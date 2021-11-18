Neo Performance Materials Inc. - Third Quarter 2021 Earnings & Business Update Conference Call Notification

TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2021 /CNW/ - Neo Performance Materials Inc. ("Neo", the "Company") (TSX: NEO) announced today that its management will host a teleconference call on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss the third quarter 2021 results and provide a business update. Interested parties may access the teleconference by calling (647) 792-1240 (local) or (866) 248-8441 (toll free long distance) or by visiting http://cnw.en.mediaroom.com/events. A recording of the teleconference may be accessed by calling (647) 436-0148 (local) or (888) 203-1112 (toll free long distance), and entering pass code 9395965# until January 1, 2022 or by visiting http://cnw.en.mediaroom.com/events.

About Neo Performance Materials

Neo manufactures the building blocks of many modern technologies that enhance efficiency and sustainability. Neo's advanced industrial materials - magnetic powders and magnets, specialty chemicals, metals, and alloys - are critical to the performance of many everyday products and emerging technologies. Neo's products help to deliver the technologies of tomorrow to consumers today. The business of Neo is organized along three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals & Oxides and Rare Metals. Neo is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada; with corporate offices in Greenwood Village, Colorado, US; Singapore; and Beijing, China. Neo operates globally with sales and production across 10 countries, being Japan, China, Thailand, Estonia, Singapore, Germany, United Kingdom, Canada, United States, and South Korea. For more information, please visit http://www.neomaterials.com/.

