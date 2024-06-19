Neo Announces Voting Results from Annual General & Special Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, June 19, 2024 /CNW/ - Neo Performance Materials Inc. ("Neo" or the "Company") (TSX: NEO) reports, in accordance with the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange, the results of the matters put before shareholders for consideration and approving at the Company's annual general and special meeting of shareholders, as described in the management information circular dated May 10, 2024 are set out below. A total of 30.6 million common shares were voted in person or by proxy, representing 73.5% of the outstanding common shares.

Shareholders voted as follows:



Brief Description of Matter Voted Upon Outcome of

Vote Common Shares Voted For Withheld 1. Election of Directors In respect of the election of the following directors of the Company to serve until next annual meeting of the shareholders of the Company:







Claire M.C. Kennedy Elected 89.22 % 10.78 %

Eric Noyrez Elected 92.77 % 7.23 %

Rahim Suleman Elected 95.27 % 4.73 %

G. Gail Edwards Elected 93.49 % 6.51 %

Edgar Lee Elected 88.61 % 11.39 %

Yadin Rozov Elected 94.47 % 5.53 %

Hua Du Elected 95.07 % 4.93 % 2. Re-Appointment of Auditors In respect of the re-appointment KPMG LLP, Chartered Accountants, as the auditors of the Company until the close of next annual meeting and authorizing the directors of the Company to fix their remuneration Approved 98.56 % 1.44 % 3. Approval of Amendments to the Omnibus Long-Term Incentive Plan In respect of the approval, ratification and confirmation of the amendments to the Omnibus Long-Term Incentive Plan of the Company Approved 75.07 % 24.93 %

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release may contain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be

identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof. In making the forward-looking information in this news release, the Company has applied certain factors and assumptions that are based on its current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Although the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect, and the forward-looking information in this release are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking information.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. For more information on Neo, investors should review Neo's continuous disclosure filings that are available under Neo's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Neo Performance Materials

Neo manufactures the building blocks of many modern technologies that enhance efficiency and sustainability. Neo's advanced industrial materials - magnetic powders and magnets, specialty chemicals, metals, and alloys - are critical to the performance of many everyday products and emerging technologies. Neo's products help to deliver the technologies of tomorrow to consumers today. The business of Neo is organized along three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals & Oxides and Rare Metals. Neo is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada; with corporate offices in Greenwood Village, Colorado, United States; Singapore; and Beijing, China. Neo has a global platform that includes 10 manufacturing facilities located in China, the United States, Germany, Canada, Estonia, Thailand and the United Kingdom, as well as one dedicated research and development centre in Singapore. For more information, please visit www.neomaterials.com.

