com.

SOURCE Neovasc Inc.

For further information: CONTACT, Chris Clark, Chief Financial Officer, Neovasc Inc., 604 248-4138, cclark@neovasc.com; Jeremy Feffer, LifeSci Advisors, LLC, 212-915-2568

