Neo Performance Materials Reports Record Second Quarter 2022 Results

Q2 2022 Highlights

(unless otherwise noted, all financial amounts in this news release are expressed in U.S. dollars)

Neo sets new records for revenue, net income, and Adjusted EBITDA (1) for the six months ended June 30, 2022 , since re-emerging as a public company in 2017.





for the six months ended , since re-emerging as a public company in 2017. Q2 2022 revenue of $168.2 million , higher by 24.5% YoY.





, higher by 24.5% YoY. Operating income of $21.0 million in the quarter, higher by 15.2% YoY.





in the quarter, higher by 15.2% YoY. Adjusted Net Income (1) of $15.9 million in the quarter, or $0.39 per share.





of in the quarter, or per share. Adjusted EBITDA (1) of $26.5 million in the quarter, higher by 19.3% YoY.





of in the quarter, higher by 19.3% YoY. Cash balance of $66.2 million after distributing $6.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022 in dividends to shareholders.





after distributing for the six months ended in dividends to shareholders. A quarterly dividend of Cdn$0.10 per common share was declared on August 11, 2022 for shareholders of record at September 20, 2022 , with a payment date of September 29, 2022 .





per common share was declared on for shareholders of record at , with a payment date of . Neo's Board of Directors have appointed Mr. Yadin Rozov and Ms. Zhe Zhao as directors of the Company to fill the vacancies resulting from the resignation of Mr. Brook Hinchman and Mr. Gregory Share .





TORONTO, Aug. 12, 2022 /CNW/ - Neo Performance Materials Inc. ("Neo", the "Company") (TSX: NEO) released its second quarter 2022 financial results. The financial statements and management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") of these results can be viewed on Neo's web site at www.neomaterials.com/investors/ and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

"The Neo team achieved another strong quarter, and I am very pleased with our ability to continue to outperform in the face of macroeconomic uncertainty, continuing supply chain challenges, and deteriorating economic sentiment or outlook in some economies," said Constantine Karayannopoulos, CEO of Neo. "Our manufacturing operations around the world are running efficiently and our strategic growth initiatives remain on track, particularly with regard to our plans to expand into sintered Neo magnet manufacturing in Europe. Our Magnequench teams are progressing rapidly on engineering, permitting, and construction planning for a greenfield magnet plant in Estonia to serve European automotive OEM customers, who clearly want us to make these products as they ramp up electric vehicle production. Estonian government leaders also continue to express their support for assembling the financial assistance necessary for us to make a final commitment to proceed. We very much appreciate the support from prospective customers and government leaders in this effort."

In the second quarter, Neo published its first annual Sustainability Report, which provides details on Neo's environmental, social, and governance performance in 2021. The Sustainability Report also launched a formal reporting process that helps to explain and document Neo's ongoing efforts to help fast-forward the world's transition to a more sustainable and less carbon-centric future.

HIGHLIGHTS OF Q2 2022 CONSOLIDATED PERFORMANCE

Neo reported strong year-over-year ("YoY") gains in revenue, operating income, and Adjusted EBITDA(1) in the second quarter of 2022.

All three of Neo's business segments experienced higher revenues, driven primarily by higher rare earth prices and strong demand for Neo's magnetic rare earth products used in the electrification of automobiles and in other environmentally sustaining technologies. Selling prices for rare earth products, including Magnequench powders, rose significantly starting in the fourth quarter of 2020 and through the first quarter of 2022, before leveling off. Neo benefited from these generally higher prices from both a lead-lag perspective (lower cost inventory on hand) and more dollar value margin available with higher prices.

For the three months ended June 30, 2022, consolidated revenue was $168.2 million compared to $135.1 million for the same period in the prior year; an increase of $33.1 million or 24.5%. Neo reported net income of $14.7 million, or $0.36 per share, compared to $13.0 million, or $0.34 per share, in the same period of 2021. Adjusted Net Income(1) totaled $15.9 million, or $0.39 per share, compared to $14.1 million, or $0.37 per share, in the corresponding period of the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA(1) was $26.5 million, a 19.3% jump over Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $22.2 million in the second quarter of 2021.

As of June 30, 2022, Neo had cash and cash equivalents of $66.2 million plus restricted cash of $1.3 million, compared to $89.0 million plus $1.3 million as at December 31, 2021. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, Neo distributed $6.3 million in dividends to its shareholders. Neo has approximately $40.7 million available under its credit facilities, of which $16.5 million was drawn as at June 30, 2022, compared to $6.5 million drawn as at December 31, 2021.



_______________________

(1)Neo reports non-IFRS measures such as "Adjusted Net Income", "Adjusted Earnings per Share", "Adjusted EBITDA", "Adjusted EBITDA Margin" and "EBITDA". Please see information on this and other non-IFRS measures in the "Non-IFRS Measures" section of this new release and in the MD&A, available on Neo's website at www.neomaterials.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

SELECTED FINANCIAL RESULTS

TABLE 1: Selected Consolidated Results

Quarter-over-Quarter

Comparison Year-over-Year Comparison ($000s) Q2 2022 Q2 2021 YTD Q2 2022 YTD Q2 2021 Revenue 168,221 135,141 334,503 265,996 Operating income 20,963 18,195 49,648 34,603 EBITDA(1) 27,225 21,810 60,608 36,610 Adjusted EBITDA(1) 26,456 22,177 59,573 44,613 Adjusted EBITDA %(1) 15.7 % 16.4 % 17.8 % 16.8 %



___________________________

MAGNEQUENCH SEGMENT RESULTS

TABLE 2: Selected Magnequench Results

Quarter-over-Quarter

Comparison Year-over-Year Comparison

Q2 2022 Q2 2021 YTD Q2 2022 YTD Q2 2021 Volume (tonnes) 1,218 1,509 2,523 3,234 ($000s)







Revenue 78,412 67,888 152,426 132,793 Operating income 12,862 12,585 23,098 23,675 EBITDA(1) 15,923 15,502 29,469 29,467 Adjusted EBITDA(1) 15,325 14,937 28,102 28,369



_______________________

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, volumes in the Magnequench segment saw a decline with respect to the prior-year period as well as sequentially, driven largely by the recent spike in COVID-19 cases and resulting shutdowns in Asia, several natural disasters impacted production facilities and customers, and the on-going semi-conductor chip shortage.

Margins in the Magnequench segment were particularly strong in the quarter due to increasing rare earth magnetic prices. Magnequench has pass-through agreements on the vast majority of its contracts, and with rising rare earth magnetic prices, Magnequench has been passing through these higher replacement costs while utilizing some of its lower cost inventory on hand. Pass-through is a key strategic focus of Magnequench and ensures that Magnequench focuses on generating long term sustainable and value-added margins.

CHEMICALS & OXIDES ("C&O") SEGMENT RESULTS

TABLE 3: Selected C&O Results









Quarter-over-Quarter

Comparison Year-over-Year Comparison ($000s) Q2 2022 Q2 2021 YTD Q2 2022 YTD Q2 2021 Revenue 69,350 52,255 137,013 106,645 Operating income 8,146 7,920 26,622 20,042 EBITDA(1) 10,755 8,105 29,721 13,992 Adjusted EBITDA(1) 9,663 8,735 29,573 21,653



______________________

The C&O segment continues to see strong demand for various rare earth products, particularly its magnetic-based products. The demand and price for these magnetic elements continues to increase, given their use in the electrification of automobiles and other environmentally sustainable technologies, although pricing stabilized in the second quarter of 2022. The combination of higher prices and higher demand for magnetic rare earth products resulted in strong financial performance for the C&O segment compared to the prior periods, particularly in the first quarter of 2022, driven by premium sales to key customers when rare earth prices peaked. Higher prices support higher-dollar value margins in C&O's rare earth separation business in addition to the impact of having lower-cost inventory on hand, particularly in the first quarter of 2022. C&O is experiencing higher cost of sales than in previous periods as current cost of sales more closely resemble replacement costs.

In C&O's environmental catalysts business, volumes were reasonably strong in the first half of 2022, although they were lower than the comparable periods in the prior year, which benefited from customers refilling their supply chains. Volumes, particularly in the second quarter of 2022, were negatively impacted by the slowdown of automotive production related primarily to the on-going semi-conductor chip shortage. C&O's environmentally protective water treatment solutions business continues to perform well with higher volume and new customer adoption, although sales volume growth expectations were partially impacted by the challenges in global shipping and logistics availability.

RARE METALS SEGMENT RESULTS

TABLE 4: Selected Rare Metals Results

Quarter-over-Quarter

Comparison Year-over-Year Comparison ($000s) Q2 2022 Q2 2021 YTD Q2 2022 YTD Q2 2021 Revenue 25,892 20,083 54,954 36,799 Operating income 4,264 1,836 7,987 2,094 EBITDA(1) 5,358 2,127 9,870 4,281 Adjusted EBITDA(1) 5,174 2,462 9,515 3,365



______________________

Rare Metals achieved a strong first half of 2022, continuing the improvement that started in the fourth quarter of 2021. Rare Metals showed strength in pricing for key products such as hafnium and tantalum while also benefiting from lower-cost inventory on hand. Hafnium prices, in particular, have increased rapidly starting in the fourth quarter of 2021 and the segment benefited by having approximately six months of lower-cost inventory on hand. The recycling purchases and activities of Rare Metals was particularly impactful to lowering its overall material costs.

The Rare Metals business continues to make progress in several key strategic initiatives, including selling more products outside of the aerospace industry, expanding its customer base, and diversifying its total end-market exposure. Sales prices in a number of end markets have recovered and gallium-based products are exhibiting improved market demand.

CHANGE OF DIRECTORS

Neo's Board of Directors have appointed Mr. Yadin Rozov and Ms. Zhe Zhao as directors of the Company to fill the vacancies resulting from the resignation of Mr. Brook Hinchman and Mr. Gregory Share.

Yadin Rozov is an investment professional with over 20 years of experience in capital markets, corporate finance, investment banking, and investment management with substantial experience in corporate strategy and governance. He is the founder and Managing Partner of Terrace Edge Ventures LLC, a financial advisory firm. Previously, Mr. Rozov was a Partner of GoldenTree Asset Management LLC, a leading global credit asset management firm, where he also served as the Chief Executive Officer and President of Syncora Guarantee Inc. and Chief Executive Officer of Financial Guaranty UK Ltd, each of which are stand-alone specialty insurance companies owned by GoldenTree. Additionally, he was a Partner and Managing Director at Moelis & Company where he headed the Financial Institution Advisory group. While at Moelis, Mr. Rozov helped co-found College Avenue Student Loans LLC and served on its board and co-founded Chamonix Partners Capital Management LLC. Before Moelis, Mr. Rozov was a Managing Director at UBS AG, where he was the Head of the Americas for the Repositioning Group. He also serves on the Board of Directors of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. Mr. Rozov earned an M.Sc. in data science from Columbia University and a bachelor's degree with highest honors in physics and materials engineering from Rutgers University.

Zhe Zhao is a Vice President in the Global Opportunities group at Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. Ms. Zhao joined Oaktree in 2021 from Marathon Asset Management, where she served as a vice president of distressed investments. There, Ms. Zhao was responsible for sourcing and analyzing long and short investment opportunities across a variety of security classes, including stressed and distressed public and private credit. Prior thereto, Ms. Zhao was an analyst at Davidson Kempner Capital Management focusing on distressed real estate assets. Ms. Zhao began her career as an investment banking analyst with Deutsche Bank Securities before moving to Brookfield Asset Management as a private equity analyst. Ms. Zhao earned a B.S. degree in economics from Duke University and is fluent in Mandarin.

Mr. Brook Hinchman, Managing Director and Co-Head of North America for Oaktree's Global Opportunities strategy at Oaktree Capital Management, L.P., joined Neo as a director in October 2017 at the time of its initial public offering. Mr. Gregory Share, Managing Director for the Opportunities Fund within Oaktree Capital Management, L.P., joined Neo as a director in July 2020. Neo would like to thank Mr. Hinchman and Mr. Share for their contributions as directors during their tenure.

NON-IFRS MEASURES

This news release refers to certain non-IFRS financial measures and ratios such as "Adjusted Net Income", "EBITDA", "Adjusted EBITDA", and "Adjusted EBITDA Margin". These measures and ratios are not recognized measures under IFRS, do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS, and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Rather, these measures and ratios are provided as additional information to complement IFRS financial measures by providing further understanding of Neo's results of operations from management's perspective. Neo's definitions of non-IFRS measures used in this news release may not be the same as the definitions for such measures used by other companies in their reporting. Non-IFRS measures and ratios have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analysis of Neo's financial information reported under IFRS. Neo uses non-IFRS financial measures and ratios to provide investors with supplemental measures of its base-line operating performance and to eliminate items that have less bearing on operating performance or operating conditions and thus highlight trends in its core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS financial measures. Neo believes that securities analysts, investors and other interested parties frequently use non-IFRS financial measures and ratios in the evaluation of issuers. Neo's management also uses non-IFRS financial measures in order to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period. For definitions of how Neo defines such financial measures and ratios, please see the "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" section of Neo's management's discussion and analysis filing for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, available on Neo's web site at www.neomaterials.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

TABLE 5: CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

($000s)

June 30, 2022

December 31,

2021 ASSETS







Current







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 66,158

$ 89,037 Restricted cash

1,276

1,283 Accounts receivable

85,785

65,209 Inventories

214,182

200,954 Income taxes receivable

477

1,667 Other current assets

21,896

19,211 Total current assets

389,774

377,361 Property, plant and equipment

74,877

73,378 Intangible assets

46,226

49,961 Goodwill

67,750

70,082 Investments

16,746

13,759 Deferred tax assets

7,677

6,638 Other non-current assets

1,925

2,903 Total non-current assets

215,201

216,721 Total assets

$ 604,975

$ 594,082









LIABILITIES AND EQUITY







Current







Bank advances and other short-term debt

$ 11,940

$ 6,502 Accounts payable and other accrued charges

62,756

94,201 Income taxes payable

11,711

7,059 Provisions

651

5,560 Lease obligations

1,189

1,589 Derivative liability

15,961

14,704 Current portion of long-term debt

733

— Other current liabilities

1,199

1,455 Total current liabilities

106,140

131,070 Long term debt

3,796

— Employee benefits

1,167

1,210 Provisions

22,813

15,127 Deferred tax liabilities

15,392

13,366 Lease obligations

1,278

1,388 Other non-current liabilities

1,407

1,405 Total non-current liabilities

45,853

32,496 Total liabilities

151,993

163,566 Non-controlling interest

3,233

2,891 Equity attributable to equity holders of Neo Performance Materials Inc.

449,749

427,625 Total equity

452,982

430,516 Total liabilities and equity

$ 604,975

$ 594,082







See accompanying notes to this table in Neo's Consolidated Financial Statements for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022, available on Neo's website at www.neomaterials.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

TABLE 6: CONSOLIDATED RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Comparison of the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 to the three and six months ended June 30, 2021:

($000s)

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2022

2021

2022

2021 Revenue

$ 168,221

$ 135,141

$ 334,503

$ 265,996 Costs of sales















Costs excluding depreciation and amortization

121,796

94,580

236,112

185,500 Depreciation and amortization

2,388

1,912

4,766

3,791 Gross profit

44,037

38,649

93,625

76,705 Expenses















Selling, general and administrative

14,262

13,617

28,515

27,677 Share-based compensation

957

(29)

1,138

1,563 Depreciation and amortization

1,853

1,935

3,748

3,890 Research and development

5,707

4,931

10,281

8,972 Impairment of assets

295

—

295

—



23,074

20,454

43,977

42,102 Operating income

20,963

18,195

49,648

34,603 Other (expense) income

(855)

213

(1,288)

(5,861) Finance cost, net

(2,292)

(1,457)

(2,706)

(1,673) Foreign exchange gain (loss)

959

(788)

548

(1,089) Income from operations before income taxes and equity income of associates

18,775

16,163

46,202

25,980 Income tax expense

(6,001)

(3,479)

(11,996)

(6,612) Income from operations before equity income of associates

12,774

12,684

34,206

19,368 Equity income of associates (net of income tax)

1,917

343

3,186

1,276 Net income

$ 14,691

$ 13,027

$ 37,392

$ 20,644 Attributable to:















Equity holders of Neo

$ 14,607

$ 12,960

$ 36,957

$ 20,406 Non-controlling interest

84

67

435

238



$ 14,691

$ 13,027

$ 37,392

$ 20,644 Earnings per share attributable to equity holders of Neo:















Basic

$ 0.36

$ 0.34

$ 0.91

$ 0.54 Diluted

$ 0.36

$ 0.34

$ 0.90

$ 0.54







See Management's Discussion and Analysis for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022, available on Neo's website at www.neomaterials.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

TABLE 7: RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO EBITDA, ADJUSTED EBITDA AND FREE CASH FLOW

($000s)

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2022

2021

2022

2021 Net income

$ 14,691

$ 13,027

$ 37,392

$ 20,644 Add back (deduct):















Finance cost, net

2,292

1,457

2,706

1,673 Income tax expense

6,001

3,479

11,996

6,612 Depreciation and amortization included in costs of sales

2,388

1,912

4,766

3,791 Depreciation and amortization included in operating expenses

1,853

1,935

3,748

3,890 EBITDA

27,225

21,810

60,608

36,610 Adjustments to EBITDA:















Other expense (income) (1)

855

(213)

1,288

5,861 Foreign exchange (gain) loss (2)

(959)

788

(548)

1,089 Equity income of associates

(1,917)

(343)

(3,186)

(1,276) Share-based compensation (3)

957

(29)

1,138

1,563 Impairment of assets

295

—

295

— Other costs (recoveries) (4)

—

164

(22)

766 Adjusted EBITDA (5)

$ 26,456

$ 22,177

$ 59,573

$ 44,613 Adjusted EBITDA Margins (5)

15.7 %

16.4 %

17.8 %

16.8 % Less:















Capital expenditures

$ 2,582

$ 2,521

$ 9,364

$ 4,257 Free Cash Flow (5)

$ 23,874

$ 19,656

$ 50,209

$ 40,356 Free Cash Flow Conversion (5)

90.2 %

88.6 %

84.3 %

90.5 %



















Notes:



(1) Represents other expenses resulting from non-operational related activities, including provisions for damages for outstanding legal claims related to historic volumes. These costs and recoveries are not indicative of Neo's ongoing activities.



(2) Represents unrealized and realized foreign exchange losses (gains) that include non-cash adjustments in translating foreign denominated monetary assets and liabilities.



(3) Represents share-based compensation expense in respect of the Plan and the LTIP.



(4) These represent primarily legal, professional advisory fees and other transaction costs incurred with respect to non-operating capital structure related transactions and restructuring costs related to management team changes. Neo has removed these charges to provide comparability with historic periods.



(5) Neo reports non-IFRS measures such as "Adjusted Net Income", "Adjusted Earnings per Share", "Adjusted EBITDA", "Adjusted EBITDA Margin", "Free Cash Flow" and "Free Cash Flow Conversion". Please see information on this and other non-IFRS measures in the "Non-IFRS Measures" section of this new release and in the MD&A, available on Neo's website www.neomaterials.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

TABLE 8: RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME

($000s)

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2022

2021

2022

2021 Net income

$ 14,691

$ 13,027

$ 37,392

$ 20,644 Adjustments to net income:















Foreign exchange (gain) loss (1)

(959)

788

(548)

1,089 Impairment of assets

295

—

295

— Share-based compensation (2)

957

(29)

1,138

1,563 Other costs (recoveries) (3)

—

164

(22)

766 Other items included in other expense (4)

947

243

1,494

6,422 Tax impact of the above items

(44)

(101)

(397)

(1,298) Adjusted net income (5)

$ 15,887

$ 14,092

$ 39,352

$ 29,186

















Attributable to:















Equity holders of Neo

$ 15,803

$ 14,025

$ 38,917

$ 28,948 Non-controlling interest

$ 84

$ 67

$ 435

$ 238

















Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic

40,681,902

37,815,403

40,681,548

37,649,443 Diluted

41,001,055

38,195,144

41,089,719

38,009,185 Adjusted earnings (loss) per share (5) attributable to equity holders of Neo: Basic

$ 0.39

$ 0.37

$ 0.96

$ 0.77 Diluted

$ 0.39

$ 0.37

$ 0.95

$ 0.76



















Notes:





(1) Represents unrealized and realized foreign exchange losses (gains) that include non-cash adjustments in translating foreign denominated monetary assets and liabilities.



(2) Represents share-based compensation expense in respect of the Plan and the LTIP.



(3) These represent primarily legal, professional advisory fees and other transaction costs incurred with respect to non-operating capital structure related transactions and restructuring costs related to management team changes. Neo has removed these charges to provide comparability with historic periods.



(4) Represents other expenses resulting from non-operational related activities, including provisions for damages for outstanding legal claims related to historic volumes. These costs and recoveries are not indicative of Neo's ongoing activities.



(5) Neo reports non-IFRS measures such as "Adjusted Net Income", "Adjusted Earnings per Share", "Adjusted EBITDA", "Adjusted EBITDA Margin", "Free Cash Flow" and "Free Cash Flow Conversion". Please see information on this and other non-IFRS measures in the "Non-IFRS Measures" section of this new release and in the MD&A, available on Neo's website www.neomaterials.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Neo Performance Materials

Neo manufactures the building blocks of many modern technologies that enhance efficiency and sustainability. Neo's advanced industrial materials - magnetic powders and magnets, specialty chemicals, metals, and alloys - are critical to the performance of many everyday products and emerging technologies. Neo's products help to deliver the technologies of tomorrow to consumers today. The business of Neo is organized along three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals & Oxides and Rare Metals. Neo is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada; with corporate offices in Greenwood Village, Colorado, United States; Singapore; and Beijing, China. Neo has a global platform that includes 10 manufacturing facilities located in China, the United States, Germany, Canada, Estonia, Thailand and South Korea as well as one dedicated research and development centre in Singapore. For more information, please visit www.neomaterials.com.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws in Canada. Forward-looking information may relate to future events or future performance of Neo. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, with respect to Neo's objectives and goals, as well as statements with respect to its beliefs, plans, objectives, expectations, anticipations, estimates, and intentions, are forward-looking information. Specific forward-looking statements in this discussion include, but are not limited to, the following: expectations regarding certain of Neo's future results and information, including, among other things, revenue, expenses, sales growth, capital expenditures, and operations; statements with respect to current and future market trends that may directly or indirectly impact sales and revenue of Neo; expected use of cash balances; continuation of prudent management of working capital; source of funds for ongoing business requirements and capital investments; expectations regarding sufficiency of the allowance for uncollectible accounts and inventory provisions; analysis regarding sensitivity of the business to changes in exchange rates; impact of recently adopted accounting pronouncements; risk factors relating to intellectual property protection and intellectual property litigation; risk factors relating to national or international economies (including the impact of COVID-19), geopolitical risk and other risks present in the jurisdictions in which Neo, its customers, its suppliers, and/or its logistics partners operate, and; expectations concerning any remediation efforts to Neo's design of its internal controls over financial reporting and disclosure controls and procedures. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "continues", "forecasts", "projects", "predicts", "intends", "anticipates" or "believes", or variations of, or the negatives of, such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. This information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. Neo believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information included in this discussion and analysis should not be unduly relied upon. For more information on Neo, investors should review Neo's continuous disclosure filings that are available under Neo's profile at www.sedar.com.

