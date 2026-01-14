Neoen signs a 25-year PPA with SaskPower for its 157 MWp / 100 MWac Mino Giizis Solar Energy Facility

Neoen has signed a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with Saskatchewan Power Corporation for its 157 MWp / 100 MWac Mino Giizis Solar Energy Facility

The SaskPower procurement process was co-led by the First Nations Power Authority

Neoen's Mino Giizis project has a 50 per cent First Nations equity partnership with the Anishinabek Power Alliance

Mino Giizis will be the largest solar farm in Saskatchewan, and is expected to be operational in 2028

CALGARY, AB and TORONTO, Jan. 14, 2026 /CNW/ - Neoen, one of the world's leading renewable energy companies, has signed a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with Saskatchewan Power Corporation (SaskPower) following a competitive tender initiated by a joint agreement between SaskPower and the First Nations Power Authority (FNPA). The PPA covers 100 per cent of the output from the 157 MWp / 100 MWac Mino Giizis Solar Energy Facility, located in the Rural Municipality of Lajord No. 128 in south central Saskatchewan.

Developed by Neoen, the asset will be co-owned under a 50 per cent equity partnership with the Anishinabek Power Alliance (APA). APA is a partnership of four of the Treaty 4 Nations: Zagime Anishinabek Nation, Kinistin Saulteaux First Nation, Cote First Nation, and The Key First Nation with political participation from the Yorkton Tribal Council. Mino Giizis means "good sun" in Ojibwe language. Neoen will be the long-term owner and operator of the solar facility. This collaboration will deliver significant benefits to First Nations communities and the regional economy, with an estimated workforce of up to 350 construction workers anticipated during the peak construction phase.

Mino Giizis Solar Energy Facility will supply SaskPower with clean electricity for 25 years from commissioning, supporting its commitment to achieve a net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions power system by 2050 or earlier. The facility will also help meet growing demand for renewable energy solutions from commercial and industrial businesses. Through collaboration with FNPA, the project will deliver robust economic and social benefits for First Nations communities. Expected to be operational in 2028, the facility will generate approximately 228,000 MWh of emissions-free electricity annually-- enough to power approximately 30,000 homes.

This announcement underscores Neoen's ambition to become a leading player in Canada and to make a significant contribution to the country's energy transition. Neoen's Canadian portfolio includes the 93 MWp Fox Coulée solar farm in Starland County, Alberta, which began commercial operations in June 2024. Since establishing its Canadian office in Calgary in 2022, Neoen has expanded to Toronto and is actively developing a diverse portfolio of solar, storage, and wind projects across Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Ontario.

Ryan Dick, Neoen's Province Director for Alberta and Saskatchewan, said: "The Mino Giizis project was built on collaboration, trust, and early-stage engagement from the outset. Working alongside our four First Nation partners has been central to its progress, and we appreciate SaskPower and First Nation Power Authority's collaboration, as well as the hard work of everyone involved, in bringing this agreement to completion. We now look forward to delivering this project together."

Lynn Acoose, Zagime Anishinabek Nation's Chief, said: "Zagime Anishinabek is pursuing the will of our people through this project. Developing renewable energy through projects such as Mino Giizis Solar, will benefit future generations and the land we live in. We are grateful for the opportunity to give back to creation, and for the partnership that grew from this opportunity."

Felix Thomas, Kinistin Saulteaux Nation's Chief, said: "Rooted in the spirit of Treaty, this agreement reflects our Nation's enduring relationship with the Crown and our responsibility to future generations. Our ancestors planned with seven generations in mind, and today we are honouring that responsibility through leadership in renewable energy. The partnership with Neoen and the Power Purchase Agreement with SaskPower create a lasting bridge to a clean energy economy--one that will sustain our Nation as long as the sun shines."

Fernie O'Soup, The Key First Nation's Councillor, said: "The Key First Nation recognized a great opportunity for our future and all the potential without it impacting our creators' land. This solar initiative will add much needed revenue to the First Nation plus the employment opportunities while building the project."

George Cote, Cote First Nation's Chief, said: "Cote First Nation is excited to be in partnership with other Nations going into the future for solar energy. This historic moment is taking our Nation to another level in Treaty 4 Territory. This will benefit many and to be a part of this project is a blessing."

Guy Lonechild, First Nations Power Authority's CEO and President, said: "Over the past two years, FNPA's technical support and all-Indigenous evaluation team reviewed and screened some very compelling proposals from Saskatchewan First Nations and their IPP partners on 100 MW of Solar Generation. We are delighted to share that our preferred proponent is Neoen. A 50-50 partnership with Cote First Nation, the Key First Nation, Kinistin Saulteaux Nation, and Zagime Anishinabek and Neoen Canada."

Vittoria Bellissimo, Canada Renewable Energy Association (CanREA) President and CEO, said: "Saskatchewan is showing what can be achieved when utilities and Indigenous leadership work together to build our renewable energy future. This solar procurement partnership between SaskPower and First Nations Power Authority demonstrates economic reconciliation in action, to deliver long-term benefits for communities, ratepayers and the electricity system.

Isabel O'Soup, Yorkton Tribal Council's Tribal Chief, said: "This Neoen solar project, through the Anishinabek Power Alliance comprising Cote, The Key and Zagime Nations of YTC, shows what genuine partnership looks like: shared power, shared responsibility, and shared benefit. When I look at projects like this, I see opportunity for our children and grandchildren, economic reconciliation taking root, and our voices and actions helping to shape Saskatchewan's energy future. That is what truth and reconciliation means. We move forward together, in a good way."

Jeremy Harrison, Minister of Crown Investments Corporation, Responsible for Saskatchewan Power Corporation, said: "This project is another example of SaskPower's commitment to economic reconciliation with Indigenous peoples. At 50 per cent Indigenous ownership, Mino Giizis will be a strong example of meaningful First Nations participation in the power system and the provincial economy for decades to come."

Rupen Pandya, SaskPower's President and CEO, said: "Mino Giizis will be one of Saskatchewan's largest solar facilities, generating enough emissions-free electricity to power 30,000 Saskatchewan homes on average. With 300 MW of solar power currently in development, SaskPower is continuing to take an all-of-the-above approach to ensuring reliable and affordable power for our customers."

Emmanuel Pujol, Neoen Americas' Regional CEO, concluded: "This is Neoen's first equity partnership with an Indigenous community and reflects the increasing leadership and participation of Indigenous communities in Canada's clean energy sector. This power purchase agreement for Mino Giizis marks an important step for Neoen in Saskatchewan and Canada. We are proud to be developing this project alongside our four First Nation partners and to work with SaskPower to deliver renewable electricity that supports the province's long-term electricity needs."

About Neoen

Founded in 2008, Neoen is one of the world's leading renewable energy companies, with expertise in solar, onshore wind power and battery storage. Neoen plays an active role in accelerating the energy transition of the countries where it operates by delivering clean, competitively priced local energy. Neoen's total global capacity in operation or under construction stands at 8.3 GW. A high-growth company, Neoen intends to install another 10 GW by 2030. Neoen is managed by an international team of experts led by Xavier Barbaro, Director of BRHL UK Holdings Ltd and BRHL UK Midco Ltd, President of Cartusia S.A.S., Group CEO.

Neoen operates close to 200 assets across three continents. Its flagship assets include Western Downs Green Power Hub in Australia, comprised of the country's largest solar farm (460 MWp) and Western Downs Battery (540 MW / 1,080 MWh); France's most powerful solar farm (300 MWp) in Cestas; and Finland's largest wind farm (404 MW) in Mutkalampi.

Neoen Canada has office in Toronto and Calgary.

SaskPower, a Crown corporation, is the principal electric grid operator in Saskatchewan.

FNPA, a not-for-profit organization, acts as a liaison between government power providers and various corporations in the power industry, to advance an Indigenous led clean energy future.

