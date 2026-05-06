NEO Battery Partners with Highest-Ranking ROK Army's Capital Defense Command for Defense Drone & Robotics Batteries

Defense technology partnership with Republic of Korea ("ROK) Army's Capital Defense Command ("CDC"), one of the highest-ranking command units responsible for securing the Presidential Office, the capital and key national infrastructure

with Republic of Korea ("ROK) Army's Capital Defense Command ("CDC"), one of the highest-ranking command units responsible for securing the Presidential Office, the capital and key national infrastructure Focuses on battery supply and integration within CDC defense drone and robotics units, featuring specialized drone training and technical battery advisory

within CDC defense drone and robotics units, featuring specialized drone training and technical battery advisory Leverages the CDC's decision-making authority to accelerate the adoption of Korea-made battery technology across broader national defense and military units

TORONTO, May 6, 2026 /CNW/ - NEO Battery Materials Ltd. ("NEO" or the "Company") (TSXV: NBM) (OTC: NBMFF), a low-cost, silicon-enhanced battery developer that enables longer-running, rapid-charging batteries for drones, robotics, and physical AI, is pleased to announce it has entered into a significant defense partnership agreement (the "Agreement") with the Republic of Korea ("ROK") Army's Capital Defense Command (CDC) – a direct reporting unit to the President of South Korea and the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Stationed in Seoul and known as the "Shield Unit", the CDC is one of the highest-ranking national command units, responsible for protecting the Presidential Office (Blue House), the capital and key national infrastructure.

NEO Battery Materials CEO Spencer Huh (right) and Lt. Gen. Changjoon Eo from the ROK Army’s Capital Defense Command (left) formalize the defense technology partnership for high-performance drone battery solutions. (CNW Group/NEO Battery Materials Ltd.) Live demonstration of NEO’s high performance drone batteries at the Capital Defense Command parade ground, Seoul, SK. (CNW Group/NEO Battery Materials Ltd.)

This partnership represents a strategic expansion into a higher command level within the ROK Army, operating directly under the Army Headquarters with significant decision-making and procurement authority. The Agreement builds on NEO's momentum in its Korean Defense Integration Strategy (see previously announced partnerships with the 12th Infantry Division dated April 1, 2026, and the Capital Mechanized Infantry Division dated April 22, 2026), and serves as a critical milestone due to the CDC's ability to advocate for the prompt implementation of non-Chinese battery solutions that meet stringent security clearance and performance requirements.

The Agreement will focus on the supply and deployment of high-performance, defense batteries within the CDC's drone and robotics units to enhance operational runtime and energy efficiency. Furthermore along with Korean drone partners, NEO will provide specialized drone training and technical battery advisory to support CDC's personnel, all of whom are required to be certified in drone operations. This Agreement followed a successful live demonstration of NEO's high-energy drone batteries held at the CDC's parade ground on April 30, 2026.

Lieutenant General Changjoon Eo, Commander of the Capital Defense Command, expressed, "The CDC was highly impressed with the drone flight time performance exhibited by NEO's high-performance batteries compared to commercial Chinese products. As the ROK Army and its units initiate the transition towards a Korea-made supply chain, NEO Battery will act as an integral partner for the CDC and its sub-units to ensure traceability and performance for defense batteries in our drone and robotics platforms."

"Securing this partnership with a high-ranking command unit such as the CDC further validates the effectiveness of NEO's battery technology," stated Spencer Huh, President & CEO of NEO. "As the CDC is a heavy consumer of drone technology and requires high-performance, non-Chinese components to ensure national security, NEO's in-country presence, along with our robust performance data and wide technology offering, aptly positions us to meet stringent scopes of work for the highest levels of the ROK military."

About the ROK Army's Capital Defense Command

Operating under the name "Shield Unit" or Chungjeongdae, the ROK Army's Capital Defense Command is one of the highest-ranking, corps-level military organizations within the Republic of Korea's Armed Forces and Operations Command. The CDC is primarily responsible for defending the Presidential Office, the capital, the Ministry of National Defense facilities, major government buildings, and key national infrastructure. The Command exercises several subordinate units, including the 1st Security Group, the 1st Air Defense Brigade, the CDC Military Police Group, and the 52nd and 56th Infantry Divisions.

About NEO Battery Materials Ltd.

NEO Battery Materials is a Canadian-South Korean battery technology company focused on developing and producing silicon-enhanced lithium-ion batteries in drones, robotics, physical AI, electric vehicles, and energy storage systems. With a patent-protected, low-cost silicon manufacturing process, NEO Battery enables longer-running and ultra-fast charging properties and provides end-to-end battery solutions from materials selection, cell architecture, and process optimization. The Company aims to be a globally-leading producer of high-performance lithium-ion batteries and materials, building a secure, robust battery supply chain for Western manufacturers. For more information, please visit the Company's website at: https://www.neobatterymaterials.com/.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Spencer Huh

Director, President, and CEO

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. All information contained herein that is not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. Generally, such forward-looking information can be identified notably by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: volatile stock prices; the general global markets and economic conditions; the possibility of write-downs and impairments; the risk associated with the research and development of battery-related technologies; the risk associated with the effectiveness and feasibility of battery material, electrode, and cell technologies that have not yet been tested or proven on commercial scale or under real-world operating conditions; the risks associated with battery-related manufacturing process scale-up, including maintaining consistent material, component, and cell quality, production yields, and process reproducibility at a pilot, semi-commercial, or commercial scale; the risks associated with compatibility of existing battery chemistries, formulations, components, or designs; unforeseen risks associated with entering into and maintaining collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, or commercial contracts with battery cell manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, and various companies in the global battery and downstream end-user supply chain; the risks associated with the failure to develop and produce commercially viable battery-related products or that technical goals may not be achieved within expected timelines or budgets under a joint development or collaboration; the risks associated with the Company's technologies and products not meeting performance requirements or customer specifications; the risks that prototype and pilot-scale products do not advance into commercially produced products or translate into commercial orders; the risk associated with battery components and cell purchase orders and offtake supply that may not be fulfilled in full, on time, or at all as actual revenue realization depends on delivery schedules, achievement of technical milestones, and customer acceptance and validation; the risk associated with losing official vendor registration or status with existing customers; counterparty risk upon delivery of prototype and commercial products; the risks associated with constructing, completing, securing, and financing pilot, semi-commercial, and commercial battery materials, components, and cell manufacturing facilities including the Canadian and South Korean facilities; the risks associated with potential delays or increased costs with site preparation, equipment procurement and installation, and facility commissioning; the risks associated with integrating silicon anode material production, electrode manufacturing, and cell assembly within a single operational cluster or the Company's business portfolio; the risks associated with supply chain disruptions or cost fluctuations in raw materials, processing chemicals, and additive prices, impacting production costs and commercial viability; the risks associated with uninsurable risks arising during the course of research, development and production; competition faced by the Company in securing experienced personnel, contracts and sales, and financing; access to adequate infrastructure and resources to support battery materials, components, and cell research and development activities; the risks associated with changes in the technology regulatory regime governing the Company; the risks associated with the timely execution of the Company's strategies and business plans; the risks associated with the lithium-ion battery industry and end-users' demand and adoption of the Company's silicon anode technology and battery products; market adoption and integration challenges, including the difficulty of incorporating silicon anodes and silicon battery products within battery manufacturers and OEMs' systems; the risks associated with the various environmental and political regulations the Company is subject to; risks related to regulatory and permitting delays; the reliance on key personnel; liquidity risks; the risk of litigation; risk management; and other risk factors as identified in the Company's recent Financial Statements and MD&A and in recent securities filings for the Company which are available on www.sedarplus.ca. Forward-looking information is based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable at the time such statements are made, including but not limited to, continued R&D and commercialization activities, no material adverse change in precursor, raw material, equipment, and relevant cost prices, development and commercialization plans to proceed in accordance with plans and such plans to achieve their stated expected outcomes, receipt of required regulatory approvals, and such other assumptions and factors as set out herein. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. Such forward-looking information has been provided for the purpose of assisting investors in understanding the Company's business, operations, research and development, and commercialization plans and may not be appropriate for other purposes. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is made as of the date of this presentation, and the Company does not undertake to update such forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE NEO Battery Materials Ltd.

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