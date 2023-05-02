Neo Performance Materials Confirms Shareholder Meeting Details and Announces Filing of Meeting Materials

TORONTO, May 2, 2023 /CNW/ - Neo Performance Materials Inc. ("Neo" or the "Company") (TSX: NEO) today confirmed details regarding its upcoming annual general and special shareholders' meeting (the "Meeting") to be held on June 8, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. and announced the filing of its management information circular ("Circular"), which has been filed on SEDAR together with related meeting and proxy materials (collectively, the "Meeting Materials").

As disclosed in our Meeting Materials, registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders will be able to attend and vote at the Meeting in-person and also access the Meeting via a live listen-only audio-cast by conference call at (416) 764-8650 (Toronto local) or 1 (888) 664-6383 (North America toll free). Shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 26, 2023 are entitled to receive notice of and vote at the Meeting and are encouraged to vote by proxy in advance of the Meeting by one of the methods described in the Circular.

For further information regarding the annual routine and special business items to be considered at the Meeting, the Company's shareholders should review and consider the Meeting Materials, which contain important information concerning the Meeting and the matters to be considered by the Company's shareholders. In connection with the Meeting, the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") has informed the Company that it has deferred its approval of the Company's shareholder rights plan, including any new plan adopted in the next three years, until the Company's shareholders approve such plan. At the Meeting, the Company's shareholders will be asked to approve, ratify and confirm an amended and restated shareholder rights plan (the "A&R Rights Plan"), which will be submitted to the TSX for acceptance following the Meeting, assuming the Company's shareholders approve, ratify and confirm the A&R Rights Plan by the requisite majority at the Meeting. The Company's existing shareholder rights plan remains in effect and will terminate in accordance with its terms following the Meeting.

Copies of the Meeting Materials are available on Neo's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Neo shareholders who have questions about the matters to be considered at the Meeting may contact Neo's strategic shareholder advisor and proxy solicitation agent, Kingsdale Advisors, by phone or text at 1-800-285-8986 toll free in North America or 1-416-867-2272 outside of North America (collect calls accepted), or by email at [email protected].

About Neo Performance Materials

Neo manufactures the building blocks of many modern technologies that enhance efficiency and sustainability. Neo's advanced industrial materials - magnetic powders and magnets, specialty chemicals, metals, and alloys - are critical to the performance of many everyday products and emerging technologies. Neo's products help to deliver the technologies of tomorrow to consumers today. The business of Neo is organized along three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals & Oxides and Rare Metals. Neo is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada; with corporate offices in Greenwood Village, Colorado, United States; Singapore; and Beijing, China. Neo has a global platform that includes 9 manufacturing facilities located in China, the United States, Germany, Canada, Estonia, and Thailand, as well as one dedicated research and development centre in Singapore. For more information, please visit www.neomaterials.com.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof. Specific forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, the following: the Company's upcoming annual and special meeting of Shareholders, including the timing and conduct of such Meeting and the matters to be considered by the Company's shareholders at the Meeting, the review and approval process of the A&R Rights Plan by the Company's shareholders and the acceptance of the A&R Rights Plan by the TSX. In making the forward-looking information in this news release, the Company has applied certain factors and assumptions that are based on its current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Although the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect, and the forward-looking information in this release are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. For more information on Neo, investors should review Neo's continuous disclosure filings that are available under Neo's profile at www.sedar.com.

For further information: Information Contacts: Ali Mahdavi, SVP, Corporate Development & Capital Markets, (416) 962-3300, Email: [email protected]; Jim Sims, Director, Corporate Communications, (303) 503-6203, Email: [email protected]; Website: www.neomaterials.com, Email: [email protected]