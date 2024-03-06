NEOM announces Gidori, its residential golf community

NEOM, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, March 6, 2024 /CNW/ -- The Board of Directors of NEOM has announced Gidori – an exclusive private golf community set amidst the breathtaking coastal hills of the Gulf of Aqaba – as the latest addition to NEOM, the evolving regional development in northwest Saudi Arabia.

With ambitious architecture that blends with the dramatic natural landscape, Gidori hosts luxury hospitality, premium residences, and a range of sports and leisure amenities that offer an unmatched living experience.

Located along the enchanting Gulf of Aqaba coastline, Gidori effortlessly combines world-class golf and active leisure, encapsulated in an ultra-modern community for guests and residents. The progressive architectural centerpiece is a beach-front complex with a spectacular cantilevered structure. Rising from the coastal landscape, it will house 190 luxury sea-view apartments alongside a range of dining experiences, signature retail stores and garden spaces.

Gidori's 18-hole championship golf course sweeps inland through low hills and rocky outcrops, challenging golfers at all levels and featuring innovative design, exquisite coastal views and advanced technology. The elegant clubhouse will provide sophisticated hospitality for players, while the golf academy will offer expert advice and coaching and will service the traditional game as well as the next generation of e-sports.

Placed along the golf course is a limited series of 200 individually designed and highly desirable private villas and homes. Visitors to Gidori can also stay in the 80-room boutique luxury hotel, which provides a variety of uniquely designed rooms and distinctive contemporary suites. The hotel includes restaurants and lounges, a well-being spa, a gym, multiple swimming pools and an exclusive theatre for curated entertainment.

Gidori's surroundings are perfect for outdoor activities such as hiking, on and off-road cycling, and scenic walks. The beach club will offer relaxed hospitality and entertainment, with an extensive selection of water sports for all ages and experiences. Come nightfall, observation platforms will provide unrivaled viewing opportunities of the night skies.

Aligned with NEOM's commitment to conservation and innovation, Gidori will deliver new standards of environmentally responsible coastal development. Its unveiling follows the announcement of NEOM's collection of sustainable coastal tourism destinations, including Leyja, Epicon, Siranna, Utamo, Norlana, Aquellum, Zardun, Xaynor, and Elanan.

